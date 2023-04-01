Last Updated:

LSG Vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 3 Highlights: Mark Wood's Fifer Helps Lucknow Beat Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 50 runs in their opening match of the season. Mark Wood picked up a five-wicket haul to help Lucknow win the match.

Vishal Tiwari
00:06 IST, April 2nd 2023
LSG vs DC live score: Mark Wood gets the POTM award

Mark Wood won the player of the match for picking up five wickets in the match. He registered a figure of 5/14 in 4 overs. 

23:28 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live score: Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs

Kyle Mayers and Mark Wood helped Lucknow Super Giants defeat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs. 

23:25 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live score: Mark Wood takes a fifer

Mark Wood picks up the first five-wicket haul of IPL 2023. He achieved the feat against Delhi Capitals in season opener. 

23:21 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live score: Mark Wood picks up his 4th wicket

Mark Wood dismisses Axar Patel to pick up his fourth wicket of the match. Delhi Capitals are 139/8 in 19.1 overs. 

23:04 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live updates: Avesh Khan takes the prized wicket David Warner

David Warner has been dismissed by Avesh Khan for 56 off 48 balls. Delhi Capitals 113/7 in 16 overs. 

22:58 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live score: Avesh Khan dismisses Aman Khan

Delhi Capitals' impact player fails to create an impact as he goes for 4 off 4 balls. DC are 112/6 in 15.3 overs. 

22:55 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live score: David Warner scores a fifty

David Warner scored a 45-ball half-century, his 56th IPL fifty overall. Delhi Capitals are in trouble as they attempt to chase a 194-run target.  

22:48 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live updates: Rovman Powell dismissed

Ravi Bishnoi came back to pick up his second wicket as he dismissed Rovman Powell for 1 off 3 balls. DC are 94/5 in 13.2 overs.

22:39 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live updates: Rilee Rossouw dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi

Rilee Rossouw has been dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for 30 off 19 balls. Delhi Capitals are 86/4 in 12 overs. 

22:15 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live updates: Mark Wood takes a three-wicket haul

Mark Wood has picked up his third wicket in the form of Sarfaraz Khan, who gave an easy catch to Gowtham while playing a scoop shot. DC are 48/3 in 7 overs.

22:01 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live updates: Mark Wood takes 2 in 2

Mark Wood dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Shaun Marsh in two consecutive deliveries. Delhi Capitals are 41/2 in 4.4 overs. 

21:45 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live updates: Jaydev Unadkat leaks 17 runs in 2nd over

Jaydev Unadkat leaked 17 runs in the second over of Delhi Capitals' innings. DC are 24/0 in 2 overs. 

21:45 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live score: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw open batting

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw opened the batting for Delhi Capitals, while Kyle Mayers took the new ball for Lucknow. 

21:21 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live score: Lucknow are 187/6 in 40 overs

LSG vs DC latest score of IPL: Lucknow Super Giants have set a target of 188 runs for Delhi Capital to win Match 3 of IPL 2023.

21:05 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live score: Pooran goes for 36 off 21 balls

Nicholas Pooran has been dismissed by 36 off 21 balls. Khaleel Ahmed picked up his wicket. LSG are 165/5 in 18.3 overs. 

21:03 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live score: Nicholas Pooran on fire for Lucknow

LSG vs DC live latest score on IPL: Nicholas Pooran in looking in great form for Lukcnow. He has scored 36 off 20 balls. Lucknow Super Giants are 165/4 in 18.2 overs.

20:40 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live score: Marcus Stoinis goes for 12 off 10 balls

Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed Marcus Stoinis for 12 off 10 balls. LSG are 117/4 in 14.1 overs. 

20:27 IST, April 1st 2023
LSG vs DC live score: Mayers goes for 73

Axar Patel dismissed Kyle Mayers for 73 off 38 balls. Axar bowled an amazing deliver that left both the batter and the wicketkeeper shocked. LSG are 100/3 in 11.3 overs. 

20:24 IST, April 1st 2023
DC vs LSG live score: Hooda goes but Mayers on fire

Deepak Hooda goes for 17 off 18 balls. However, Kyle Mayers is looking in spectacular form, hitting at a strike rate of over 200. LSG are 98/2 in 11 overs.

20:16 IST, April 1st 2023
DC vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants steady

DC vs LSG Latest Updates: Kyle Mayers has brought up his fifty. KL Rahul had departed early on but since then, Hooda and Mayers have steadied LSG's ship and they look set to get to a big total

20:05 IST, April 1st 2023
DC vs LSG live score: Kyle Mayers score 2 sixes in 7th over

LSG vs DC Latest score of IPL: Kyle Mayers smashed two sixes in the 7th over bowled by Mukesh Kumar. LSG 46/1 in 7 overs.

20:00 IST, April 1st 2023
DC vs LSG live score: Khaleel Ahmed drops a sitter

Khaleel Ahmed dropped an easy catch to hand Kyle Mayers a second chance on the crease. Khaleel dropped the catch off Chetan Sakariya's bowling. 

19:53 IST, April 1st 2023
DC vs LSG live score: KL Rahul hits a six then gets dismissed

KL Rahul smashed Chetan Sakariya for a six on the fourth ball of the over. However, Sakariya struck back by picking his wicket on the last ball. LSG 19/1 in 4 overs. Rahul goes for 8 off 12 balls. 

19:41 IST, April 1st 2023
DC vs LSG live score: Mukesh Kumar gives away 5 runs in 2nd over

Kyle Mayers scored 4 runs, while Rahul scored 1 runs in the second over of the match bowled by Mukesh Kumar.

19:36 IST, April 1st 2023
DC vs LSG live score: Khaleel Ahmed leaks just 1 run in opening over

Khaleel Ahmed leaked just 1 run in the opening over of Match 3 against Delhi Capitals. 

19:31 IST, April 1st 2023
DC vs LSG live score: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers open batting for Lucknow

KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants, while Khaleel Ahmed took the new ball for Delhi Capitals.

19:28 IST, April 1st 2023
DC vs LSG live score: Impact players list

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, A Khan, P Dubey 

Lucknow Super Giants: Daniel Sams, K Gowtham, P Mankad, Amit Mishra, Y Thakur

19:22 IST, April 1st 2023
KKR vs PBKS live score: Rain stops play in Mohali

In the ongoing KKR vs PBKS match in Mohali, rain has stopped the play. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently struggling to chase the target of 192 runs. KKR are 146/6 in 16 overs. Kolkata need 46 runs off 24 balls to win the match.

19:16 IST, April 1st 2023
DC vs LSG live score: UP CM Yogi to attend IPL 2023 match in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to attend the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. 

19:14 IST, April 1st 2023
DC vs LSG live score: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

