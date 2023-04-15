LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score: Punjab Kings Defeat Lucknow Super Giants By Two Wickets

KL Rahul, LSG captain: We were about 10 short, the dew came in and helped the batters a bit more. We didnt do too well with the ball. (On what is a par score here) When your'e playing on a new pitch, you cant rely on previous games so we are taking it as it comes. Assessing it as it comes to think what would be a par total. If a few guys get going, we can get that 180-190 mark like Mayers and Pooran played well in that DC game, but unfortunately today a few batters got caught on the boundary lines. If they went over, the score could have been different. Part of the game, we learn from it. (On his diving catch) Game on the line, you have to give it everything on the field. I saw the ball and went for it. (On finding balance between aggression and anchoring) Each player has a different role, we are 7-8 batters in our team and few are powerful enough to clear every boundary, the others have different skills. We each play our role and thats what makes the team exciting. We have power in Pooran and Stoin, and Mayers up top takes the aggressive route. For each player taking that aggressive route can look different, you have to stick to what works best for you.