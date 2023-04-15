LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score: Punjab Kings Defeat Lucknow Super Giants By Two Wickets

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Sam Curran, PBKS captain: Amazing win. I thought our spinners bowled nicely. KG does what he does. Bit of dew came in but the wicket was offering a little for the bowlers. The way Sikandar Raza played was brilliant. And the way Shahrukh finished it, that's what he's in our team to do. His role has been clear in our side. Players who can hit sixes from ball one are dangerous. You go from ground to ground - different dimensions - have to come up with different gameplans. We've got so many options which is lovely to have as a captain. I've never done it before. Hopefully Shikhar is fit soon.
KL Rahul, LSG captain: We were about 10 short, the dew came in and helped the batters a bit more. We didnt do too well with the ball. (On what is a par score here) When your'e playing on a new pitch, you cant rely on previous games so we are taking it as it comes. Assessing it as it comes to think what would be a par total. If a few guys get going, we can get that 180-190 mark like Mayers and Pooran played well in that DC game, but unfortunately today a few batters got caught on the boundary lines. If they went over, the score could have been different. Part of the game, we learn from it. (On his diving catch) Game on the line, you have to give it everything on the field. I saw the ball and went for it. (On finding balance between aggression and anchoring) Each player has a different role, we are 7-8 batters in our team and few are powerful enough to clear every boundary, the others have different skills. We each play our role and thats what makes the team exciting. We have power in Pooran and Stoin, and Mayers up top takes the aggressive route. For each player taking that aggressive route can look different, you have to stick to what works best for you.
Sikandar Raza became the player of the match for his 57 off 41 balls.
Shahrukh Khan hits the winning run as Punjab Kings defeat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets
Mark Wood has his second victim of the match.
Sikander Raza has been dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for 57 off 41 balls. Punjab Kings 139/7 in 17.5 overs.
Sikandar Raza smashed his maiden IPL half-century against Lucknow Super Giants.
Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Sam Curran for 6 off 6 balls. Punjab Kings 112/5 in 14.2 overs.
Krunal Pandya dismissed Harpreet Singh for 22 off 22 balls. Punjab Kings 75/4 in 11 overs.
Krishnappa Gowtham dismissed Matthew Short for 34 off 22 balls. Punjab Kings 45/3 in 6 overs.
Yudhvir Singh dismissed Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh to take two wickets in the powerplay. PBKS 17/2 in 2.2 overs.
Lucknow Super Giants slammed 159/8 in 20 overs. Punjab Kings will need 160 runs in 120 balls to win the match.
Sam Curran picked up two back-to-back wickets in the final over. Lucknow Super Giants 154/8 in 19.4 overs.
Arshdeep Singh dismissed KL Rahul for 74 off 56 balls. Lucknow Super Giants 150/6 in 18.4 overs.
Sam Curran dismissed Marcus Stoinis for 15 off 11 balls. Lucknow Super Giants 142/5 in 17.5 overs.
Shahrukh Khan is at it again as he takes the catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran
Kagiso Rabada picks up the wicket of Krunal Pandya as Shahrukh Khan takes a very good catch at the boundary.
KL Rahul brings up his half-century with a boundary
KL Rahul has reached a huge milestone as he has now breached the 4000 runs barrier in the IPL.
Sikandar Raza has dismissed Deepak Hooda for 2 off 3 balls. Lucknow Super Giants 62/2 in 8.4 overs.
Kyle Mayers has been dismissed for 29 off 23 balls by Harpreet Brar. Lucknow Super Giants 53/1 in 7.4 overs.
Kyle Mayers is looking in fine form yet again as he has already smashed 19 off 14 balls including two sixes and one boundary.
KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants. Matthew Short took the new ball for Punjab Kings.
LSG Substitutes: Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, K Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams
PBKS Substitutes: Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants.
Sam Curran will captain Punjab Kings in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who has picked up a shoulder niggle.
Liam Livingstone is still in doubt as he reportedly pulled a muscle during his first training session in India. He recently arrived from England to join Punjab Kings.
LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings are looking to get back to winning ways after defeats in previous matches. Meanwhile, LSG have impressed in their IPL 2023 journey with 3 wins in 4 matches.