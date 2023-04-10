GT vs KKR: Cricket world reacts as Rinku Singh smashes 5 sixes in the final over versus GT

GT vs KKR: Rinku Singh's heroics in the final over of the KKR vs GT IPL 2023 match have brought the cricket fraternity to its feet. The cricket world erupted when Singh pulled off the seemingly impossible task of hitting 5 sixes in the last over and left their thoughts on social media. Through his performance, the player has persuaded some of the biggest names in the sport to mention his name and hail praise on him.

With 28 needed off the last 5 balls, the fielding side-Gujarat Titans- were set to keep the 100% win record in the season intact, however, Rinku Singh made sure that the ball strikes the meat of the bat each time and thus snatched victory for KKR from the jaws of defeat. Bowler Yash Dayal and Gujarat Titan's captain for the day Rashid Khan were left distraught as Singh had an answer to every variation in the last over. Evidently, several former and present cricketers watched the game and presented their opinions on the blitz showcased by the left-handed batsman.

Cricket world reacts as Rinku Singh smashes 5 sixes in the final over versus GT

Chasing a huge total of 205, KKR were on course till the 16th over. But a hattrick inflicted by Rashid Khan turned the game in favor of the defending champions. The scenario however was short-lived as Rinku Singh played an exceptional knock of 48 off 21 balls to take KKR home by 3 wickets. From the side's first-choice captain Shreyas Iyer to India's captain Rohit Sharma, all showered exalt on Rinku Singh.

Unbelievable performance by @rinkusingh235! 5 sixes in the final over to seal the victory. 🔥🏏 What an absolute beast! Congratulations 🎉 #IPL2023 #GTvsKKR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 9, 2023

IPL is truly a place where talent meets opportunity.



Unbelievable innings, Rinku! 👏

And tough luck Yash, one to learn from. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 9, 2023

What an unbelievable game of cricket by @KKRiders

Needed 29 runs off the last over & enter @rinkusingh235

1️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ 💥 — @BrettLee_58 (@BrettLee_58) April 9, 2023

Rinku Singh ✅✅💕 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 9, 2023

Unbelievable hitting from Rinku Singh. 6 6 6 6 6 4 6 from his last seven balls. #IPL has witnessed one of the most dramatic finishes ever. @KKRiders — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 9, 2023

Unbelievable hitting by @rinkusingh235 What a win by KKR. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 9, 2023

Rinku! — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) April 9, 2023

All hail Lord Rinku Singh. 5 sixes in 5 balls in the last over of a run chase. One of the best last over hitting in a chase that you would ever see. #KKRvGT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 9, 2023

RINKU 👏 👏 👏 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 9, 2023

A match that went down to the wire & continued shifting momentum.



One felt Rashid’s

hat-trick was a game-changer but Rinku’s power-hitting was something special. Enjoyed the last few moments. This amazing game continues to teach us that it’s not over till it’s over.#GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/m8k05ZGcNS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2023

With the win, KKR have climbed to 2nd on IPL Points Table, and GT have gone down on 4th position from 3rd. Kolkata Knight Riders will now play Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14. As for Gujarat Titans, they will next face Punjab Kings on April 13.

