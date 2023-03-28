Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is currently gearing up for the Indian Premier League 2023, where he will lead Mumbai Indians (MI) in a bid to lift the prestigious IPL trophy with the team for the sixth time. With the season set to big from March 31, Rohit has already become a talking point for the Indian cricket fans. Rohit made headlines on Tuesday after IPL governing council member and former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha made a stunning revelation about the five-time IPL-winning captain’s backstory.

During a conversation with Jio Cinema, Ojha revealed the struggles Rohit faced in his life, before making himself known and rising through the ranks of world cricket. "When I first met Rohit in the U-15 national camp, everyone said he was a very special player. There, I played against him and took his wicket. Rohit was a typical Bombay guy who didn’t speak much but was aggressive when he played,” Ojha said.

Pragyan Ojha on Rohit Sharma being agressive in initial days

“In fact, I was very surprised as to why he was being so aggressive with me when we didn’t know each other! But after that our friendship began to grow,” he added. Ojha then recalled a particular conversation with Rohit, when the latter got emotional while speaking about his background and the struggle to buy kits during his early days in the sport.

“I remember he once got emotional when we discussed how his budget”

“He was from a middle-class family and I remember he once got emotional when we discussed how his budget for cricket kits was restricted. In fact, he also delivered milk packets – of course that was really a long time ago – so that he could buy his kit. Now when I see him, I feel very proud of how our journey started and where we reached,” he explained.

Rohit Sharma made his international debut for India in 2007 and represented India in the inaugural T20 World Cup. He scored 88 runs in four games, including a half-century for the MS Dhoni-led team. Although he performed inconsistently for the next few years, he made a mark for himself after being promoted to the opening batsman’s role during the ICC Champions Trophy 2013.