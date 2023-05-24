Last Updated:

MI Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Who Will Prevail In The Eliminator?

MI vs LSG Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants are all set to clash in the Eliminator of IPL 2023. the MI vs LSG live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of LSG vs MI IPL match today at the Chepauk.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
MI vs LSG live score IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Eliminator updates

Image: BCCI/IPL

pointer
10:59 IST, May 24th 2023
MI vs LSG latest update: Will Cameron Green prove to be the trump card again?

Cameron Green scored a blistering century for MI in the match against SRH. He could prove to be vital for MI again.

pointer
09:52 IST, May 24th 2023
MI vs LSG latest update: Can Krunal Pandya strike against his former team?

Krunal Pandya will be up against Mumbai Indians, the team for which he played for many seasons. However, as captain his loyalties lie with LSG, can he deliver for his team?

pointer
08:31 IST, May 24th 2023
MI vs LSG latest update: Will Rohit Sharma play another sublime knock?

Rohit Sharma played a fiery knock of 56 against SRH and hinted of coming back in form. Will Rohit play another big knock today?

pointer
07:28 IST, May 24th 2023
MI vs LSG latest update: It's Rohit vs Krunal

Rohit Shamra, who is the most successful captain in the history of IPL, will be up against the leadership of Krunal Pandya, who might have gotten the responsibility just recently but in the short duration has proved that he is the right man for the job. So, it will be Experience vs Aggression today.

pointer
06:37 IST, May 24th 2023
MI vs LSG latest update: Lucknow Super Giants full squad

Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

pointer
06:37 IST, May 24th 2023
MI vs LSG latest update: Mumbai Indians full squad

Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Chris Jordan

pointer
06:37 IST, May 24th 2023
MI vs LSG latest update: head to head record

MI vs LSG is a contest that has taken place thrice and all three times it is Lucknow, who got the better of Mumbai Indians.

pointer
06:37 IST, May 24th 2023
MI vs LSG latest update: Venue and timing

The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram stadium. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM start.

pointer
06:37 IST, May 24th 2023
MI vs LSG IPL 2023: Eliminator 1

Welcome to the first eliminator of IPL 2023. The teams of MI and LSG will take on each othewr. The winner will proceed to Qualifier 2 whereas loser's campaign will end today. Thus, get ready for another high-octane contest between bat and ball.

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT