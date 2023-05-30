IPL 2023 Final: Ground Staff Take Unique Measures To Dry Pitch After Rain Interruption

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has once again been interrupted by rain. The match was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday but rain interruption meant the reserve day rule was invoked. However, after the first innings on the second day of the IPL 2023 final began, rain interrupted the play again.

The rain stopped a couple of hours ago but the match couldn't start due to the wet outfield. An area near the square was extremely wet and groundsmen at the world's largest sporting venue - that is the Narendra Modi Stadium, were seen using hair blowers to dry up the field.

A picture of the bizarre scene from Ahmedabad is now going viral on various social media handles. The picture shows a ground staff member at the Gujarat Cricket Association's million-dollar stadium using a hairdryer to prepare the field for the highly-anticipated IPL 2023 final to start again.

Note, the Indian Premier League is a cricket phenomenon that is watched by fans all over the globe. It is known for making mind-boggling amounts of money for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In other words, it is the cash cow for the BCCI, the richest cricket body in the world.

IPL 2023 Final

Meanwhile, the IPL 2023 final has resumed with a reduction of 5 overs. The revised DLS target for MS Dhoni-led CSK is now set at 171 and they will have only 15 overs to chase that down. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway came down to bat for CSK again.

Before the rain interrupted the play, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans smashed 214/4 in 20 overs thanks to a brilliant knock from Sai Sudharsan, who scored 96 off 47 balls. Wriddhiman Saha also contributed with a half-century.

Image: JioCinema