KKR vs RCB: Jason Roy reprimanded for angry outburst in IPL 2023 match, admits to offence

Image: BCCI.tv/IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders opener Jason Roy was on Wednesday fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.
The English opener, who fired in a 29-ball 56 to propel KKR to 200/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore has admitted to the breach.
"Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct," IPL Media stated.
The incident happened during KKR's 21-run win over RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding, it added.
