IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Maintain Unbeaten Run Against SRH At Home, Win By 7 Wickets

CSK vs SRH: Devon Conway struck a fine unbeaten half-century and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League match on Friday. Chennai were successful in maintaining their unbeaten record against Hyderabad at home.

Chasing 134/7, the New Zealander hit an unbeaten 57-ball 77, while Gaikwad scored 35 off 30 deliveries as CSK scored 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs at the M Chidambaram Stadium to win by 7 wickets.

Earlier, India spinner Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three crucial wickets to restrict SRH to a below-par score. Jadeja dismissed opener Abhishek Sharma (34), Rahul Tripathi (21), and Mayank Agarwal (2) as the 34-year-old emerged as the most successful bowler for his side with figures of 3/22 in his four overs. Jadeja has been named the player of the match for his brilliant spell in the match.

Apart from Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, and Akash Singh also contributed with a wicket each. Abhishek Sharma was the top run-scorer for SRH in the match as he hit 34 off 26 balls including three boundaries and one six. Mayank Markande was the only wicket-taker for SRH in the game.

Brief scores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34, Rahul Tripathi 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3/22, Matheesha Pathirana 1/22).

Chennai Super Kings: 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Devon Conway 77, Ruturaj Gaikwad 35; Mayank Markande 2/23).

CSK vs SRH: Playing XIs & Subs

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings Substitutes: Shaik Rashid, Subhranshu Senapati, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorious

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad Substitutes: Glenn Philips, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Thangarasu Natarajan

With inputs from PTI