LSG Vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 3 Highlights: Mark Wood's Fifer Helps Lucknow Beat Delhi

Mark Wood won the player of the match for picking up five wickets in the match. He registered a figure of 5/14 in 4 overs.
Kyle Mayers and Mark Wood helped Lucknow Super Giants defeat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs.
Mark Wood picks up the first five-wicket haul of IPL 2023. He achieved the feat against Delhi Capitals in season opener.
Mark Wood dismisses Axar Patel to pick up his fourth wicket of the match. Delhi Capitals are 139/8 in 19.1 overs.
David Warner has been dismissed by Avesh Khan for 56 off 48 balls. Delhi Capitals 113/7 in 16 overs.
Delhi Capitals' impact player fails to create an impact as he goes for 4 off 4 balls. DC are 112/6 in 15.3 overs.
David Warner scored a 45-ball half-century, his 56th IPL fifty overall. Delhi Capitals are in trouble as they attempt to chase a 194-run target.
Ravi Bishnoi came back to pick up his second wicket as he dismissed Rovman Powell for 1 off 3 balls. DC are 94/5 in 13.2 overs.
Rilee Rossouw has been dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for 30 off 19 balls. Delhi Capitals are 86/4 in 12 overs.
Mark Wood has picked up his third wicket in the form of Sarfaraz Khan, who gave an easy catch to Gowtham while playing a scoop shot. DC are 48/3 in 7 overs.
Mark Wood dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Shaun Marsh in two consecutive deliveries. Delhi Capitals are 41/2 in 4.4 overs.
Jaydev Unadkat leaked 17 runs in the second over of Delhi Capitals' innings. DC are 24/0 in 2 overs.
David Warner and Prithvi Shaw opened the batting for Delhi Capitals, while Kyle Mayers took the new ball for Lucknow.
LSG vs DC latest score of IPL: Lucknow Super Giants have set a target of 188 runs for Delhi Capital to win Match 3 of IPL 2023.
Nicholas Pooran has been dismissed by 36 off 21 balls. Khaleel Ahmed picked up his wicket. LSG are 165/5 in 18.3 overs.
LSG vs DC live latest score on IPL: Nicholas Pooran in looking in great form for Lukcnow. He has scored 36 off 20 balls. Lucknow Super Giants are 165/4 in 18.2 overs.
Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed Marcus Stoinis for 12 off 10 balls. LSG are 117/4 in 14.1 overs.
Axar Patel dismissed Kyle Mayers for 73 off 38 balls. Axar bowled an amazing deliver that left both the batter and the wicketkeeper shocked. LSG are 100/3 in 11.3 overs.
Deepak Hooda goes for 17 off 18 balls. However, Kyle Mayers is looking in spectacular form, hitting at a strike rate of over 200. LSG are 98/2 in 11 overs.
DC vs LSG Latest Updates: Kyle Mayers has brought up his fifty. KL Rahul had departed early on but since then, Hooda and Mayers have steadied LSG's ship and they look set to get to a big total
LSG vs DC Latest score of IPL: Kyle Mayers smashed two sixes in the 7th over bowled by Mukesh Kumar. LSG 46/1 in 7 overs.
Khaleel Ahmed dropped an easy catch to hand Kyle Mayers a second chance on the crease. Khaleel dropped the catch off Chetan Sakariya's bowling.
KL Rahul smashed Chetan Sakariya for a six on the fourth ball of the over. However, Sakariya struck back by picking his wicket on the last ball. LSG 19/1 in 4 overs. Rahul goes for 8 off 12 balls.
Kyle Mayers scored 4 runs, while Rahul scored 1 runs in the second over of the match bowled by Mukesh Kumar.
Khaleel Ahmed leaked just 1 run in the opening over of Match 3 against Delhi Capitals.
KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants, while Khaleel Ahmed took the new ball for Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, A Khan, P Dubey
Lucknow Super Giants: Daniel Sams, K Gowtham, P Mankad, Amit Mishra, Y Thakur
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.