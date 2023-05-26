Last Updated:

MI Vs GT IPL 2023 Highlights: Gujarat Titans Decimate Mumbai Indians, To Face CSK In Final

MI vs GT Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are all set to clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023. The MI vs GT live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of GT vs MI IPL match today at the Narendra Modi Stadium..

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
MI vs GT live score IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans qualifier 2 updates

Image: IPL/BCCI

pointer
00:19 IST, May 27th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Shubman Gill gets the POTM

Shubman Gill won the Player of the Match award for his 129 off 60 balls. This was his 3rd century of the season. He has one more game to go. 

pointer
00:01 IST, May 27th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the final

Mohit Sharma dismisses Kumar Kartikeya to pick up his fifth wicket of the match. Gujarat Titans have defeated Mumbai Indians by 62 runs and will now face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final on 28th May. 

pointer
23:53 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Mohit Sharma picks his fourth

 Mohit Sharma removes Piyush Chawla as the Mumbaiu leg spinner departs for a duck. Mumbai 162/9 in 16.3 overs

pointer
23:53 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Mohit Sharma has had an outstanding spell

Mohit Sharma gets rid of Chris Jordan. 

pointer
23:41 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Mohit Sharma picks another

Vishnu Vinod gets tricked by a Mohit Singh delivery. Mumbai 156/6 in 14.5 overs

pointer
23:37 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Suryakumar's bails taken down

Suryakumar Yadav scored a towering half-century but had to depart soon after that as Sharma takes his bails off

pointer
23:17 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Cameron Green departs

Cameron Green has to depart as Josh Little sent the bails flying. 

pointer
23:02 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Tilak Varma departs after a quickfire 43

Rashid Khan crashes through Tilak Varma'a defence. Mumbai 72/3 in 6 overs

pointer
22:35 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Mumbai Indians skipper departs

A top edge seals the fate of Rohit Sharma as Josh Little takes a wonderful catch to send the MI skipper home. Mumbai 21/2 in 2.2 overs

pointer
22:35 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI Live Score: Nehal Wadhera goes back

Mohammed Shami provides the first breakthrough as Gujarat are on a roll. Mumbai 5/1 in 0.5 overs

pointer
22:00 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI Live Score: GT smashes 233/3, MI to chase or 224

After a titanic knock, the Gujarat Titans put up a score of 233/3. Mi would be chasing for 234.

pointer
21:37 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI Live Score: Shubman Gill departs after a fabulous inning

Shubman Gill departs after a brilliant 60 ball 129. GT 192.2 in 16.5 overs

pointer
21:17 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI Live Score: Shubman Gill take a bow

Shubman Gill brings up another hundred as he has been a tormentor of Mumbai bowlers

pointer
21:14 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI Live Score: Shubman Gill has been a revelation this season

Shubman Gill becomes only the 3rd batter in IPL history after Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler to score 800 runs in a season.

pointer
21:05 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI Live Score: Shubman Gill is on a roll

Shubman Gill is lighting up the Narendra Modi stadium with his blistering knock. Gujarat 137/1 in 12.4 overs

pointer
20:49 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI Live Score: Shubman Gill scores a fifty!

Shubman Gill elevates the Gujarat Titans after striking a fifty of 32 balls

pointer
20:34 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Piyush Chawla strikes

Piyush Chawla bowls a wide delivery but as Wriddhiman Saha comes ahead Ishan Kishan dislodges the bell. Gujarat 54/1 in 6.2 overs

pointer
20:20 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Gujarat have a solid start

Both the openers have managed to shrug off the difficulties so far. Gujarat 27/0 in 4.1 overs

pointer
20:05 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Gujarat will seek a perfect start

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill will hope to put together a solid partnership for Gujarat

pointer
19:58 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: playing Xi announced

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
Gujarat Titans:  Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Impact Subs

Gujarat Titans: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal

pointer
19:47 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Mumbai win the toss, will bowl first

Mumbai Indians win the toss and will bowl first in Ahmedabad

pointer
19:21 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Toss will happen at 7:45, match to start at 8:00 PM

Toss will commence at 7:45 PM and the match will start at 8:00 PM

pointer
19:10 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: An inspection will be done at 7:20 PM

The rain has stopped in Ahmedabad and a further inspection is due at 7:20 PM. Toss has been delayed.

pointer
19:00 IST, May 26th 2023
GT vs MI live score: Rain could interrupt proceedings in the Qualifier 2

It's been raining in Ahmedabad and it remains to be seen whether it will play a spoilsport in this crucial match.

pointer
18:53 IST, May 26th 2023
MI vs GT latest update: toss to follow up shortly

Toss could play a crucial role in the Qualifier 2.

pointer
18:12 IST, May 26th 2023
MI vs GT latest update: Will Akash Madhwal repeat his heroics against Gujarat?

Akash Madhwal has been a revelation in IPL 2023 and he will play a crucial role if Mumbai are to seal a place in the IPL final.

pointer
17:27 IST, May 26th 2023
MI vs GT latest update: Who will face CSK in the final?

Mumbai have endured a difficult start but the five-time champions will seek a final dance this time under the guidance of Rohit Sharma.

pointer
16:06 IST, May 26th 2023
MI vs GT latest update: Mumbai will eye their sixth IPL crown

Another win against Gujarat Titans will take Mumbai Indians on the verge of creating history in the IPL.

pointer
14:33 IST, May 26th 2023
MI vs GT latest update: Will Hardik Pandya showcase mettle with bat?

Hardik Pandya has had a miserable IPL 2023 with the bat. Will it be the day when he will make amends?

pointer
13:49 IST, May 26th 2023
MI vs GT latest update: Know the probable impact players
  • Gujarat Titans: Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi
  • Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrie

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT