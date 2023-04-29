Last Updated:

GT Vs KKR Highlights: Gujarat Titans Win By Seven Wickets

GT vs KKR Live Score: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans and Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to clash in match number 39 of IPL 2023. The GT vs KKR live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of KKR vs GT IPL match today at the Eden Gardens.

19:46 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans win by seven wickets

Gujarat Titans defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in match 39 of the Indian Premier League 2023. 

19:46 IST, April 29th 2023
KKR vs GT LIVE: Vijay Shankar slams fifty in 24 balls

Gujarat Titans batsman Vijay Shankar slams fifty in 24 balls and hits a six to Nitish Rana. 

19:43 IST, April 29th 2023
KKR vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Vijay Shankar in a hurry to finish the match

Vijay Shankar looks in a hurry to finish the match and has hit three sixes in the last over. Gujarat Titans are 166/3 and need 14 runs off 18 balls. 

19:40 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE IPL SCORE: 26 runs off 22 balls, is it gettable

Gujarat Titans need 26 runs off the last 22 balls with set batsmen David Miller and Vijay Shankar at the crease, the equation looks chasable. 

19:35 IST, April 29th 2023
KKR vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: In the air! DROPPED

David Miller tried to whack Andre Russell for a six but the ball went high in the air and the catch was dropped by Suyash Sharma. 

19:32 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans need 51 runs off 30 balls

Gujarat Titans need 51 runs from the last 30 balls with David Miller and Vijay Shankar at the crease. 

 

19:31 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: 15 overs bowled, Titans are 129/3

15 overs have been bowled and Gujarat Titans are 129/3 

19:31 IST, April 29th 2023
KKR vs GT LIVE: 'Killer' Miller has arrived in Kolkata

Gujarat Titans batsman David Miller has started to attack Suyash Sharma and hit him for two sixes in an over. 

19:23 IST, April 29th 2023
KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE: 14 overs gone, Titans are 111/3

After the end of 14 overs, Gujarat Titans are 111/3 with David Miller and Vijay Shankar at the crease. 

19:15 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: 98-3 after 12 overs, GT loses an impactful player

12 overs are down and GT stands at 98 off 3 wickets. Team lost Shubman Gill at crucial moment.

19:12 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Shubman Gill missed out on Half Century!

Shubman Gill makes a costly mistake as Andre Russell takes the catch! Gill out after 49 runs in 35 balls. 

19:12 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: GT with two wickets after 10 overs

With 10 overs in the rear, GT stands at 91/2 with Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill in the field. 

19:07 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Harshit Rana removes Hardik Pandya

Harshit Rana has struck for KKR and has removed GT skipper Hardik Pandya for 20. Gujarat Titans are 91/2 

19:04 IST, April 29th 2023
KKR vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: 10 overs have been bowled, Titans are 89/1

After 10 overs Gujarat Titans are 89/1 with skipper Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill their charge. 

18:56 IST, April 29th 2023
KKR vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Gujarat Titans are 70/1 in 8 overs

Eight overs have been bowled and Gujarat Titans are 70/1 with Shubman Gill nearing half century. 

18:50 IST, April 29th 2023
KKR vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Seven overs finished, Titans are 63/1

Seven overs fhave been bowled and Gujarat Titans are 63/1 with Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya at the crease. 

18:44 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR IPL LIVE: Titans strike 5 runs in Varun Chakravarthy's over.

Gujarat Titans make 5 runs in the 5th over with KKR's Varun Chakravarthy in the bowling end.

18:41 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE IPL SCORE: Titans with one loss after 5 overs

Titans stand with 47 runs with the loss of one wicket after 5 overs.

18:38 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE: Pandya enters in the action.

After the Wriddhiman Saha dismissal, Hardik Pandya walked out of the sides to handle the team.

18:37 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: CAUGHT OUT!!

Wriddhiman Saha walks off the ground after scoring 10 runs in 10 balls. Caught by Harshit Rana

18:37 IST, April 29th 2023
KKR vs GT IPL LIVE SCORE: Titans with no losses after 4 overs

With 41 with no loss, GT stands strong with Shubman Gill and Saha.

18:32 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE IPL SCORE: Shubman Gill finishes over with a boundary!

With a four towards the Boundary, Shubhman Gill strikes four runs in the second innings. GT 32-0

18:29 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans are 14/0 in two overs

Gujarat Titans are 14/0 at the end of two overs. 

18:29 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: One over bowled, Titans are 4/0

One over has been bowled and Gujarat Titans are 4/0 against Kolkata Knight Riders. 

18:17 IST, April 29th 2023
KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans begin their chase

Gujarat Titans have begun their chase against Kolkata Knight Riders, and Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have come out to open for them. 

18:05 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans need 180 runs to win in 20 overs

After the end of the 20 overs, Gujarat Titans need 180 runs to win from 20 overs.

17:58 IST, April 29th 2023
KKR vs GT LIVE SCORE: 19 overs gone, KKR are 167/6

19 overs have been bowled, Kolkata Knight Riders are 167/6 

17:49 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Rinku Singh gets out for 19 runs off 20 balls

Noor Ahmed gets Rinku Singh out for 19 runs as Josh Little takes a stunner on the boundary. Kolkata Knight Riders are 156/6. 

17:45 IST, April 29th 2023
KKR vs GT IPL LIVE SCORE: Slog overs begin in Kolkata

The slog overs have begun in Kolkata and the Knight Riders would like to finish on a high score with Andre Russell and Rinku Singh at the crease. 

17:42 IST, April 29th 2023
GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Andre Russell comes out to bat for Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell has come out to bat for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the team is also expecting of an explosive innings from him. 

