DC Vs SRHIPL Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win By 9 Runs

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 9 runs in Match 40 of IPL 2023.
T Natarajan dismissed Sarfaraz Khan for 9 off 10 balls. Delhi Capitals 148/6 in 16.5 Overs.
Akeal Hosein dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 63 off 39 balls. Delhi Capitals 125/4 in 13.2 Overs.
Abhishek Sharma dismissed Manish Pandey for 1 off 3 balls. Delhi Capitals 115/3 in 12.3 overs.
Mayank Markande dismissed Phil Salt for 59 off 35 balls. Delhi Capitals 112/2 in 11.2 overs.
Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh have started to rebuild for Delhi Capitals with an unbeaten partnership of 107 runs. Both players have scored a half-century each.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed David Warner for a duck. Delhi Capitals 0/1 in 0.2 overs.
Heinrich Klaasen scored a half-century off just 25 balls as SRH posted 197/6 in 20 overs.
Mitchell Marsh dismissed Abdul Samad for 28 off 21 balls. SRH 162/6 in 16.6 Overs.
Axar Patel dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 67 off 36 balls. SRH 109/5 in 11.3 Overs.
Aiden Markram dismissed Harry Brook for a duck to pick up his third wicket of the match. SRH. 83/4 in 9.4 overs.
Mitchell Marsh dismissed Aiden Markram for 8 off 13 balls. SRH 83/3 in 9.2 overs.
Abhishek Sharma scored a half-century off just 25 balls.
Mitchell Marsh dismissed Rahul Tripathi for 10 off 6 balls. SRH 44/2 in 4.4 Overs.
Ishant Sharma maintains his stupendous form as he removes Mayank Agarwal for 5 off 6 balls. SRH 21/1 in 2.3 Overs.
DC Impact sub players: Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan.
SRH Impact sub players: Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals in Match 40 of IPL 2023.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan
Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull
Probable XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
Predicted XI: David Warner (captain), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma
All the eyes will be on the Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel as he has been one of the top performers of the team in IPL 2023 so far and will once again look to perform against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The weather at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will be hot and humid and the sky will be partly cloudy. The temperature in the evening is expected to be around 24 degree celsius.
Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has not been a part of the team from the previous few matches due to his dismal form and it looks like he will also not play the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The teams chasing at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi have been more successful and have been victorious in 45 matches out of the 80 games played here. Winning the toss and bowling first will not be a bad decision in New Delhi.
The average score batting first at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi is 163.
After a forgetful start to their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign, Delhi Capitals are back to winning ways and have won two matches in a row. In the upcoming clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad the team will hope to continue the win momentum.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to get back to winning ways as they have lost their last three matches against Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
Ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash fans will be eyeing the performance of DC captain David Warner as he is one of the top scorers of his team and would like to repeat the performance against SRH.