IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant Geared Up To Be Back With Delhi Capitals, Here's How

IPL 2023: Injured Delhi Capitals regular captain Rishabh Pant is likely to watch the team's first home game against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday from the Feroz Shah Kotla stands.He might also sit in the dug-out if the franchise can secure requisite permission from the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

"Rishabh has always been an integral part of Delhi Capitals. There is a high possibility that he will be present for the season's first home game against GT on Tuesday. He will definitely be in the team owner's box but if ACSU allows, he might also sit for some time in the team dug-out," an IPL source privy to the development in the Capitals' camp told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rishabh Pant will be back for Delhi Capitals

Rajan Manchanda, Joint Secretary of DDCA revealed to ANI that the Indian wicketkeeper will be in the stands when Delhi take on Gujarat on Tuesday. "There's good news for our spectators tomorrow. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant is coming to support his team. He is a star of Delhi (Capitals). I hope spectators will give him a clap that he is coming among his cricketers despite such injury."

Rishabh has been the face of the franchise and recently DC chief coach Ricky Ponting also spoke highly of the player. The franchise also showed a heartwarming gesture as they hung the No.17 shirt from the team dugout during their defeat against Lucknow Super Giants.

Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 and has always played for Delhi Capitals, previously known as Delhi Daredevils. The 25-years-old wicketkeeper batter has played 98 IPL matches and has scored 2838 runs at an average of 34.61. Pant was appointed as Delhi's skipper in the year 2021.

#WATCH | "There's good news for our spectators tomorrow. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant is coming to support his team. He is a star of Delhi (Capitals). I hope spectators will give him a clap that he is coming among his cricketers despite such injury," says Rajan Manchanda,… pic.twitter.com/hhBjnwkLsY — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (Captain), Lalit Yadav, MR Marsh, Axar Patel, KK Ahmed, KL Yadav, A Nortje, Chetan Sakariya

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, DA Miller, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Vijay Shankar, R Tewatia, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, J Little, M Shami, Yash Dayal

With inputs from ANI and PTI