KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Hyderabad By 5 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs. KKR defended 9 runs in the final over.
Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Abdul Samad with SRH needing 7 off 4 balls.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz took a brilliant catch behind the stumps to dismiss Marco Jansen for 1 off 4 balls. SRH 152/7 in 18.1 Overs.
Vaibhav Arora dismissed Aiden Markram for 41 off 40 balls. SRH 145/6 in 16.5 Overs.
Shardul Thakur dismissed Heinrich Klaasen for 36 off 20 balls. SRH 124/5 in 14.1 Overs.
Anukul Roy dismissed Harry Brook for a duck. SRH 54/4 in 6.2 overs.
Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 53/3 in 6 overs. Aiden Markram and Harry Brook are in the middle.
Shardul Thakur dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 9 off 10 balls. SRH 37/2 in 3.5 Overs.
Mayank Agarwal has been dismissed by Harshit Rana for 18 off 11 balls. SRH 29/1 in 2.5 overs.
Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for Hyderabad. Harshit Rana took the new ball for Kolkata.
The Kolkata Knight Riders could manage just 171 runs in their quota of 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad will need 172 runs to win this contest against the two time IPL champions
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Sunil Narine for 1 off 2 balls. KKR 130/6 in 15.3 Overs.
Mayank Markande dismissed Andre Russell for 24 off 15 balls. KKR 127/5 in 14.2 Overs.
Nitish Rana has been dismissed by Aiden Markram for 41 off 31 balls. KKR 96/4 in 11.2 Overs.
Rinku Singh smashed two back-to-back boundaries off Aiden Markram's bowling. KKR 73/3 in 9 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders scored 48 for the loss of three wickets in six overs.
Kartik Tyagi dismissed Jason Roy for 20 off 19 balls. Rinku Singh joins his captain in the middle. KKR 35/3 in 4.4 Overs.
Marco Jansen dismissed Venkatesh Iyer for 7 off 4 balls. KKR 16/2 in 1.6 Overs.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been dismissed for a duck by Marco Jansen. Kolkata 8/1 in 1.1 overs.
Jason Roy smashed the first boundary for Kolkata Knight Riders. He hit back-to-back fours in the opening over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Guzbaz will open the batting for KKR. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take the new ball.
KKR Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya.
SRH Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 47 of IPL 2023.
The toss at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will take place a few minutes from now.
Since Litton Das left the KKR compound over family issues, wicketkeeper-batsman Johnson Charles would come in as a replacement.
Both KKR and SRH will look to keep their playoff hopes alive in tonight's game. They will be eager to win the match and secure 2 crucial points.
The MI vs PBKS match of wednesday broke the string of low-scoring games. However, will KKR vs SRH game carryforward the entertainment? The match will start at 7:30 PM.
