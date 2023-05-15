GT Vs SRH IPL Highlights: Gujarat Titans Defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 34 Runs

Still believed at half-time that we were in with a chance but with four wickets in the powerplay, we went down. We have high-class bowlers and we thought the ball would swing for a while but it didn't. Gill did well. Credit to Bhuvi for bringing it back. Klaasen is a great player with class, power and a good cricketing brain. Unfortunately, the rest of the group did not support him. Lots of pride still left in the upcoming games. Maybe we'll give out a few opportunities and guys can finish well but sadly we haven't been good. Bhuvi showed us the way and Nattu was good as well.