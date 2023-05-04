Last Updated:

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2023 Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Hyderabad By 5 Runs

IPL 2023
 
23:23 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Kolkata win by 5 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs. KKR defended 9 runs in the final over. 

23:16 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Chakravarthy dismisses Samad

Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Abdul Samad with SRH needing 7 off 4 balls.  

23:08 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Gurbaz takes brilliant catch to remove Jansen

Rahmanullah Gurbaz took a brilliant catch behind the stumps to dismiss Marco Jansen for 1 off 4 balls. SRH 152/7 in 18.1 Overs.

22:58 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Markram dismissed for 41 off 40 balls

Vaibhav Arora dismissed Aiden Markram for 41 off 40 balls. SRH 145/6 in 16.5 Overs.

22:42 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Heinrich Klaasen goes for 36 off 20 balls

Shardul Thakur dismissed Heinrich Klaasen for 36 off 20 balls. SRH 124/5 in 14.1 Overs.

22:06 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Brook goes for a duck

Anukul Roy dismissed Harry Brook for a duck. SRH 54/4 in 6.2 overs. 

22:06 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: SRH 53/3 after 6 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 53/3 in 6 overs. Aiden Markram and Harry Brook are in the middle. 

21:50 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Shardul dismissed Sharma

Shardul Thakur dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 9 off 10 balls. SRH 37/2 in 3.5 Overs.

21:43 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Agarwal goes for 18 off 11 balls

Mayank Agarwal has been dismissed by Harshit Rana for 18 off 11 balls. SRH 29/1 in 2.5 overs. 

21:38 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Sharma, Agarwal open for Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for Hyderabad. Harshit Rana took the new ball for Kolkata.

21:15 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: KKR's innings comes to a close

The Kolkata Knight Riders could manage just 171 runs in their quota of 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad will need 172 runs to win this contest against the two time IPL champions

20:48 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Bhuvneshwar dismisses Narine

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Sunil Narine for 1 off 2 balls. KKR 130/6 in 15.3 Overs.

20:43 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Andre Russell goes for 24 off 15 balls

Mayank Markande dismissed Andre Russell for 24 off 15 balls. KKR 127/5 in 14.2 Overs.

20:29 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Rana goes for 42 off 31 balls

Nitish Rana has been dismissed by Aiden Markram for 41 off 31 balls. KKR 96/4 in 11.2 Overs.

20:15 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Rinku Singh smashes back-to-back fours

Rinku Singh smashed two back-to-back boundaries off Aiden Markram's bowling. KKR 73/3 in 9 overs. 

20:03 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Kolkata 48/3 after 6 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 48 for the loss of three wickets in six overs. 

19:58 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Kartik Tyagi removes Jason Roy

Kartik Tyagi dismissed Jason Roy for 20 off 19 balls. Rinku Singh joins his captain in the middle. KKR 35/3 in 4.4 Overs.

19:42 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Venkatesh Iyer departs for 7 off 4 balls

Marco Jansen dismissed Venkatesh Iyer for 7 off 4 balls. KKR 16/2 in 1.6 Overs.

19:36 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Gurbaz goes for a duck

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been dismissed for a duck by Marco Jansen. Kolkata 8/1 in 1.1 overs. 

19:33 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Roy hits the first boundary for Kolkata

Jason Roy smashed the first boundary for Kolkata Knight Riders. He hit back-to-back fours in the opening over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 

19:21 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Roy and Gurbaz to open for KKR

Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Guzbaz will open the batting for KKR. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take the new ball. 

19:13 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Impact Players

KKR Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya.

SRH Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh.

19:10 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

19:02 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live Score: Kolkata win toss, opt to bat

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 47 of IPL 2023. 

18:48 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live updates: Toss to take place shortly

The toss at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will take place a few minutes from now. 

17:41 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live updates: Knights have a roster change

Since Litton Das left the KKR compound over family issues, wicketkeeper-batsman Johnson Charles would come in as a replacement.

16:17 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH Live updates: Both teams look to keep playoff hopes alive

Both KKR and SRH will look to keep their playoff hopes alive in tonight's game. They will be eager to win the match and secure 2 crucial points. 

14:48 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH latest update: Will it be a high-scoring game?

The MI vs PBKS match of wednesday broke the string of low-scoring games. However, will KKR vs SRH game carryforward the entertainment? The match will start at 7:30 PM.

14:07 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH latest update: Know the Dream11 of sides
  • Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen(wk)
  • Batters: R. Gurbaz, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi,  Aiden Markram (c)
  • All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma
  • Bowlers:  Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, CV Varun,
13:29 IST, May 4th 2023
KKR vs SRH latest update: Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: R. Gurbaz, N. Jagadeeshan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, CV Varun, Harshit Rana

