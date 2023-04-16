MI Vs KKR: Venkatesh Iyer Takes Mumbai Indians By Storm, Scores Stunning Ton At Wankhede

KKR vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav's Mumbai Indians are taking on two-time champions, Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, over the years, Mumbai Indians have enjoyed dominance over the men in purple and gold, but this time around, both the teams find themselves in a bit of turmoil as they have been plagued by multiple injury issues and are trying to make their mark in the tournament with all the resources they have. Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma had to miss the match due to a stomach bug, and in his absence, Suryakumar Yadav is leading the team. The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium.

The match has also garnered many eyeballs as Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar is making his MI debut, but it is Venkatesh Iyer who has made a mark for himself and has taken Suryakumar Yadav's men by surprise at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The KKR all-rounder came out after opener Jagadeesan was dismissed on a golden duck and smashed the Mumbai Indians bowlers all over the park. Iyer has looked in great touch this season and apart from Rinku Singh's heroics against Gujarat Titans, it was Venkatesh Iyers's knock too which helped KKR outsmart and outplay Hardik Pandya's men. In this particular match, Iyer scored 104 off 51 deliveries at a strike rate of 203.92.

💯 for @venkateshiyer! 👏 👏



This has been a stunning knock ⚡️ ⚡️



He has overcome an injury to notch up his maiden IPL TON! 💪 💪



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CcXVDhfzmi#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/BiNC0gDDbJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023

Iyer first made a name for himself when he helped KKR qualify for the 2021 IPL finals. KKR's case was all gone in the 14th edition of the IPL, but as soon as the second edition resumed, KKR decided to give Venkatesh Iyer an extended run and he did not disappoint. The MP-based batsman who debuted for KKR in 2021 has played 27 games for them so far. Kolkata Knight Riders have used Venkatesh Iyer pretty differently this season and have used him as their number 3.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders playing XIs

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

MI: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith