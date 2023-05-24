MI Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Who Will Prevail In The Eliminator?

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Cameron Green scored a blistering century for MI in the match against SRH. He could prove to be vital for MI again.
Krunal Pandya will be up against Mumbai Indians, the team for which he played for many seasons. However, as captain his loyalties lie with LSG, can he deliver for his team?
Rohit Sharma played a fiery knock of 56 against SRH and hinted of coming back in form. Will Rohit play another big knock today?
Rohit Shamra, who is the most successful captain in the history of IPL, will be up against the leadership of Krunal Pandya, who might have gotten the responsibility just recently but in the short duration has proved that he is the right man for the job. So, it will be Experience vs Aggression today.
Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak
Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Chris Jordan
MI vs LSG is a contest that has taken place thrice and all three times it is Lucknow, who got the better of Mumbai Indians.
The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram stadium. The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM start.
Welcome to the first eliminator of IPL 2023. The teams of MI and LSG will take on each othewr. The winner will proceed to Qualifier 2 whereas loser's campaign will end today. Thus, get ready for another high-octane contest between bat and ball.