KKR Vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match 2 Highlights: Punjab Defeat KKR By 7 Runs As Per DLS Method

Quick links:
Image: iplt20.com
Punjab Kings have defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs as per the DLS method. KKR were 146/7 when rain interrupted the play.
As covers come up in Mohali during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match as per the latest DLS scenario, if the match starts before 7:54 PM then no overs will be deducted from the match. If the start crosses the time then after every four minutes one over will be deducted.
Kolkata Knight Riders stands seven runs behind according to the DLS method
Rain interrupts the match as cover come on the field
Arshdeep strikes again as Venkatesh Iyer walks back, KKR are 139/7
Andre Russell walks back for 35, Kolkata are 130/6
Venkatesh Iyer hits a six of Nathan Ellis free hit
Rinku Singh falls to Rahul Chahar, Kolkata are 80/5
Nitish Rana walks back for 24, Kolkata Knight Riders are 75/1
50 up for Kolkata Knight Riders and they are 50/3
Kolkata Knight Riders have ended the powerplay at 46/3
Nathan Ellis strikes, Kolkata Knight Riders are 29/3
Four overs have been bowled as Kolkata Knight Riders are 29/4
Venkatesh Iyer comes in as an impact player for Kolkata
Arshdeep Singh strikes again, Anukul Roy gets out for 4
Arshdeep Singh strikes off his first ball and has dismissed Mandeep Singh for 2
Arshdeep Singh comes into the attack after the first over
Rahmannullah Gurbaz hits Sam Curran for a 101 meter monster
Match begins in Mohali after the floodlights gets fixed
Match start delayed due to floodlights
Rishi Dhawan replaces Bhanuka Rajapaksa as an impact player
Kolkata Knight Riders openers come out to bat as they need 192 to win
Punjab Kings finish their innings at 191/5
Sikandar Raza walks back for 16, PBKS are 169/5
17 overs have been bowled as Punjab Kings are 164/4
Shikhar Dhawan gets out for 40, Punjab Kings 143/4
Sikandar Raza begins his IPL career with a boundary and hits a four off Tim Southee
Jitesh Sharma gets out for 21, Punjab Kings are 135/3
Umesh Yadav has come on to bowl his last over.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa brings a half-century in 30 balls