Last Updated:

MI Vs GT IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Mumbai Defeat Gujarat By 27 Runs

MI vs GT Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are all set to clash in match number 57 of IPL 2023. The MI vs GT live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the GT vs MI IPL match today at the Wankhede.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
MI vs GT live score IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans latest score updates

Image: BCCI/IPL

pointer
23:36 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 27 runs

Rashid Khan's heroic effort couldn't save Gujarat as Mumbai Indians register a 27 run victory.

pointer
23:26 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Rashid Khan is playing a blinder

Rashid Khan brings up another IPL fifty

pointer
22:57 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Kumar Kartikeya clean bowled Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad tries to step out but he misses out and the ball hits straight to the stumps.

pointer
22:57 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Tewatia also departs

Piyush Chawla strikes again as a good catch from Cameron Green sends Rahul Tewatia back

pointer
22:57 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Miller goes back

Akash Madhwal has his third as his peach of a delivery traps David Miller in front of the wicket

pointer
22:21 IST, May 12th 2023
IPL 2023 live score: Kumar Kartikeya strikes in his first ball

Abhinav Manohar decides to pull of Kumar Kartikeya but the ball skids back and crushes into his stumps.

pointer
22:21 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Piyush Chawla magic starts

Vijay Shankar fails to read a Piyush Chawla googly and it dislodges his stumps.

pointer
21:59 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Akash Madhwal strikes again

Shubman Gill fails to make an impact as Akash Madhwal has his second of the night.

pointer
21:59 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Hardik Pandya departs

Jason Behrendorff sends Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion as Mumbai start taking the command

pointer
21:59 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Mumbai draw the first blood

Akash Madhwal removes Wriddhiman Saha with an excellent delivery

pointer
21:40 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Mumbai Indians posted 218/5

Surya Kumar Yadav's maiden IPL century helps Mumbai to post a massive 218 runs on the board

pointer
21:02 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Rashid Khan strikes again

Rashid Khan strikes again and has dismissed Tim David for 5. Mumbai Indians 164/5 in 17 overs. 

pointer
20:59 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Surya hits fifty in 32 balls

Suryakumar Yadav hits fifty in 32 balls and this is his consecutive 4th Indian Premier League 2023 half century. 

pointer
20:56 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE SCORE: Vinod walks back for 30

Vishnu Vinod will have to walk back for 30 and Mumbai Indians are 153/4 after four overs. 

pointer
20:50 IST, May 12th 2023
GT vs MI LIVE IPL SCORE 2023: 15 overs gone, Mumbai are 151/3

15 overs have been bowled, Mumbai Indians are 151/3 against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium. 

pointer
20:44 IST, May 12th 2023
GT vs MI LIVE IPL 2023: 14 overs have finished, Mumbai are 139/3

14 overs have been finished in the IPL 2023 match between MI and GT and Mumbai Indians are 139/3. 

pointer
20:38 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023: Vishnu Vinod on fire

Vishnu Vinod looks on fire and hits two sixes to Mohammed Shami in one over, Mumbai Indians are 131/3 in 13 overs. 

pointer
20:34 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: 12 overs gone, Mumbai are 116/3

12 overs have been bowled and Mumbai Indians are 116/3 vs GT. 

pointer
20:31 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE SCORE: After 11 overs, Mumbai are 101/3

Eleven overs have been bowled in the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match and Mumbai are 101/3. 

pointer
20:26 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023: Match evenly poised at halfway mark

The match looks evenly poised at the halfway mark and Mumbai Indians are 96/3 after ten overs. 

pointer
20:20 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Nehal Wadhera departs for 15

Mumbai Indians batsman Nehal Wadhera departs for 15 as Rashid Khan strikes again. Mumbai are 88/3 in nine overs. 

pointer
20:15 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE SCORE: Eight overs have been bowled, Mumbai are 81/2

Eight overs have been bowled in the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match and the hosts are 81/2 in eight overs. 

pointer
20:15 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL UPDATES: Wadhera gets off the mark with a boundary

Nehal Wadhera hits a boundary off his first ball and is continuing his dream form in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far. 

pointer
20:09 IST, May 12th 2023
GT vs MI LIVE SCORE: Rashid Khan strikes again

Rashid Khan strikes again for Gujarat Titans as Mumbai Indians are 66/2 in seven overs with Ishan Kishan dismissed for 31.

pointer
20:06 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE SCORE: Rohit Sharma departs as Rahid strikes

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has to depart for 29 and Mumbai Indians are 61/1 in 6.1 overs. 

pointer
20:02 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Mumbai finish powerplay at 61/0

Mumbai Indians have finished the powerplay at 61/0 and Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma have given an explosive start to the home side. 

pointer
19:57 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Rohit-Ishan add 51 runs for 1st wicket

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have added 51 runs for the first wicket and Mumbai Indians are 51/0 in 4.5 overs. 

pointer
19:53 IST, May 12th 2023
MI vs GT LIVE IPL SCORE: Rashid Khan into the attack

Gujarat Titans bowler Rashid Khan has come into the attack for them and will bowl the fifth over. 

pointer
19:52 IST, May 12th 2023
GT vs MI LIVE SCORE: 4 overs bowled, Mumbai are 44/0

Four overs have been bowled in the MI vs GT IPL 2023 match and Mumbai Indians are 44/0. 

pointer
19:48 IST, May 12th 2023
GT vs MI LIVE SCORE: Mumbai finish 37/0 in three overs

Three overs have been bowled in Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match and Mumbai are 37/0  with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma steady at crease. 

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT