MI Vs GT IPL Highlights: Gujarat Titans Defeat Mumbai Indians By 55 Runs

MI vs GT Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are all set to clash in match number 35 of IPL 2023.

Digital Desk
MI vs GT live score Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match live score updates

06:09 IST, April 26th 2023
GT vs MI LIVE: What's Hardik Pandya's say on Titans win vs Mumbai

"That has been my motto, always taken calls on situations. T20 is very funny, a couple of sixes can change your mind. Captaincy is something I back my instincts on. Me and Ashu Pa have a similar mindset, we back our calls and we have similar calls. Today, the idea of bowling Rashid and Noor was simple. They like pace with Green and Tim David who are big hitters, and that's why we wanted to offer them spin and offer them spinners that are difficult to read. Wanted to close the game early because a couple of games haven't gone in our favour recently. (On Abhinav Manohar) I think it is all hardwork, he bats 2 hours in the nets everyday it feels like, he's been our best death overs hitter. We spoke to him last year and there were a few things he had to improve on, and this year he's come out blazing", Hardik Pandya said. 

23:22 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL Live score: Gujarat Titans won by 55 runs

Gujarat Titans register a massive 55 runs victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

23:22 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL Live score: Arjun Tendulkar returns to the pavilion

Arjun Tendulkar fails top shine with the bat as Mohit Sharma has another one in his tally.

23:12 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL Live score: Mohit Sharma in action

Mohit Sharma removes the dangerous Nehal Wadhera as it's just a matter of time.

23:12 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL Live score: another wicket falls

Gujarat edging towards a victory as Piyush Chawla returns to the dugout after a 12 ball 18

22:47 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL Live score: Suryakumar Yadav's struggle continues

Noor Ahmad picks up his third of the evening as Suryakumar Yadav departs after a 12 ball  23.

22:36 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL live score: Tim David departs for a duck

Noor Ahmad has his second as Tim David couldn't open his account .

22:36 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL live score: Mumbai crumbling under pressure

Cameron Green tries to launch Noor Ahmad for a big one but fails and the ball hits the stumps.

22:15 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL live score: Rashid Khan strikes again

Tilak Varma goes back to the pavilion as Rashid Khan continues to hurt Mumbai

22:15 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL live score: Ishan Kishan follow suit

Rashid Khan picks up the prized wicket of Ishan Kishan

22:15 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL live score: Rohit Sharma fails to provide a good start

Hardik Pandya takes a catch on his own delivery as the Mumbai Indians skipper departs

21:28 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL live score: Gujarat Post a whopping 207

Gujarat set up a 207 run target for Mumbai Indians

20:37 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL live score: Piyush Chawla picks up his second

Vijay Shankar fails to contribute as Piyush Chawla removes him.

20:33 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL live score: Shubman Gill fails to convert his 50 into a big one

Kumar Kartikeya gets the prized wicket of Shubman Gill

20:20 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL live score: Hardik Pandya departs

Piyush Chawla continues to strike as he dismisses the Gujarat Titans skipper cheaply

19:46 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL live score: Arjun Tendulkar strikes

Arjun Tendulkar has his third IPL wicket as he dismisses Wriddhiman Saha

19:03 IST, April 25th 2023
IPL live score: Mumbai Indians have won the toss

Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians make two changes to their line-up.

18:34 IST, April 25th 2023
MI vs GT live: Toss will play a crucial role

Toss is expected to play a pivotal role in this match.

16:01 IST, April 25th 2023
MI vs GT live: Hardik Pandya would seek to get the better of his former team

There will be no shortage of inspiration for Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians when they face the five-time champions

14:45 IST, April 25th 2023
MI vs GT live: Will Shubman Gill redeem himself after last match's failure?

In the game against LSG, Shubman Gill could not trouble the scoreboard. Will he get back to being his best today?

13:18 IST, April 25th 2023
MI vs GT live: Mumbai eyeing a win

Mumbai Indians lost their last match against Punjab Kings and would seek a return to winning ways against Gujarat Titans

10:41 IST, April 25th 2023
MI vs GT live: Will Arjun Tendulkar play today?

After featuring in the playing 11 thrice, delivering handy performances in the first two matches and then taken for runs in the third game, will he get another game today? What do you think?

08:45 IST, April 25th 2023
MI vs GT live: It's Rohit vs Hardik

Hardik Pandya, who was a foremost member of the Mumbai side, will meet his former franchise once again. What do you think, who will reign supreme in the Rohit vs Hardik battle?

07:25 IST, April 25th 2023
MI vs GT live: Gujarat Titans full squad

GT: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

07:25 IST, April 25th 2023
MI vs GT live: Mumbai Indians full squad

MI: Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

07:25 IST, April 25th 2023
MI vs GT Live: Head to head

Both the teams have come across only once in the past and in that encounter Mumbai Indians edged past GT by 5 runs.

07:25 IST, April 25th 2023
MI vs GT Live: Venue and Timing

The MI vs GT match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM start.

07:25 IST, April 25th 2023
MI vs GT live: IPL 2023 match 35

Today In the never-ending IPL 2023 action, Mubai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans. Both the teams have seen a mixed set of results are looking to take their ship forward. Thus, with intrigue associated with the contest, let's look forward to the ultimate contest. 

