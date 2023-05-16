Last Updated:

MI Vs LSG Today IPL Match Live Score: Who Wins The Battle Of Lucknow?

MI vs LSG Live Score: Krunal Pandya's and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are playing in Match 63 of IPL 2023. The MI vs LSG live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the MI vs LSG IPL match today at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Titans beat Sunrisers by 34 runs in match 62

The Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans beat the Aiden Markram Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 62 of the Indian Premier League 2023 in Ahmedabad. 

MI vs LSG LIVE IPL 2023 SCORE: Both teams aim to finish in top 4

With the battle of the Indian Premier League 2023 in its last phase and both the teams at the third and the fourth position with 14 and 13 points respectively, both the teams will lookingto win the match ad confirm their seat in the top four. 

MI vs LSG IPL LIVE SCORE: Who wins the battle of Lucknow?

The fans will witness the points battle of two heavyweights of the Indian Premier League 2023, with the teams having balanced squads and form, it will great to see who wins the battle of Lucknow. 

MI vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Super Giants and Mumbai clash in Lucknow

The Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants will be up against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in match 63 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

