IPL 2023: KKR Sign Shreyas Iyer And Shakib Al Hasan's Replacement For INR 2.8 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to secure the services of England's star batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan for Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Roy had opted out of IPL 2022 due to personal reasons when Lucknow Super Giants signed him last year. He wasn't picked up in the IPL 2023 auctions. KKR have signed Jason Roy for INR 2.8 crore, more than 1.2 crore from his base price.

KKR sign Jason Roy

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed England’s Jason Roy for INR 2.8 crore for the TATA IPL 2023 from his base price of INR 1.5 crore," IPL said in a statement.

"Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the tournament owing to a lower back injury while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has confirmed his unavailability for the season.Roy, who earlier featured in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, last played in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2021, he played five games, scoring 150 runs including a half-century. The 32-year-old has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1522 runs at a S/R of 137.61 with 8 fifties," IPL concluded in its statement.

ALSO READ | KKR vs RCB: Kolkata vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL match prediction, head-to-head, Playing 11

Will Jason Roy play in RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 Match?

KKR did not elaborate whether Roy will be available for their IPL home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

The two-time IPL champions were dealt a huge injury blow when Iyer was ruled out for the entire season due to a back injury, while Shakib pulled out citing personal and national commitments.

Roy, who first featured in the 2017 edition of the IPL for Gujarat Lions, last played in the 2021 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Roy is likely to replace Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who opened in their match against Punjab Kings and scored 22 from 16 balls. The purple brigade already have N Jagadeesan to don the gloves.

(with PTI inputs)