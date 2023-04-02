IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar Has A Special Message For CSK Fans Ahead Of LSG Clash | WATCH

IPL 2023: Indian pacer Deepak Chahar shared a special message for fans ahead of Chennai Super Kings' next match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. Chahar invited fans to fill the stadium for CSK's first home match of the season. Chennai played the opening match of the ongoing edition against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The MS Dhoni-led side has returned to Chennai to play its first home match at the Chepauk Stadium in more than three years.

"When I started playing for CSK, we won in the first season. Same time when I think about that year we won in 2021, that was my last memory. Now, this year the new stadium is looking amazing. Obviously, the renovation has gone on for a year. We are back in Chennai with the entire stadium. Please come and support us as you have always done. Will give you a great show," Chahar said in the video shared by CSK before their clash against LSG.

Chahar was ruled out of the IPL last year after he suffered two big injuries. He underwent extensive rehab at the National Cricket Academy before making his comeback for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. Chahar played in the first match of the season against Gujarat Titans where he bowled four overs for 29 runs. CSK will lock horns against LSG in Match 6 of IPL 2023 on Monday, April 3.

CSK's IPL 2023 Team: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

CSK's predicted starting lineup and substitutes

Predicted Starting XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Substitutes: Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed

Image: BCCI