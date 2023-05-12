MI Vs GT IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Mumbai Defeat Gujarat By 27 Runs

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Rashid Khan's heroic effort couldn't save Gujarat as Mumbai Indians register a 27 run victory.
Rashid Khan brings up another IPL fifty
Noor Ahmad tries to step out but he misses out and the ball hits straight to the stumps.
Piyush Chawla strikes again as a good catch from Cameron Green sends Rahul Tewatia back
Akash Madhwal has his third as his peach of a delivery traps David Miller in front of the wicket
Abhinav Manohar decides to pull of Kumar Kartikeya but the ball skids back and crushes into his stumps.
Vijay Shankar fails to read a Piyush Chawla googly and it dislodges his stumps.
Shubman Gill fails to make an impact as Akash Madhwal has his second of the night.
Jason Behrendorff sends Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion as Mumbai start taking the command
Akash Madhwal removes Wriddhiman Saha with an excellent delivery
Surya Kumar Yadav's maiden IPL century helps Mumbai to post a massive 218 runs on the board
Rashid Khan strikes again and has dismissed Tim David for 5. Mumbai Indians 164/5 in 17 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav hits fifty in 32 balls and this is his consecutive 4th Indian Premier League 2023 half century.
Vishnu Vinod will have to walk back for 30 and Mumbai Indians are 153/4 after four overs.
15 overs have been bowled, Mumbai Indians are 151/3 against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.
14 overs have been finished in the IPL 2023 match between MI and GT and Mumbai Indians are 139/3.
Vishnu Vinod looks on fire and hits two sixes to Mohammed Shami in one over, Mumbai Indians are 131/3 in 13 overs.
12 overs have been bowled and Mumbai Indians are 116/3 vs GT.
Eleven overs have been bowled in the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match and Mumbai are 101/3.
The match looks evenly poised at the halfway mark and Mumbai Indians are 96/3 after ten overs.
Mumbai Indians batsman Nehal Wadhera departs for 15 as Rashid Khan strikes again. Mumbai are 88/3 in nine overs.
Eight overs have been bowled in the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match and the hosts are 81/2 in eight overs.
Nehal Wadhera hits a boundary off his first ball and is continuing his dream form in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far.
Rashid Khan strikes again for Gujarat Titans as Mumbai Indians are 66/2 in seven overs with Ishan Kishan dismissed for 31.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has to depart for 29 and Mumbai Indians are 61/1 in 6.1 overs.
Mumbai Indians have finished the powerplay at 61/0 and Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma have given an explosive start to the home side.
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have added 51 runs for the first wicket and Mumbai Indians are 51/0 in 4.5 overs.
Gujarat Titans bowler Rashid Khan has come into the attack for them and will bowl the fifth over.
Four overs have been bowled in the MI vs GT IPL 2023 match and Mumbai Indians are 44/0.
Three overs have been bowled in Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match and Mumbai are 37/0 with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma steady at crease.