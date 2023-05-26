MI Vs GT IPL 2023 Highlights: Gujarat Titans Decimate Mumbai Indians, To Face CSK In Final

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
Shubman Gill won the Player of the Match award for his 129 off 60 balls. This was his 3rd century of the season. He has one more game to go.
Mohit Sharma dismisses Kumar Kartikeya to pick up his fifth wicket of the match. Gujarat Titans have defeated Mumbai Indians by 62 runs and will now face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final on 28th May.
Mohit Sharma removes Piyush Chawla as the Mumbaiu leg spinner departs for a duck. Mumbai 162/9 in 16.3 overs
Mohit Sharma gets rid of Chris Jordan.
Vishnu Vinod gets tricked by a Mohit Singh delivery. Mumbai 156/6 in 14.5 overs
Suryakumar Yadav scored a towering half-century but had to depart soon after that as Sharma takes his bails off
Cameron Green has to depart as Josh Little sent the bails flying.
Rashid Khan crashes through Tilak Varma'a defence. Mumbai 72/3 in 6 overs
A top edge seals the fate of Rohit Sharma as Josh Little takes a wonderful catch to send the MI skipper home. Mumbai 21/2 in 2.2 overs
Mohammed Shami provides the first breakthrough as Gujarat are on a roll. Mumbai 5/1 in 0.5 overs
After a titanic knock, the Gujarat Titans put up a score of 233/3. Mi would be chasing for 234.
Shubman Gill departs after a brilliant 60 ball 129. GT 192.2 in 16.5 overs
Shubman Gill brings up another hundred as he has been a tormentor of Mumbai bowlers
Shubman Gill becomes only the 3rd batter in IPL history after Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler to score 800 runs in a season.
Shubman Gill is lighting up the Narendra Modi stadium with his blistering knock. Gujarat 137/1 in 12.4 overs
Shubman Gill elevates the Gujarat Titans after striking a fifty of 32 balls
Piyush Chawla bowls a wide delivery but as Wriddhiman Saha comes ahead Ishan Kishan dislodges the bell. Gujarat 54/1 in 6.2 overs
Both the openers have managed to shrug off the difficulties so far. Gujarat 27/0 in 4.1 overs
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill will hope to put together a solid partnership for Gujarat
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
Gujarat Titans: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Impact Subs
Gujarat Titans: Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi
Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal
Mumbai Indians win the toss and will bowl first in Ahmedabad
Toss will commence at 7:45 PM and the match will start at 8:00 PM
The rain has stopped in Ahmedabad and a further inspection is due at 7:20 PM. Toss has been delayed.
It's been raining in Ahmedabad and it remains to be seen whether it will play a spoilsport in this crucial match.
Toss could play a crucial role in the Qualifier 2.
Akash Madhwal has been a revelation in IPL 2023 and he will play a crucial role if Mumbai are to seal a place in the IPL final.
Mumbai have endured a difficult start but the five-time champions will seek a final dance this time under the guidance of Rohit Sharma.
Another win against Gujarat Titans will take Mumbai Indians on the verge of creating history in the IPL.
Hardik Pandya has had a miserable IPL 2023 with the bat. Will it be the day when he will make amends?