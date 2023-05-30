'I Need To Do For Them': MS Dhoni Plays Down Retirement Talks After IPL 2023

MS Dhoni ended the IPL 2023 with a fairytale story as Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth Indian Premier League title. A Ravindra Jadeja special helped the Southern giants to clinch a thriller in the last ball. There have been a lot of rumbles regarding the potential retirement of MS Dhoni, but the former Indian skipper has now crushed all the rumours.

Dhoni insisted he will try to play one more season for the love of the fans. "Circumstantially, if you see it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them. It's the last part of my career."

CSK Fans share reactions after Chennai's Super IPL 2023 Win

Ziva hugging MS Dhoni after the win. jageja hugging his wife ar the moments today



#IPLFinal2023 #IPL2023Finals #MSDhoni𓃵 #jadeja pic.twitter.com/Y9lOV9S5uP — 👑👌🌟 (@superking1816) May 29, 2023

This was a heart touching part. Dhoni patting Mohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/LKiL0wGKqu — ` (@FourOverthrows) May 29, 2023

last time i saw ms dhoni invest his arms in lifting a player it was sachin. dear @imjadeja, that hug and lift up, it's rare, that simply means you're GOAT to him and how much he values you. and so do we! ❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/6P4JC3GnwU — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) May 29, 2023

Captain cool for a reason! pic.twitter.com/wf9TuYgGE8 — _mduchisti143❤️🇮🇳 (@ChistiRaza1) May 29, 2023

He started his career with a duck , ended with duck



Between these 2 duck, he made many unbreakable records . The Legend MS Dhoni 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/1kMwmDO1IO — MAHIYANK ™ (@Mahiyank_78) May 29, 2023

You have rocked my world @msdhoni 😭❤️pic.twitter.com/6ErzNCiGBo — Rohan (@Csk_army1) May 29, 2023

This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL.

- MS DHONI 💛 pic.twitter.com/KCwz06NujV — DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) May 29, 2023

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in what could turn out to be the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s final outing in the T20 league.

Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for CSK.

Earlier, GT were off to a flying start with their opening duo of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill putting on 67 runs in seven overs.

While Gill was sent back by star left-arm spinning all-rounder Jadeja for a 20-ball 39, Saha went on to make 54 off 39 balls to lay a strong foundation for a formidable total.

Saha was dismissed by seamer Deepak Chahar, who had dropped Gill when the batter was on 3.

Sudharsan, who has also been in good form in recent times, hit six sixes and eight fours in his whirlwind knock.

Tushar Deshpande gave away 56 runs in his four overs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 214/4 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54).

Chennai Super Kings: 171/5 in 15 overs (Devon Conway 47, Ajinkya Rahane 27, Shivam Dube 32 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 15 not out; Mohit Sharma 3/36, Noor Ahmad 2/17).

(With inputs from PTI)