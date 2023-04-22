Last Updated:

LSG Vs GT, IPL 2023 Highlights: Gujarat Titans Make Stunning Comeback To Win By 7 Runs

LSG vs GT Live Score: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are playing in Match 30 of IPL 2023. The LSG vs GT live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of GT vs LSG IPL match today at the Ekana Stadium.

Digital Desk
LSG vs GT IPL Live score Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match 30 latest score

20:15 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Mohit Sharma gets the POTM award

Mohit Sharma received the player of the match award for his match-winning bowling figures of 2/17. 

19:15 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans win by 7 runs

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs in a last-over thriller that saw them pick up four wickets in four balls. 

19:11 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Badoni run out

Ayush Badoni has been run out with Lucknow still needing 9 off 2 balls. 

19:11 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Mohit Sharma dismisses Rahul, Stoinis

Mohit Sharma picked up two back-to-back wickets of KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis. Lucknow in trouble as they need 10 off 3 balls.

18:50 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Noor gets rid Pooran

Noor Ahmed has dismissed Nicholas Pooran for 1 off 7 balls. Lucknow 110/3  in 16.5 Overs.

18:38 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Krunal Pandya departs for 23 off 23 balls

Noor Ahmed dismissed Krunal Pandya for 23 off 23 balls. Lucknow Super Giants 106/2 in 14.3 Overs. 

18:28 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: KL Rahul scores a fifty

KL Rahul scored a 38-ball half-century to help Lucknow with the chase against Gujarat Titans. 

18:15 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Abhinav Manohar drops Krunal Pandya

Abhinav Manohar dropped Krunal Pandya's catch off Rashid Khan's bowling on the third ball of the 9th over. 

18:02 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Rashid Khan dismisses Kyle Mayers

Rashid Khan dismissed Kyle Mayers for 24 off 19 balls. Gujarat Titans 55/1 in 6.3 Overs.  

17:55 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: KL Rahul on fire

KL Rahul has scored back-to-back boundaries off Rashid Khan's bowling. Lucknow are cruising comfortably against Gujarat. 

17:44 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: 7000 T20 runs for KL Rahul

KL Rahul smashed back-to-back boundaries to score 7000 T20 runs. He became the quickest Indian to reach the milestone in 197 innings. 

17:30 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Jayant Yadav comes in as an Impact Player

Jayant Yadav has come in as an Impact Player in place of Shubman Gill. 

17:15 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans post 135/6 in 20 overs

Gujarat Titans posted 135/6 in 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants. Marcus Stoinis dismissed David Miller for 6 off 12 balls on the final ball of the innings.  

17:10 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Marcus Stoinis dismisses Hardik Pandya

Marcus Stoinis dismissed Hardik Pandya for 66 off 50 balls. Gujarat Titans 132/5 in 19.2 Overs. 

17:07 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Hardik Pandya scores a fifty

Hardik Pandya scored a half-century off 44 balls. 

16:46 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Naveen-ul-Haq secures maiden IPL wicket

Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Vijay Shankar for 10 off 12 balls to secure his maiden IPL wicket. Gujarat Titans 92/4 in 15 overs. 

16:31 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Mishra strikes as Abhinav Manohar departs for 3

Amit Mishra dismissed Abhinav Manohar for 3 off 5 balls. Gujarat Titans 77/3 in 11.4 overs. 

16:23 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Saha departs for 47 off 37 balls

Wriddhiman Saha has been dismissed by Krunal Pandya for 47 off 37 balls. Gujarat Titans 72/2 in 10.3 overs. 

16:10 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live Score: Gujarat reach the 50-run mark

Gujarat Titans reach the 50-run mark against Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha are batting in the middle. 

15:56 IST, April 22nd 2023
GT settled into their strides!

GT 29/1 after 5 overs.

15:38 IST, April 22nd 2023
Shubman Gill goes without scoring

GT gets an early setback. Shubman Gill goes without scoring. GT 4/1 after 1.2 overs.

15:29 IST, April 22nd 2023
Play about to begin

All in readiness for the start of the LSG vs GT game

15:08 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live: Gujarat Titans Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

15:08 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live: Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

15:08 IST, April 22nd 2023
Here's what Hardik Pandya said at the toss

Hardik Pandya: We will bat first. Looks like a slow track, want to get the best out of it. There is no time to test our batters now. I am sure they have would have batted first as well if they won the toss. Although we chase well, we are batting first today. Alzarri misses out and Noor Ahmad comes in.

15:03 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT Live: GT won the toss

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bat.

14:10 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT: Lucknow Super Giants probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants probable Playing XI

KL Rahul (C), MP Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen ul-Haq

14:10 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT live: Gujarat Titans probable XI

 Gujarat Titans probable XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, David Miller, S Sudharsan, R Tewatia, A Manohar, H Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, A Joseph, Mohit Sharma

13:16 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT live: GT probable impact players

GT probable impact players

KS Bharat, D Shanaka, J Little, J Yadav, N Ahmad

13:16 IST, April 22nd 2023
LSG vs GT: Lucknow Super Giants Probable impact players

LSG Probable Impact Players

D Padikkal, J Root, D Ferreira, N Saini, M Ashwin

