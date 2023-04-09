GT Vs KKR: Rashid Khan Takes Maiden Hattrick Of IPL 2023 Before Rinku’s Rescue Act; WATCH

Rashid Khan provided a treat to cricket fans on Sunday evening by registering the first hat-trick of the Indian Premier League 2023 season. As KKR were chasing the target of 205 runs set by Gujarat Titans, in match no. 14 of IPL 2023, GT stand-in skipper Rashid shook them up with a hattrick in the 17th over. KKR found themselves at 155/4 after 16 overs, having lost Venkatesh Iyer on 83 off 55 in the last over.

Bowling the 17th over, Rashid found Andre Russell on strike and started off with a googly on a back of a length on the leg stump. The Caribbean star seemed to have missed the ball before it landed on the wicket-keeper’s gloves, who went up in the air with a wholehearted appeal. GT went ahead and challenged the on-field umpire’s decision to overturn it in their favor.

The Afghan spinner registered his second wicket of the day by removing Sunil Narine in the very next ball. Narine was caught out by substitute Jayant Yadav, after playing an attacking shot across the line. He then removed Shardul Thakur in the next delivery to complete his hat-trick. Here’s a look at Rashid Khan’s spectacular hat-trick against KKR.

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Rinku Singh overshines Rashid Khan; Slams five sixes in final over

While it initially looked like Rashid’s effort opened the gate to victory for the defending champions, Rinku Singh helped KKR to win the game at the last moment. The 25-year-old slammed five maximums to Yash Dayal in the final over of the math, lifting KKR to a three-wicket victory. Rinku finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the match for KKR, scoring 48 runs in 21 balls.