DC Vs SRHIPL Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win By 9 Runs

DC vs SRH Live Score: David Warner's Delhi Capitals and Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to clash in Match 40 of IPL 2023. The DC vs SRH live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of DC vs SRH IPL match today at the Arun Jaitely Stadium.

DC vs SRH

23:11 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 9 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 9 runs in Match 40 of IPL 2023. 

22:56 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Natarajan stuns Sarfaraz

T Natarajan dismissed Sarfaraz Khan for 9 off 10 balls. Delhi Capitals 148/6 in 16.5 Overs.

22:42 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Hosein dismisses Marsh

Akeal Hosein dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 63 off 39 balls. Delhi Capitals 125/4 in 13.2 Overs. 

22:30 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Pandey dismissed for 1 off 3 balls

Abhishek Sharma dismissed Manish Pandey for 1 off 3 balls. Delhi Capitals 115/3 in 12.3 overs. 

22:28 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Markande removes Salt

Mayank Markande dismissed Phil Salt for 59 off 35 balls. Delhi Capitals 112/2 in 11.2 overs. 

22:19 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh rebuild for Delhi

Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh have started to rebuild for Delhi Capitals with an unbeaten partnership of 107 runs. Both players have scored a half-century each. 

21:32 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Warner goes for a duck

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed David Warner for a duck. Delhi Capitals 0/1 in 0.2 overs. 

21:16 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Hyderabad post 197/6 in 20 overs

Heinrich Klaasen scored a half-century off just 25 balls as SRH posted 197/6 in 20 overs. 

21:00 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Marsh dismisses Samad

Mitchell Marsh dismissed Abdul Samad for 28 off 21 balls. SRH 162/6 in 16.6 Overs.

20:42 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Axar Patel removes Abhishek Sharma

Axar Patel dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 67 off 36 balls. SRH 109/5 in 11.3 Overs.

20:26 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Marsh dismisses Brook

Aiden Markram dismissed Harry Brook for a duck to pick up his third wicket of the match. SRH. 83/4 in 9.4 overs. 

20:23 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Marsh removes Markram

Mitchell Marsh dismissed Aiden Markram for 8 off 13 balls. SRH 83/3 in 9.2 overs. 

20:22 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Abhishek Sharma scores a fifty

Abhishek Sharma scored a half-century off just 25 balls. 

19:58 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Marsh dismisses Tripathi

Mitchell Marsh dismissed Rahul Tripathi for 10 off 6 balls. SRH 44/2 in 4.4 Overs. 

19:47 IST, April 29th 2023
IPL live score: Ishant Sharma strikes first

Ishant Sharma maintains his stupendous form as he removes Mayank Agarwal for 5 off 6 balls. SRH 21/1 in 2.3 Overs.

19:13 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Substitutes

DC Impact sub players: Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan.

SRH Impact sub players: Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan.

19:09 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

19:03 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals in Match 40 of IPL 2023. 

17:38 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan

17:38 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Delhi Capitals' Impact Players

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull

17:33 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Probable XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

17:30 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH Live Score: Delhi Capitals' Predicted XI

Predicted XI: David Warner (captain), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

16:51 IST, April 29th 2023
All eyes on Axar Patel

All the eyes will be on the Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel as he has been one of the top performers of the team in IPL 2023 so far and will once again look to perform against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

15:24 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE: How is the weather in New Delhi?

The weather at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will be hot and humid and the sky will be partly cloudy. The temperature in the evening is expected to be around 24 degree celsius. 

14:55 IST, April 29th 2023
Will Prithvi Shaw play against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has not been a part of the team from the previous few matches due to his dismal form and it looks like he will also not play the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

14:21 IST, April 29th 2023
What shall the teams do after winning the toss?

The teams chasing at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi have been more successful and have been victorious in 45 matches out of the 80 games played here. Winning the toss and bowling first will not be a bad decision in New Delhi. 

13:42 IST, April 29th 2023
Average score batting first in New Delhi

The average score batting first at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi is 163. 

13:11 IST, April 29th 2023
Capitals look to continue winning momentum

After a forgetful start to their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign, Delhi Capitals are back to winning ways and have won two matches in a row. In the upcoming clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad the team will hope to continue the win momentum. 

12:31 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Sunrisers look to get back to winning ways

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to get back to winning ways as they have lost their last three matches against Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. 

11:42 IST, April 29th 2023
DC vs SRH LIVE IPL SCORE: All eyes on David Warner

Ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash fans will be eyeing the performance of DC captain David Warner as he is one of the top scorers of his team and would like to repeat the performance against SRH. 

