GT Vs RR, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Defeat Gujarat Titans By 3 Wickets

Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. Shimron Hetmyer finished the chase with a massive six.
Mohammed Shami dismissed R Ashwin but not before he smashed two consecutive boundaries.
Mohammed Shami dismissed Dhruv Jurel for 18 off 10 balls. Rajasthan Royals 161/6 in 18.2 overs.
Noor Ahmed dismissed Sanju Samson for 60 off 32 balls. Rajasthan Royals 114/5 in 16 overs.
Rashid Khan dismissed Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag for 26 and 5 runs respectively. Rajasthan 55/4 in 10.3 overs.
Mohammed Shami dismissed Jos Buttler for a duck. Rajasthan Royals 4/2 in 2.5 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dismissed by Hardik Pandya for 1 off 7 balls. Rajasthan Royals 2/1 in 1.3 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals. Mohammed Shami took the new ball for Gujarat Titans.
Gujarat Titans posted 177/7 in 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals will need 178 runs to win the match.
Adam Zampa dismissed Abhinav Manohar for 27 off 13 balls. Gujarat Titans 166/5 in 19 overs.
Sandeep Sharma dismissed Shubman Gill for 45 off 34 balls. Gujarat Titans 121/4 in 15.2 overs.
Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Hardik Pandya for 28 off 19 balls. Gujarat Titans 91/3 in 10.3 overs.
Sanju Samson ran out Sai Sudharsan for 20 off 19 balls. Gujarat Titans 32/2 in 5 overs.
Trent Boult dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for 4 off 3 balls. Gujarat Titans are 5/1 in 0.3 overs.
Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root
Gujarat Titans Subs: Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Srikar Bharat, Dasun Shanaka
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans.
Gujarat will have a chance to climb in the IPL table if they manage a win against Rajasthan Royals
Gujarat Titans were the better side when the two sides faced each other in last season's final.
Shubman Gill will look to continue the batting form he has shown till now in the Indian Premier League 2023 and would look to perform the same way.
Fans will be eyeing the performance of Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he is currently holding the purple cap and would look to leave an impact with his performance against Gujarat Titans.
Gujarat Titans records against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad
Played: 1
Wins: 1
Lost: 0
Rajasthan Royals would wish to continue their winning momentum against Gujarat Titans and also wish to strengthen their place in the top four teams.
Gujrat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya would be eyeing fourth win of the IPL 2023 and also like to strengthen the team's position in the points table.
Jos Buttler is among the leading run scorer's list of the Indian Premier League 2023 and has smashed three half-centuries from four matches. The fans will once again be eyeing Buttler's performance in the match against GT.
Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals till now have not been able to beat Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the history of the Indian Premier League. GT has an unbeaten record against RR and has won all three matches they have played against them. Royals would like to change this record.
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be a repeat of the IPL 2022 final wherein Titans emerged as victorious and clinched their maiden IPL title.
Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals will take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.