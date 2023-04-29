Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Gujarat Titans defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in match 39 of the Indian Premier League 2023.
Gujarat Titans batsman Vijay Shankar slams fifty in 24 balls and hits a six to Nitish Rana.
Vijay Shankar looks in a hurry to finish the match and has hit three sixes in the last over. Gujarat Titans are 166/3 and need 14 runs off 18 balls.
Gujarat Titans need 26 runs off the last 22 balls with set batsmen David Miller and Vijay Shankar at the crease, the equation looks chasable.
David Miller tried to whack Andre Russell for a six but the ball went high in the air and the catch was dropped by Suyash Sharma.
Gujarat Titans need 51 runs from the last 30 balls with David Miller and Vijay Shankar at the crease.
15 overs have been bowled and Gujarat Titans are 129/3
Gujarat Titans batsman David Miller has started to attack Suyash Sharma and hit him for two sixes in an over.
After the end of 14 overs, Gujarat Titans are 111/3 with David Miller and Vijay Shankar at the crease.
12 overs are down and GT stands at 98 off 3 wickets. Team lost Shubman Gill at crucial moment.
Shubman Gill makes a costly mistake as Andre Russell takes the catch! Gill out after 49 runs in 35 balls.
With 10 overs in the rear, GT stands at 91/2 with Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill in the field.
Harshit Rana has struck for KKR and has removed GT skipper Hardik Pandya for 20. Gujarat Titans are 91/2
After 10 overs Gujarat Titans are 89/1 with skipper Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill their charge.
Eight overs have been bowled and Gujarat Titans are 70/1 with Shubman Gill nearing half century.
Seven overs fhave been bowled and Gujarat Titans are 63/1 with Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya at the crease.
Gujarat Titans make 5 runs in the 5th over with KKR's Varun Chakravarthy in the bowling end.
Titans stand with 47 runs with the loss of one wicket after 5 overs.
After the Wriddhiman Saha dismissal, Hardik Pandya walked out of the sides to handle the team.
Wriddhiman Saha walks off the ground after scoring 10 runs in 10 balls. Caught by Harshit Rana
With 41 with no loss, GT stands strong with Shubman Gill and Saha.
With a four towards the Boundary, Shubhman Gill strikes four runs in the second innings. GT 32-0
Gujarat Titans are 14/0 at the end of two overs.
One over has been bowled and Gujarat Titans are 4/0 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Gujarat Titans have begun their chase against Kolkata Knight Riders, and Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have come out to open for them.
After the end of the 20 overs, Gujarat Titans need 180 runs to win from 20 overs.
19 overs have been bowled, Kolkata Knight Riders are 167/6
Noor Ahmed gets Rinku Singh out for 19 runs as Josh Little takes a stunner on the boundary. Kolkata Knight Riders are 156/6.
The slog overs have begun in Kolkata and the Knight Riders would like to finish on a high score with Andre Russell and Rinku Singh at the crease.
Andre Russell has come out to bat for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the team is also expecting of an explosive innings from him.