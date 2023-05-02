As the fight broke out between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir other players present on the field tried to appease the situation but there was no stopping to the fiery individuals as they got to each other's faces. After the heated exchange, KL Rahul tried to tame a fuming Kohli. Visuals have emerged of the two having a serious conversation on the field.

Despite being a low-scoring contest, the LSG vs RCB contest was quite an eventful encounter. Virat Kohli was in the spotlight throughout the match as he was having one of his typical animated nights on the cricket field. From fielding to taking a catch, Kohli was overtly expressive and according to fans and experts got to the head of the opposition as they crumbled under pressure. However, the action did not cease after the match as an intense moment between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir followed.

KL Rahul tries to calm down Virat Kohli after fight with Gambhir- WATCH

As the dust settled, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was seen having a dialogue with apparently still furious Virat Kohli, who was seemingly describing what transpired to his Indian Teammate. Here's how the meeting between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul went. Watch the video.

Virat explaining to KL rahul, Gambhir vs Kohli again #RCBVSLSG pic.twitter.com/IoFtUMvCXe — Sumit (@Iamsrkknight) May 1, 2023

While the emotions overwhelmed the cricket action, in the end, it remains the aspect that is prime of importance as who will lift the coveted cup will be decided through the conventional bat-ball contest. Thus, as for the in-match action, RCB batted first and put on a meager 126 on the board. Affected by the injury of KL Rahul, LSG went through a shuffle in the batting lineup. Lucknow suffered a collapse early on and could not recover. Eventually, LSG lost the match by 18 runs. With this loss, LSG squandered the opportunity to get to the top of the table, but the respite is that they are still second. RCB on the other hand has taken the 5th spot in the IPL 2023 points table.