GT Vs SRH IPL Highlights: Gujarat Titans Defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 34 Runs

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Still believed at half-time that we were in with a chance but with four wickets in the powerplay, we went down. We have high-class bowlers and we thought the ball would swing for a while but it didn't. Gill did well. Credit to Bhuvi for bringing it back. Klaasen is a great player with class, power and a good cricketing brain. Unfortunately, the rest of the group did not support him. Lots of pride still left in the upcoming games. Maybe we'll give out a few opportunities and guys can finish well but sadly we haven't been good. Bhuvi showed us the way and Nattu was good as well.
Gujarat Titans pipped Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Ahmedabad. Gujarat has now qualified for the playoffs and SRH have been eliminated from the tournament.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar departs after a small cameo
Heinrich Klaasen's heroic effort goes in vain as Mohammed Shami removes the South African.
Marco Jansen sends it pretty high nd Hardik Pandya doesn't make any mistake.
Mohit Sharma has his second of the evening as Abdul Samad goes back
Mohit Sharma continues to prove his brilliance as he dismisses Sanvir Singh.
Aiden Markram departs back as Mohammed Shami strikes again.
Shami's back of a length delivery finds a massive edge off Rahul Tripathi's bat and Wriddhiman Saha takes a comfortable catch.
Yash Dayal makes a fiery comeback as he removes Abhishek Sharma.
Mohammed Shami fires up a short ball and Anmolpreet Singh gets a massive edge. Rashid Khan runs from the deep third and takes a good catch.
Gujarat Titans posted 188/9 in 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad will need 189 runs to win the match.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Mohammed Shami to pick up his fifth wicket of the match.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran out Noor Ahmed to register a team hat-trick for SRH.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Rashid Khan for a duck. Gujarat Titans 186/7 in 19.2 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Shubman Gill for 101 off 58 balls. Gujarat Titans 186/7 in 19.2 Overs.
Shubman Gill scored his first IPL century. Gill reached the mark off 56 balls. Gujarat Titans 180/5 in 18.2 overs.
T Natarajan dismissed David Miller for 7 off 5 balls. Gujarat 169/4 in 16.4 Overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Hardik Pandya for 8 off 6 balls. Gujarat Titans 156/3 in 15.2 Overs.
Marco Jansen dismissed Sai Sudharsan for 47 off 36 balls. Gujarat Titans 147/2 in 14.1 Overs.
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have started to rebuild for Gujarat Titans with a brilliant partnership. GT 110/1 in 10.3 overs.
Shubman Gill smashed his fifth half-century of IPL 2023. Gill took just 22 balls to reach the mark. Gujarat 82/1 in 7.1 overs.
Gujarat Titans have scored 65 runs in the first six overs of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Shubman Gill smashed Fazalhaq Farooqi for four consecutive boundaries in the 4th over. Gujarat is 50/1 in 4 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for a 3-ball duck. Gujarat Titans 0/1 in 0.3 overs.
Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed.
GT Subs: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Nalkande, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.
SRH Subs: Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Philips, Akeal Hosein, Mohit Dagar, Reddy.
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Match 62 of IPL 2023.
The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Gujarat Titans will will look to win the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to secure a spot in the top two of IPL 2023 points table.