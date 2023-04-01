IPL 2023: Mark Wood's Fifer Helps Lucknow Super Giants Defeat Delhi Capitals By 50 Runs

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers's brilliant 38-ball-73 and Mark Wood's superb 5 for 14 were main highlights in Lucknow Super Giants' comfortable 50-run victory over Delhi Capitals in an IPL encounter, here on Saturday. Batting first, LSG scored 193 for 6 with Nicholas Pooran's 36 off 21 balls and Ayush Badoni's 18 off 7 balls also helping the team's cause. In reply, DC skipper David Warner's 56 off 48 balls went in-vain as Delhi Capitals managed only 143/9.

Mark Wood was the one to watch and the lanky fast bowler didn't disappoint as he led Lucknow's charge with his maiden fifer in the IPL. His lightening pace thrashed the stumps of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh while Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel and Chetan Sakaria also became his victims. Wood (5/14 in 4 overs) bowled back-to-back lethal in-cutters at 147 clicks which Prithvi Shaw (12) and Mitchell Marsh (0) failed to even bring their respective bats down before the ball hit the 'wood' work.

In case of Sarfaraz Khan (4), his weakness against pacey short-pitched stuff is well documented and Wood directed one at his body, which could have blown his head off and he tried a non-existent ramp shot getting himself into a tangle and the easiest of catches was taken at fine-leg boundary. From 41 for no loss to 48 for 3, it happened in a space of couple of overs DC weren't able to make a comeback after Wood had destroyed their confidence with raw pace.

Brief Scores: LSG 193/6 (Kyle Mayers 73 off 38 balls, Khaleel Ahmed 2/30) beat Delhi Capitals 143/9 (David Warner 56, Mark Wood 5/14) by 50 runs.

Starting XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kuma

With PTI inputs