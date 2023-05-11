KKR Vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Slam KKR By Nine Wickets

Quick links:
Image: iplt20com/BCCI
Yashasvi Jaiswal's one-man show helped Rajasthan Royals to register a brilliant victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.
Both Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are looking in hurry to finish the game
Yashasvi Jaiswal scores the fastest fifty in the history of IPl as he brings up his half-century in just 13 balls.
A misunderstanding between Yasasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler provides a brilliant opportunity to Andre Russell and the West Indian's direct throw sends Buttler to the pavilion.
A tight bowling effort from Rajasthan restricted KKR to a moderate 149 after 20 overs.
Another loss for KKR as Shardul Thakur goes off the game.
Venkatesh Iyer has to depart after getting caught out. KKR at 127/5
KKR lost some crucial wickets in Nitish Rana and Andre Russell, but V Iyer is leading the charge with Rinku Singh. KKR at 116/4.
A long-awaited boundary from the skipper uplifts KKR fans as they take the score to 58/2 and a strategic time out has been enforced.
R Ashwin shelled out one run in each ball as KKR reaches 50/2
KKR remains stable in Joe Root's bowling as KKR gathers 44 runs with the loss of 2 wickets
R Ashwin finishes the over after giving out just two runs as KKR is at 37/2
Trent Boult is bringing the thunder as he took two knights down. KKR at 34/2
R Gurbaz got caught out in the process, courtesy of Sandeep Sharma. The batsman walks off after 18 runs
KKR fans saw two back-to-back sixes from Gurbaz that boosted the morale. Knights at 29/12 after 4 overs
With a wicket and a boundary, KKR is at 14 for one loss
After a brilliant catch from Hetmyer, Roy is gone from the game after 10 runs.
KKR play carefully as they take the total to 10 runs with no losses.
RR took a chance for an LBW but the decision was upheld after the DRS check
After one boundary, the KKR batting line contributed 6 runs in the first over.
Jason Roy and R Gurbaz come up to the strike as T Boult comes to the bowling end.
As players of both teams come onto the field, the game is set to begin soon.
Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, M Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Donovan Ferreira
Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav
Joss Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, KM Asif, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma.
Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and will bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders
The toss in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will take place at 7 PM at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata.
The temperature at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is expected to be around 27 to 38 degree Celsius and there are no chances of rain in the KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match.
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal