KKR Vs RCB: Jason Roy Reprimanded For Angry Outburst In IPL 2023 Match, Admits To Offence

Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders opener Jason Roy was on Wednesday fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Press Trust Of India
The English opener, who fired in a 29-ball 56 to propel KKR to 200/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore has admitted to the breach.

"Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct," IPL Media stated.

The incident happened during KKR's 21-run win over RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding, it added. 

