IPL 2023: Where Can You Buy Tickets For MI, LSG, CSK, PBKS, KKR, DC, RCB And GT Matches?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is regarded as the biggest T20 league in the sport, and is celebrated as the biggest sporting festival in India. With the 16th season of IPL set to big from March 31, fans are much excited to see their favorite cricketers back in action. Here’s a look at how interested fans can book their tickets for matches featuring the 10 participating teams- MI, LSG, CSK, PBKS, KKR, DC, RCB, RR, SRH, and GT.

A total of 70 league games will be played during the 2023 edition of the marquee T20 league. The teams have been divided into two teams of five teams each for the group stage. Each team will play a total of 14 group stage games each, facing the other four teams in their group two times (home and away), while facing four teams in the other group once and the remaining team twice.

Where to buy match tickets for IPL 2023?

Interested fans can buy match tickets on Book My Show, Insider.in, Ticket Genie, Occasions Now, Paytm, and on the IPL Portal. The IPL will return to its traditional home and away format in 2023, for the first time since 2019. Fans will have the option to select their seats while booking tickets for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, IPL 2023 begins with the clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31. The tournament opener will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The summit clash is most likely to be played at the same venue.

IPL 2023 will be played across 12 major cities in India. Alongside the fixed home venues, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan will play a few home games in Dharamshala and Guwahati. Check out the list of venues that will host the 16th edition of the tournament.