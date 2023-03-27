IPL 2023: CSK's Ben Stokes And Ravindra Jadeja Smash Bowlers All Around The Park | WATCH

After a disappointing performance in the previous edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are looking to make a comeback in the upcoming season. To strengthen their squad for the new season, CSK signed superstar Ben Stokes at the IPL 2023 auction, adding to their already impressive lineup consisting Ravindra Jadeja. The four-time IPL champions had to spend a significant amount, INR 16.25 crore, to acquire Stokes for the upcoming season.

Stokes, who recently joined the CSK camp for the IPL 2023, was seen hitting gigantic sixes that went viral on social media. Jadeja also tried his hands in hitting sixes during the practice session.

While Stokes' acquisition was a significant move, CSK had also retained star players such as Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, and Deepak Chahar ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. With Stokes and Jadeja leading the charge, the former champions will be looking to add another trophy to their collection in the upcoming season of the world's richest T20 league.

CSK Team 2023: Full schedule

GT vs CSK on March 31 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs LSG on April 3 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

MI vs CSK on April 8 in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs RR on April 12 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

RCB v CSK on April 17 in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs SRH on April 21 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

KKR vs CSK on April 23 in Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST

RR vs CSK on April 27 in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs PBKS on April 30 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST

LSG vs CSK on May 4 in Lucknow at 3:30 PM IST

CSK vs MI on May 6 in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST

CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs KKR on May 14 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Image: Twitter/CSK