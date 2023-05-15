Last Updated:

GT Vs SRH IPL Highlights: Gujarat Titans Defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 34 Runs

GT vs SRH Live Score: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans and Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing in Match 62 of IPL 2023. The GT vs SRH live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the SRH vs GT IPL match today at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
GT vs SRH live score IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad score updates

Image: BCCI/IPL

pointer
23:31 IST, May 15th 2023
IPL LIve score: Aiden Markram reflects on the defeat

Still believed at half-time that we were in with a chance but with four wickets in the powerplay, we went down. We have high-class bowlers and we thought the ball would swing for a while but it didn't. Gill did well. Credit to Bhuvi for bringing it back. Klaasen is a great player with class, power and a good cricketing brain. Unfortunately, the rest of the group did not support him. Lots of pride still left in the upcoming games. Maybe we'll give out a few opportunities and guys can finish well but sadly we haven't been good. Bhuvi showed us the way and Nattu was good as well.

pointer
23:27 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Gujarat Titans defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs

Gujarat Titans pipped Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Ahmedabad. Gujarat has now qualified for the playoffs and SRH have been eliminated from the tournament.

pointer
23:21 IST, May 15th 2023
IPL live score: Mohit Sharma has his 4th

Bhuvneshwar Kumar departs after a small cameo

pointer
23:11 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Sunrisers' last hope Klaasen departs

Heinrich Klaasen's heroic effort goes in vain as Mohammed Shami removes the South African.

pointer
22:26 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Mohit Sharma picks up his third

Marco Jansen sends it pretty high nd Hardik Pandya doesn't make any mistake.

pointer
22:19 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Abdul Samad fails to deliver

Mohit Sharma has his second of the evening as Abdul Samad goes back

pointer
22:19 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Sanvir Singh goes back

Mohit Sharma continues to prove his brilliance as he dismisses Sanvir Singh.

pointer
22:04 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Shami spewing venom

Aiden Markram departs back as Mohammed Shami strikes again.

pointer
21:52 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Shami bowls a beauty

Shami's back of a length delivery finds a massive edge off Rahul Tripathi's bat and Wriddhiman Saha takes a comfortable catch.

pointer
21:52 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Yash Dayal strikes

Yash Dayal makes a fiery comeback as he removes Abhishek Sharma.

pointer
21:43 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Anmolpreet departs

Mohammed Shami fires up a short ball and Anmolpreet Singh gets a massive edge. Rashid Khan runs from the deep third and takes a good catch.

pointer
21:21 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Gujarat post 188/9 in 20 overs

Gujarat Titans posted 188/9 in 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad will need 189 runs to win the match. 

pointer
21:21 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Bhuvneshwar picks up a fifer

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Mohammed Shami to pick up his fifth wicket of the match. 

pointer
21:21 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Team hat-trick for SRH

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran out Noor Ahmed to register a team hat-trick for SRH. 

pointer
21:16 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Bhuvneshwar removes Rashid for a duck

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Rashid Khan for a duck. Gujarat Titans 186/7 in 19.2 overs. 

pointer
21:14 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Gill goes for 101

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Shubman Gill for 101 off 58 balls. Gujarat Titans 186/7 in 19.2 Overs.

pointer
21:09 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Gill scores maiden IPL century

Shubman Gill scored his first IPL century. Gill reached the mark off 56 balls. Gujarat Titans 180/5 in 18.2 overs.  

pointer
21:01 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Natarajan dismisses Miller

T Natarajan dismissed David Miller for 7 off 5 balls. Gujarat 169/4 in 16.4 Overs.

pointer
20:54 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Hardik departs for 8 off 6 balls

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Hardik Pandya for 8 off 6 balls. Gujarat Titans 156/3 in 15.2 Overs.

pointer
20:46 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Sai Sudharsan goes for 47

Marco Jansen dismissed Sai Sudharsan for 47 off 36 balls. Gujarat Titans 147/2 in 14.1 Overs.

pointer
20:25 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Gill, Sudharsan rebuild for Gujarat

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have started to rebuild for Gujarat Titans with a brilliant partnership. GT 110/1 in 10.3 overs. 

pointer
20:08 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Gill scores a fifty

Shubman Gill smashed his fifth half-century of IPL 2023. Gill took just 22 balls to reach the mark. Gujarat 82/1 in 7.1 overs. 

pointer
20:04 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Gujarat 65/1 in 6 overs

Gujarat Titans have scored 65 runs in the first six overs of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

pointer
19:54 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Gill smashes Farooqi for 4 consecutive fours

Shubman Gill smashed Fazalhaq Farooqi for four consecutive boundaries in the 4th over. Gujarat is 50/1 in 4 overs. 

pointer
19:33 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Bhuvneshwar removes Saha

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for a 3-ball duck. Gujarat Titans 0/1 in 0.3 overs. 

pointer
19:15 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: GT's Playing XI and Subs

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed.

GT Subs: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Nalkande, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi.

pointer
19:15 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: SRH Playing XI and Subs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Sanvir, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.

SRH Subs: Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Philips, Akeal Hosein, Mohit Dagar, Reddy.

pointer
19:03 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Match 62 of IPL 2023. 

pointer
18:00 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7:30 PM

The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7:30 PM IST. 

pointer
16:33 IST, May 15th 2023
GT vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: Gujarat will look to finish in top-2

Gujarat Titans will will look to win the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to secure a spot in the top two of IPL 2023 points table. 

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT