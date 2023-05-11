Last Updated:

KKR Vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Slam KKR By Nine Wickets

KKR vs RR Live Score: Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders and Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are all set to clash in Match 56 of IPL 2023. The KKR vs RR live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the KKR vs RR IPL match today at the Chepauk.

KKR vs RR live score IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals latest updates

22:42 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Rajasthan defeat KKR by nine wickets

Yashasvi Jaiswal's one-man show helped Rajasthan Royals to register a brilliant victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

22:27 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Rajasthan seem to be in a hurry

Both Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are looking in hurry to finish the game

21:57 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Yashasvi scores another 50

Yashasvi Jaiswal scores the fastest fifty in the history of IPl as he brings up his half-century in just 13 balls.

21:57 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Jos Buttler departs

A misunderstanding between Yasasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler provides a brilliant opportunity to Andre Russell and the West Indian's direct throw sends Buttler to the pavilion.

21:26 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Rajasthan need 150 runs to win

A tight bowling effort from Rajasthan restricted KKR to a moderate 149 after 20 overs.

20:59 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Knights are sinking in wickets

Another loss for KKR as Shardul Thakur goes off the game.

20:54 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Iyer is down!

Venkatesh Iyer has to depart after getting caught out. KKR at 127/5

20:54 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Venkatesh Iyer holds the force as KKR goes 116/4

KKR lost some crucial wickets in Nitish Rana and Andre Russell, but V Iyer is leading the charge with Rinku Singh. KKR at 116/4.

20:10 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: KKR reaches till 58 runs

A long-awaited boundary from the skipper uplifts KKR fans as they take the score to 58/2 and a strategic time out has been enforced. 

20:08 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: One run for each ball in Ashwin's 2nd over

R Ashwin shelled out one run in each ball as KKR reaches 50/2

20:04 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: It is 44/2 for KKR

KKR remains stable in Joe Root's bowling as KKR gathers 44 runs with the loss of 2 wickets

20:01 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Ashwin shells out just two runs

R Ashwin finishes the over after giving out just two runs as KKR is at 37/2

19:57 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Trent Boult shines!

Trent Boult is bringing the thunder as he took two knights down. KKR at 34/2

19:54 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Gurbaz walks off the game

R Gurbaz got caught out in the process, courtesy of Sandeep Sharma. The batsman walks off after 18 runs

19:50 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Knight Riders at 29/1

KKR fans saw two back-to-back sixes from Gurbaz that boosted the morale. Knights at 29/12 after 4 overs 

19:46 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Knights at 14 runs with one wicket down

With a wicket and a boundary, KKR is at 14 for one loss

19:43 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Jason Roy is gone!

After a brilliant catch from Hetmyer, Roy is gone from the game after 10 runs.

19:41 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: KKR remain with no losses after 2 overs

KKR play carefully as they take the total to 10 runs with no losses.

19:39 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: RR takes a DRS but the decision is upheld

RR took a chance for an LBW but the decision was upheld after the DRS check

19:35 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: KKR at 6 for no losses

After one boundary, the KKR batting line contributed 6 runs in the first over.

19:31 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Roy and Gubaz open for KKR; Trent Boult opens from bowling side

Jason Roy and R Gurbaz come up to the strike as T Boult comes to the bowling end. 

19:29 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Players taking positions; Game to begin soon

As players of both teams come onto the field, the game is set to begin soon.

19:21 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: RR Impact Subs

Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, M Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Donovan Ferreira

19:21 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: KKR Impact Subs

 Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav

19:21 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Joss Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, KM Asif, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma.

19:21 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI

Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

19:04 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan win the toss and will bowl first

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and will bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

18:36 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR Live Score: Toss to take place at 7 PM

The toss in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will take place at 7 PM at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata. 

18:14 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: How is the weather in Kolkata?

The temperature at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is expected to be around 27 to 38 degree Celsius and there are no chances of rain in the KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match. 

17:34 IST, May 11th 2023
KKR vs RR LIVE IPL 2023 UPDATES: Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

