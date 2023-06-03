'A Measure Of His Determination': Harsha Bhogle Is In Awe Of MS Dhoni

While the IPL 2023 final could not produce the phrase that millions were waiting to hear, but in other news MS Dhoni has successfully undergone knee surgery. The Chennai Super Kings captain lifted 5th IPL trophy by virtue of a 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans and immediately after that escalated the treatment process of the knee. Dhoni is being showered with praise for continuing to play with an injured knee throughout the tournament.

Many experts have hailed MS Dhoni over the way he kept himself fit in the entirety of the tournament. And now former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has also joined the hurdle of individuals. Sivaramakrishnan is all praise for the CSK skipper and called him a "true leader".

Harsha Bhogle tweeted

So Dhoni has had knee surgery that will take s couple of months of rehab. That he played an entire tournament with that is a measure of his determination but even more so of modern physiotherapy that puts players on the ground — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 1, 2023

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan hails MS Dhoni

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Mahindra Singh Dhoni and stated that he is a "champion for life". Here's what he posted on the micro-blogging website. "MS Dhoni went through a knee surgery today, it was successful. True Leader, playing with one leg. No pain no gain. The agonising pain did not affect his clarity of thoughts. Amazing how he was able to lead a side with so much pain. His mindset is of a warrior. Champion for life."

MS Dhoni went through a knee surgery today,it was successful.True Leader, playing with one leg. No pain no gain.The agonising pain did not affect his clarity of thoughts. Amazing how he was able to lead a side with so much pain. His mindset is of a warrior. Champion for life ❤️❤️ — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) June 1, 2023

While MS Dhoni's career is filled with laurels and praises, the flow is set to continue as MS Dhoni has not yet hung his boots. Following the IPL 2023 FInal, a huge announcement was anticipated from Dhoni and he did not disappoint his fans. In the post-match segment, the former Indian captain hinted at a potential one more appearance in the coveted league. However, he also made it known that an official decision could come 8-9 months from now. So, while it is not "Definitely not", it is certainly definitely maybe from the legendary batsman.