'I Felt He Will Do Something Special': MS Dhoni Pays Tribute To Retiring Ambati Rayudu

Ravindra Jadeja gave the dream finish to IPL 2023 as he smashed 10 runs in final 2 deliveries to take Chennai Super Kings over the line in the IPL 2023 final against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans.

Chennai Super Kings claimed a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected but thrilling summit showdown. It was a team effort from CSK players as every player contributed in the match. Ambati Rayudu, who was playing his final IPL match as he announced his retirement from T20 tournament on Sunday, played a crucial knock of 19 runs in 8 deliveries whichy included 2 sixes and 1 four.

READ: Dhoni signals return to IPL next year after winning 5th trophy, says 'Hard thing would be...'

During the presentation ceremony, CSK skipper MS Dhoni talkied about Ambati Rayudu's contribution in CSK and how he already knew that Ambati Rayudu will play an impactful innings in the IPL final 2023. Speaking during the presentation ceremony MS Dhoni said, "The special thing about Rayudu is he will always give his 100% when he is on his field. But with him in the team, I will never win the Fairplay Award. He always wants to contribute and he has been a fantastic cricketer. I've been playing with him for a long time, since the India A tours. He's a player who can play spin and pace equally well. It is something really special. I felt he would do something really special, I'm really happy for him. This game will be one he will remember, he's also like me - not someone who uses the phone often. What's important is that he has had a fantastic career and I hope he enjoys the next phase of his life."

Chennai Super Kings equal MI's record of most IPL Titles

Chasing a mammoth 215-run chase against GT on Monday evening, rain curtailed the CSK chase after just three balls into the first over with four runs on the board.

The game resumed after long break following another spell of rain at the venue. Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) and Devon Conway (47) set up the chase with a brisk stand before cameos from Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Ambati Rayudu (19) lightened the load.

With 22 required off 14 balls at the dismissal of Rayudu, CSK skipper MS Dhoni walked out as the no. 6 batter and was dismissed for a golden duck by Mohit Sharma.

The chase went down to the wire, with 10 required off two balls against Mohit who was hitting back-to-back yorkers against Shivam Dube (32 not out). Ravindra Jadeja (15 not out) slammed Mohit for a six over long-on and a four down to win the title.

CSK, which had finished ninth last year, equalled Mumbai Indians with its fifth title in the IPL. Captain Dhoni, playing in his 11th final, also equalled Rohit Sharma for the most titles as captain.