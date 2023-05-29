'Has Chahar Dropped Trophy': CSK Pacer's Huge Shubman Gill Mistake Leaves Fans Furious

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar has probably committed one of the biggest mistakes of his cricketing career and it may cost his team the IPL 2023 trophy. Chahar dropped Gujarat Titans' in-form batsman Shubman Gill while fielding at square leg. The incident occurred during the second over of Gujarat's innings when CSK's Tushar Deshpande was bowling with the new ball. Gill was batting at 3 off 4 balls.

Gill tried to flick a fuller delivery from Deshpande but the ball went in the air, providing CSK with a golden chance. However, Chahar, who was fielding at square leg, dropped the simple catch, giving Gill another chance in the middle. Note, Gill was dropped on 30 by Mumbai Indians' Tim David in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 last week. The 23-year-old went on to smash a century to help his team post a mammoth total on the board.

Watch the video here

Has Chahar dropped the trophy?

chahar dropped gill — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) May 29, 2023

Dhoni bro keep staring Chahar until he gets Gill out. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 29, 2023

Chahar dont go near MS now, he might slap you for real here — arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 29, 2023

Deepak Chahar just dropped Shubhman Gill. 😱🥶 Tim David dropped Gill on 30 in the last match, and we all saw how he took that lifeline. #IPL2023Final #GTvsCSK #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/hsey3tHwy8 — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 29, 2023

Deepak Chahar has dropped the IPL trophy ngl pic.twitter.com/3evmDpfiFk — ` Frustrated CSKian (@kurkureter) May 29, 2023

GT vs CSK: Full squads and Impact subs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Gujarat Titans Subs: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Image: JioCinema