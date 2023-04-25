Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
"That has been my motto, always taken calls on situations. T20 is very funny, a couple of sixes can change your mind. Captaincy is something I back my instincts on. Me and Ashu Pa have a similar mindset, we back our calls and we have similar calls. Today, the idea of bowling Rashid and Noor was simple. They like pace with Green and Tim David who are big hitters, and that's why we wanted to offer them spin and offer them spinners that are difficult to read. Wanted to close the game early because a couple of games haven't gone in our favour recently. (On Abhinav Manohar) I think it is all hardwork, he bats 2 hours in the nets everyday it feels like, he's been our best death overs hitter. We spoke to him last year and there were a few things he had to improve on, and this year he's come out blazing", Hardik Pandya said.
Gujarat Titans register a massive 55 runs victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023
Arjun Tendulkar fails top shine with the bat as Mohit Sharma has another one in his tally.
Mohit Sharma removes the dangerous Nehal Wadhera as it's just a matter of time.
Gujarat edging towards a victory as Piyush Chawla returns to the dugout after a 12 ball 18
Noor Ahmad picks up his third of the evening as Suryakumar Yadav departs after a 12 ball 23.
Noor Ahmad has his second as Tim David couldn't open his account .
Cameron Green tries to launch Noor Ahmad for a big one but fails and the ball hits the stumps.
Tilak Varma goes back to the pavilion as Rashid Khan continues to hurt Mumbai
Rashid Khan picks up the prized wicket of Ishan Kishan
Hardik Pandya takes a catch on his own delivery as the Mumbai Indians skipper departs
Gujarat set up a 207 run target for Mumbai Indians
Vijay Shankar fails to contribute as Piyush Chawla removes him.
Kumar Kartikeya gets the prized wicket of Shubman Gill
Piyush Chawla continues to strike as he dismisses the Gujarat Titans skipper cheaply
Arjun Tendulkar has his third IPL wicket as he dismisses Wriddhiman Saha
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians make two changes to their line-up.
Toss is expected to play a pivotal role in this match.
There will be no shortage of inspiration for Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians when they face the five-time champions
In the game against LSG, Shubman Gill could not trouble the scoreboard. Will he get back to being his best today?
Mumbai Indians lost their last match against Punjab Kings and would seek a return to winning ways against Gujarat Titans
After featuring in the playing 11 thrice, delivering handy performances in the first two matches and then taken for runs in the third game, will he get another game today? What do you think?
Hardik Pandya, who was a foremost member of the Mumbai side, will meet his former franchise once again. What do you think, who will reign supreme in the Rohit vs Hardik battle?
GT: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma
MI: Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal
Both the teams have come across only once in the past and in that encounter Mumbai Indians edged past GT by 5 runs.
The MI vs GT match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM start.
Today In the never-ending IPL 2023 action, Mubai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans. Both the teams have seen a mixed set of results are looking to take their ship forward. Thus, with intrigue associated with the contest, let's look forward to the ultimate contest.