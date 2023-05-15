GT Vs SRH: Gujarat Titans Create Extremely Rare IPL Record After Shubman Gill Blitzkrieg

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill has been creating and breaking records for fun. Touted as India's next superstar the Gujarat Titans batsman has been in sublime form and has registered maiden IPL century against Surisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. In the proceedings, Gujarat have been a part of a number of unique records.

Following the early dismissal of Wriddhiman Saha, Gujarat racked up 103 runs in 10 overs and this is now the highest-ever 10-over total in the Indian Premier League which hasn't included a single over boundary. Sunrisers Hyderabad were the earlier record holders as they were 96 for 0 against Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Shuman Gill's classy inning also earned praise from commentator Harsha Bhogle. He wrote on Twitter, "If you want to be reminded of why Shubman Gill is a very special player, watch this innings. 56(23) without a 6 or a shot played in anger. Just sublime timing."

Gill also became the first Titans player to breach the 1000-run mark. The former Kolkata Knight Riders registered his first IPL century of this ongoing season in just 56 balls.

Having found his touch, the in-form Gill pulled, drove and flicked to collect four consecutive boundaries off Fazalhaq Farooqi. Both Sudharsan and Gill then dealt in boundaries to take GT to 65 for one in six overs. Gill, in particular, was at his attacking best as he continued his onslaught and pulled SRH skipper Aiden Markram for for two consecutive fours in the seventh over and then struck Markande for two more boundaries in the next over. At the end of the 10th over, GT were 103 for one. It was mayhem thereafter with Gill and Sudharsan going hammer and tongs to maintain a healthy run rate of over 10 till 14 overs. Gill, however, went about his business and brought up his century in 56 balls with a single to long-off in the 19th over. But soon after raising his ton, Gill perished in the opening ball of the final over, caught by Abdul Samad off Bhuvneshwar.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed.

GT Subs: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Nalkande, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.

SRH Subs: Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Philips, Akeal Hosein, Mohit Dagar, Reddy.