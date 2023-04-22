LSG Vs GT, IPL 2023 Highlights: Gujarat Titans Make Stunning Comeback To Win By 7 Runs

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mohit Sharma received the player of the match award for his match-winning bowling figures of 2/17.
Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs in a last-over thriller that saw them pick up four wickets in four balls.
Ayush Badoni has been run out with Lucknow still needing 9 off 2 balls.
Mohit Sharma picked up two back-to-back wickets of KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis. Lucknow in trouble as they need 10 off 3 balls.
Noor Ahmed has dismissed Nicholas Pooran for 1 off 7 balls. Lucknow 110/3 in 16.5 Overs.
Noor Ahmed dismissed Krunal Pandya for 23 off 23 balls. Lucknow Super Giants 106/2 in 14.3 Overs.
KL Rahul scored a 38-ball half-century to help Lucknow with the chase against Gujarat Titans.
Abhinav Manohar dropped Krunal Pandya's catch off Rashid Khan's bowling on the third ball of the 9th over.
Rashid Khan dismissed Kyle Mayers for 24 off 19 balls. Gujarat Titans 55/1 in 6.3 Overs.
KL Rahul has scored back-to-back boundaries off Rashid Khan's bowling. Lucknow are cruising comfortably against Gujarat.
KL Rahul smashed back-to-back boundaries to score 7000 T20 runs. He became the quickest Indian to reach the milestone in 197 innings.
Jayant Yadav has come in as an Impact Player in place of Shubman Gill.
Gujarat Titans posted 135/6 in 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants. Marcus Stoinis dismissed David Miller for 6 off 12 balls on the final ball of the innings.
Marcus Stoinis dismissed Hardik Pandya for 66 off 50 balls. Gujarat Titans 132/5 in 19.2 Overs.
Hardik Pandya scored a half-century off 44 balls.
Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Vijay Shankar for 10 off 12 balls to secure his maiden IPL wicket. Gujarat Titans 92/4 in 15 overs.
Amit Mishra dismissed Abhinav Manohar for 3 off 5 balls. Gujarat Titans 77/3 in 11.4 overs.
Wriddhiman Saha has been dismissed by Krunal Pandya for 47 off 37 balls. Gujarat Titans 72/2 in 10.3 overs.
Gujarat Titans reach the 50-run mark against Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha are batting in the middle.
GT 29/1 after 5 overs.
GT gets an early setback. Shubman Gill goes without scoring. GT 4/1 after 1.2 overs.
All in readiness for the start of the LSG vs GT game
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Hardik Pandya: We will bat first. Looks like a slow track, want to get the best out of it. There is no time to test our batters now. I am sure they have would have batted first as well if they won the toss. Although we chase well, we are batting first today. Alzarri misses out and Noor Ahmad comes in.
Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bat.
KL Rahul (C), MP Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh, Naveen ul-Haq
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, David Miller, S Sudharsan, R Tewatia, A Manohar, H Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, A Joseph, Mohit Sharma
KS Bharat, D Shanaka, J Little, J Yadav, N Ahmad
D Padikkal, J Root, D Ferreira, N Saini, M Ashwin