Last Updated:

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score: Punjab Kings Defeat Lucknow Super Giants By Two Wickets

LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants and Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings are all set to clash in match number 21 of IPL 2023. The LSG vs PBKS live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL score from the PBKS vs LSG match today. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of PBKS vs LSG IPL match today at the Ekana Sports City.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
LSG vs PBKS IPL Live Score Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match 21 latest score

Image: BCCI/IPL

pointer
07:07 IST, April 16th 2023
Sam Curran after the match

Sam Curran, PBKS captain: Amazing win. I thought our spinners bowled nicely. KG does what he does. Bit of dew came in but the wicket was offering a little for the bowlers. The way Sikandar Raza played was brilliant. And the way Shahrukh finished it, that's what he's in our team to do. His role has been clear in our side. Players who can hit sixes from ball one are dangerous. You go from ground to ground - different dimensions - have to come up with different gameplans. We've got so many options which is lovely to have as a captain. I've never done it before. Hopefully Shikhar is fit soon.

pointer
07:07 IST, April 16th 2023
KL Rahul after the match

KL Rahul, LSG captain: We were about 10 short, the dew came in and helped the batters a bit more. We didnt do too well with the ball. (On what is a par score here) When your'e playing on a new pitch, you cant rely on previous games so we are taking it as it comes. Assessing it as it comes to think what would be a par total. If a few guys get going, we can get that 180-190 mark like Mayers and Pooran played well in that DC game, but unfortunately today a few batters got caught on the boundary lines. If they went over, the score could have been different. Part of the game, we learn from it. (On his diving catch) Game on the line, you have to give it everything on the field. I saw the ball and went for it. (On finding balance between aggression and anchoring) Each player has a different role, we are 7-8 batters in our team and few are powerful enough to clear every boundary, the others have different skills. We each play our role and thats what makes the team exciting. We have power in Pooran and Stoin, and Mayers up top takes the aggressive route. For each player taking that aggressive route can look different, you have to stick to what works best for you.

pointer
07:07 IST, April 16th 2023
LSG vs PBKS: Who won the player of the match award?

Sikandar Raza became the player of the match for his 57 off 41 balls. 

pointer
23:33 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: PBKS defeat LSG by two wickets

Shahrukh Khan hits the winning run as Punjab Kings defeat Lucknow Super Giants by  two wickets

pointer
23:33 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Mark Wood removes Harpreet Brar

Mark Wood has his second victim of the match.

pointer
23:19 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Raza departs for 57

Sikander Raza has been dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for 57 off 41 balls. Punjab Kings 139/7 in 17.5 overs. 

pointer
23:07 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Sikandar Raza hits his maiden IPL fifty

Sikandar Raza smashed his maiden IPL half-century against Lucknow Super Giants. 

pointer
22:56 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Sam Curran departs for 6 off 6 balls

Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Sam Curran for 6 off 6 balls. Punjab Kings 112/5 in 14.2 overs. 

pointer
22:42 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Harpreet Singh departs for 22 off 22 balls

Krunal Pandya dismissed Harpreet Singh for 22 off 22 balls. Punjab Kings 75/4 in 11 overs. 

pointer
22:15 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Gowtham dismisses Short

Krishnappa Gowtham dismissed Matthew Short for 34 off 22 balls. Punjab Kings 45/3 in 6 overs. 

pointer
21:55 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Yudhvir Singh shines on debut

Yudhvir Singh dismissed Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh to take two wickets in the powerplay. PBKS 17/2 in 2.2 overs. 

pointer
21:27 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Lucknow hit 159/8 in 20 overs

Lucknow Super Giants slammed 159/8 in 20 overs. Punjab Kings will need 160 runs in 120 balls to win the match. 

pointer
21:27 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Back-to-back wickets for Curran

Sam Curran picked up two back-to-back wickets in the final over. Lucknow Super Giants 154/8 in 19.4 overs. 

pointer
21:16 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: KL Rahul goes for 74 off 56 balls

Arshdeep Singh dismissed KL Rahul for 74 off 56 balls. Lucknow Super Giants 150/6 in 18.4 overs. 

pointer
21:11 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Curran dismisses Stoinis

Sam Curran dismissed Marcus Stoinis for 15 off 11 balls. Lucknow Super Giants 142/5 in 17.5 overs. 

pointer
20:59 IST, April 15th 2023
IPL live score: Rabada strikes again`

Shahrukh Khan is at it again as he takes the catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran

pointer
20:42 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Kagiso Rabada strikes

Kagiso Rabada picks up the wicket of Krunal Pandya as Shahrukh Khan takes a very good catch at the boundary.

pointer
20:36 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: KL Rahul hits is 1st 50 of IPL 2023

KL Rahul brings up his half-century with a boundary

pointer
20:32 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: KL Rahul is looking in good touch

KL Rahul has reached a huge milestone as he has now breached the 4000 runs barrier in the IPL.

pointer
20:12 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Sikandar Raza dismisses Deepak Hooda for 2 off 3 balls

Sikandar Raza has dismissed Deepak Hooda for 2 off 3 balls. Lucknow Super Giants 62/2 in 8.4 overs. 

pointer
20:06 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Mayers departs for 29 off 23 balls

Kyle Mayers has been dismissed for 29 off 23 balls by Harpreet Brar. Lucknow Super Giants 53/1 in 7.4 overs. 

pointer
19:50 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Kyle Mayers in command

Kyle Mayers is looking in fine form yet again as he has already smashed 19 off 14 balls including two sixes and one boundary. 

pointer
19:34 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers open batting for Lucknow

KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants. Matthew Short took the new ball for Punjab Kings. 

pointer
19:14 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Substitutes/Impact players

LSG Substitutes: Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, K Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams

PBKS Substitutes: Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan

pointer
19:11 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants' Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

pointer
19:10 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab Kings' Playing XI

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

pointer
19:02 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab win toss, opt to bowl

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants. 

pointer
19:02 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Sam Curran to captain Punjab

Sam Curran will captain Punjab Kings in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who has picked up a shoulder niggle. 

pointer
17:53 IST, April 15th 2023
LSG vs PBKS Live Score: Will Liam Livingstone play?

Liam Livingstone is still in doubt as he reportedly pulled a muscle during his first training session in India. He recently arrived from England to join Punjab Kings. 

pointer
16:26 IST, April 15th 2023
IPL live score: PBKS look to regain winning form

LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings are looking to get back to winning ways after defeats in previous matches. Meanwhile, LSG have impressed in their IPL 2023 journey with 3 wins in 4 matches. 

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT