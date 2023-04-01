Last Updated:

KKR Vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match 2 Highlights: Punjab Defeat KKR By 7 Runs As Per DLS Method

KKR vs PBKS Live score: Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders are locking horns against Punjab Kings in the second IPL match in Mohali today. KKR has the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine whereas Punjab also has match winners like Sam Curran and Shikhar Dhawan. For KKR vs PBKS Live Score, live updates, cricket news, and IPL 2023 score stay tuned to republicworld.com.

IPL 2023
 
Saksham nagar
KKR vs PBKS

Image: iplt20.com

19:57 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Punjab Kings win by 7 runs as per DLS method

Punjab Kings have defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs as per the DLS method. KKR were 146/7 when rain interrupted the play.

19:38 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Latest DLS method scenario

As covers come up in Mohali during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match as per the latest DLS scenario, if the match starts before 7:54 PM then no overs will be deducted from the match. If the start crosses the time then after every four minutes one over will be deducted. 

19:38 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Kolkata Knight Riders are seven runs behind according to DLS method

Kolkata Knight Riders stands seven runs behind according to the DLS method

19:18 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Rain interrupts the match as cover come on the field

Rain interrupts the match as cover come on the field

19:14 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Arshdeep strikes again, KKR are 139/7

Arshdeep strikes again as Venkatesh Iyer walks back,  KKR are 139/7

19:10 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS: Andre Russell walks back for 35, Kolkata are 130/6

Andre Russell walks back for 35, Kolkata are 130/6

19:00 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Venkatesh Iyer hits a six of Nathan Ellis free hit

Venkatesh Iyer hits a six of Nathan Ellis free hit

18:45 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Rinku Singh falls to Rahul Chahar, Kolkata are 80/5

Rinku Singh falls to Rahul Chahar, Kolkata are 80/5

18:42 IST, April 1st 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Nitish Rana walks back for 24, Kolkata are 75/1

Nitish Rana walks back for 24, Kolkata Knight Riders are 75/1

18:31 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE: 50 up for Kolkata Knight Riders

50 up for Kolkata Knight Riders and they are 50/3

18:25 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Kolkata end powerplay at 46/3

Kolkata Knight Riders have ended the powerplay at 46/3

18:16 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Nathan Ellis strikes, Kolkata Knight Riders are 29/3

Nathan Ellis strikes, Kolkata Knight Riders are 29/3

18:16 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Four overs have been bowled, Kolkata are 29/4

 Four overs have been bowled as Kolkata Knight Riders are 29/4

18:04 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS: Venkatesh Iyer comes in as an impact player for Kolkata

Venkatesh Iyer comes in as an impact player for Kolkata 

18:04 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Anukul Roy gets out for 4

Arshdeep Singh strikes again, Anukul Roy gets out for 4

17:58 IST, April 1st 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Arshdeep strikes off his first ball

Arshdeep Singh strikes off his first ball and has dismissed Mandeep Singh for 2

17:58 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Arshdeep Singh comes into the attack

 Arshdeep Singh comes into the attack after the first over

17:58 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Gurbaz hits Sam Curran for a 101 meter monster

Rahmannullah Gurbaz hits Sam Curran for a 101 meter monster

17:51 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Match begins after the floodlights gets fixed

Match begins in Mohali after the floodlights gets fixed

17:43 IST, April 1st 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Match start delayed due to floodlights

Match start delayed due to floodlights 

17:32 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Rishi Dhawan replaces Bhanuka Rajapaksa as an impact player

 Rishi Dhawan replaces Bhanuka Rajapaksa as an impact player

17:27 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Kolkata openers come out to bat as they need 192 to win

Kolkata Knight Riders openers come out to bat as they need 192 to win

17:13 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Punjab Kings finish their innings at 191/5

Punjab Kings finish their innings at 191/5

17:04 IST, April 1st 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Sikandar Raza walks back for 16, PBKS are 169/5

Sikandar Raza walks back for 16, PBKS are 169/5

16:59 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE: 17 overs have been bowled, PBKS are 164/4

17 overs have been bowled as Punjab Kings are 164/4

16:46 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan gets out for 40, Punjab Kings 143/4

 Shikhar Dhawan gets out for 40, Punjab Kings 143/4

16:41 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Sikandar Raza begins his IPL career with a boundary

Sikandar Raza begins his IPL career with a boundary and hits a four off Tim Southee

16:40 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE UPDATES: Jitesh Sharma gets out for 21, Punjab Kings are 135/3

Jitesh Sharma gets out for 21, Punjab Kings are 135/3

16:33 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS LIVE: Umesh Yadav comes on to bowl his last over

Umesh Yadav has come on to bowl his last over. 

16:26 IST, April 1st 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Fifty up for Bhanuka Rajapaksa in 30 balls

Bhanuka Rajapaksa brings a half-century in 30 balls

