GT Vs RR, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Defeat Gujarat Titans By 3 Wickets

Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets in what turned out to be another last-over thriller at Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT vs RR LIVE SCORE

23:11 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan defeat Gujarat by 3 wickets

Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. Shimron Hetmyer finished the chase with a massive six. 

23:06 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Shami dismisses Ashwin

Mohammed Shami dismissed R Ashwin but not before he smashed two consecutive boundaries. 

23:03 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Shami dismisses Dhruv Jurel

Mohammed Shami dismissed Dhruv Jurel for 18 off 10 balls. Rajasthan Royals 161/6 in 18.2 overs. 

22:45 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Noor Ahmed dismisses Sanju Samson

Noor Ahmed dismissed Sanju Samson for 60 off 32 balls. Rajasthan Royals 114/5 in 16 overs. 

22:24 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Rashid Khan dismisses Padikkal and Parag

Rashid Khan dismissed Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag for 26 and 5 runs respectively. Rajasthan 55/4 in 10.3 overs. 

21:44 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Shami dismisses Buttler

Mohammed Shami dismissed Jos Buttler for a duck. Rajasthan Royals 4/2 in 2.5 overs. 

21:34 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Jaiswal goes for 1 off 7 balls

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dismissed by Hardik Pandya for 1 off 7 balls. Rajasthan Royals 2/1 in 1.3 overs. 

21:30 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Jaiswal, Buttler open batting for Rajasthan

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals. Mohammed Shami took the new ball for Gujarat Titans. 

21:20 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Gujarat Titans post 177/7 in 20 overs

Gujarat Titans posted 177/7 in 20 overs. Rajasthan Royals will need 178 runs to win the match. 

21:03 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Abhinav Manohar departs for 27 off 13 balls

Adam Zampa dismissed Abhinav Manohar for 27 off 13 balls. Gujarat Titans 166/5 in 19 overs.

20:43 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Gill departs for 45 off 34 balls

Sandeep Sharma dismissed Shubman Gill for 45 off 34 balls. Gujarat Titans 121/4 in 15.2 overs. 

20:22 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Chahal takes out Hardik

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Hardik Pandya for 28 off 19 balls. Gujarat Titans 91/3 in 10.3 overs. 

19:59 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Sai Sudharsan run out for 20 off 19 balls

Sanju Samson ran out Sai Sudharsan for 20 off 19 balls. Gujarat Titans 32/2 in 5 overs. 

19:46 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Wriddhiman Saha departs

Trent Boult dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for 4 off 3 balls. Gujarat Titans are 5/1 in 0.3 overs. 

19:21 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Substitutes

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root

Gujarat Titans Subs: Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Srikar Bharat, Dasun Shanaka

19:09 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

19:03 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan win toss, opt to bowl

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans. 

17:22 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR IPL LIVE: Rajasthan leading the table currently

Gujarat will have a chance to climb in the IPL table if they manage a win against Rajasthan Royals

16:46 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR IPL LIVE: last season's finalists renew their rivalry once again

Gujarat Titans were the better side when the two sides faced each other in last season's final.

15:54 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR IPL LIVE: Shubman Gill will look to continue batting form

 Shubman Gill will look to continue the batting form he has shown till now in the Indian Premier League 2023 and would look to perform the same way. 

15:26 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR IPL 2023 LIVE: All eyes on Yuzvendra Chahal

Fans will be eyeing the performance of Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he is currently holding the purple cap and would look to leave an impact with his performance against Gujarat Titans. 

14:50 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans records against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans records against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad 

Played: 1 

Wins: 1

Lost: 0 

14:00 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE score: Royals eye to continue winning momentum

Rajasthan Royals would wish to continue their winning momentum against Gujarat Titans and also wish to strengthen their place in the top four teams. 

13:19 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE: Hardik Pandya eyeing fourth win

Gujrat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya would be eyeing fourth win of the IPL 2023 and also like to strengthen the team's position in the points table. 

12:51 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR Live Updates: All eyes on Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is among the leading run scorer's list of the Indian Premier League 2023 and has smashed three half-centuries from four matches. The fans will once again be eyeing Buttler's performance in the match against GT. 

12:10 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE: Royals wish to achieve first win against Titans

Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals till now have not been able to beat Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the history of the Indian Premier League. GT has an unbeaten record against RR and has won all three matches they have played against them. Royals would like to change this record. 

11:43 IST, April 16th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs

In the match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

11:43 IST, April 16th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE: Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets

In match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2023 Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. 

11:43 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE: Who wins the battle in Ahmedabad?

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be a repeat of the IPL 2022 final wherein Titans emerged as victorious and clinched their maiden IPL title. 

11:43 IST, April 16th 2023
GT vs RR LIVE SCORE: Royals take on Titans in Ahmedabad

Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals will take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

 

