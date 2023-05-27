Gujarat Titans Thrash Mumbai Indians By 62 Runs To Storm Into Second Successive IPL Final

Quick links:
Shubman Gill smashed a 60-ball 129 as Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to enter the Indian Premier League final here on Friday.
GT will take on Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash here on Sunday.
Gill's explosive knock ensured GT reached 233 for three after being sent into bat in the Qualifier 2.
Chasing a mammoth target, MI never looked in the hunt despite Suryakumar Yadav's 38-ball 61 and were eventually bowled out for 171 in 18.2 overs.
For GT, Mohit Sharma (5/10) was the pick of the bowlers, while Rashid Khan (2/33) also did his bit with the ball.
Gujarat Titans: 233 for 3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 129; Piyush Chawla 1/45).
Mumbai Indians: 171 all out in 18.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61; Mohit Sharma 5/10).
Image: BCCI
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table, and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.