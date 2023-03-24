IPL 2023: Ben Stokes Goes Berserk At CSK Training Session, Hits Gigantic Sixes | WATCH

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes, England's Test cricket team captain, arrived in Chennai to join MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Thursday. A video posted on CSK's social media handle showed Stokes arriving by car and entering the hotel in style. CSK shared the video with a caption that read, "Ungal NanBEN in Namma Area!" (Your friend Ben has come to the area).

Ben Stokes smashing gigantic sixes in training

In another video shared by the Chennai-based franchise, Stokes can be seen hitting gigantic sixes during the practice session at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Stokes arrived in Tamil Nadu with his England teammate Moeen Ali, who is also part of the Chennai Super Kings squad for the 2023 season.

Will Ben Stokes be available for entirety of IPL 2023?

Stokes was signed by CSK for a whopping amount of Rs. 16.25 crore in this year's mini-auction, but there were concerns that he might not be available for the entire IPL season due to his preparations for the Ashes series. Additionally, he is currently dealing with a knee injury sustained during the New Zealand Test series. While Stokes has committed to playing for Chennai, it remains unclear whether he will be available for the entirety of the IPL season.

Despite calls for Stokes to sit out the IPL, England coach Brendon McCullum believes that playing in the tournament will not harm his chances of participating in the Ashes against Australia later this year.

Brendon McCullum while speaking to ESPNcricinfo siad:

“I don’t think he’s jeopardising it. The Chennai set-up is excellent in looking after their players and they’ve a very good medical team and he will be well looked after. The skipper has a strong mind and he knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right? So I don’t have any concerns,” he added

The IPL 2023 is scheduled to take place from March 31 to May 28, while England's first Test match against Ireland at Lord's begins on June 1, 2023. Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign on March 31, 2023 against the reigning champions, Gujarat Titans. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Image: Twitter/CSK