IPL 2023: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings After SRH Beat PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday registered their maiden win of the season as they handed a crushing defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 14 of IPL 2023. Hyderabad won the match by a huge margin of 8 wickets thanks to some brilliant performances from Mayank Markande and Rahul Tripathi. While Markande picked up four wickets with the ball to restrict Punjab to a low score. Tripathi finished the job with the bat as he smashed an unbeaten 74 off 48 balls.

Batting first, Punjab Kings scored 143/9 in 20 overs courtesy of an unbeaten 99-run knock from Shikhar Dhawan. He was the only batter for the Kings to score more than 30 runs. It was due to Mayank Markande's exceptional bowling display backed by his teammates Marco Jansen and Umran Malik, who picked up two wickets each. Let's take a look at the updated points table of IPL 2023 and the latest Orange and Purple Cap standings after SRH vs PBKS Match 14.

IPL 2023: Updated points table

POS Team P W L T N/R NRR PTS 1 Rajasthan Royals 3 2 1 0 0 2.067 4 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 2 1 0 0 1.375 4 3 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 0 0 1.358 4 4 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 0 0 0.431 4 5 Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 0 0 0.356 4 6 Punjab Kings 3 2 1 0 0 -0.281 4 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 1 1 0 0 -1.256 2 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 0 -1.502 2 9 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 0 0 -1.394 0 10 Delhi Capitals 3 0 3 0 0 -2.092 0

IPL 2023: Orange Cap standings

POS Player Team Mat Runs HS 1 Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 3 225 99* 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings 3 189 92 3 David Warner Delhi Capitals 3 158 65 4 Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 3 152 79 5 Kyle Mayers Lucknow Super Giants 3 139 73

IPL 2023: Purple Cap standings

POS Player Team Mat Wkts BBI 1 Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans 3 8 31/3 2 Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 3 8 17/4 3 Mark Wood Lucknow Super Giants 3 8 14/5 4 Ravi Bishnoi Lucknow Super Giants 3 6 28/3 5 Alzarri Joseph Gujarat Titans 3 6 27/2

