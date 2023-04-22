MI Vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Punjab Kings Defeat Mumbai Indians By 13 Runs

Quick links:
Image: IPL/BCCI
"Yes, a little disappointment there, we made some errors in the field which can happen, not gonna look too much into that. Just keep our heads high, we have won three and lost three, pretty even-stevens at the moment. There is a lot of time left in the tournament. We can't look down and start worrying about things. Yes, we didn't come out on top today. We made some errors but something to go back and look into. (On Green and Sky) Quite happy with the way those two guys batted today and they kept us in the game till the end. Credit to Arshdeep the way he bowled in the last couple of overs", Rohit Sharma said.
Sam Curran: Special win. Amazing ground, played many games with different sides. Great to get the win. Don't think I should be getting the award, with the way our pacers finished the match, Arshdeep and Nathan were incredible and the spinners bowled well. When I went in to bat, I knew I had to give myself a chance. In the previous games, I've looked to go big a little too early, reflected on that. But we got a long line-up and we saw Jitesh went bang-bang and we know he's got that. He's a massive player and we just have to take our responsibility as players come back from injuries. (On captaincy) Two from three, I think we can go back to Shikhar. Great experience, the coaches and the local guys are helping me through. Bayliss, Haddin and Co have created a good, relaxed environment. We've won a few early games which helps.
Nehal Wadhera clean bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs.
Arshdeep crushed Tilak Varma's stumps
Atharva takes a brilliant catch Suryakumar departs after a 26 ball 57
Sky looks to consolidate Mumbai's position as he registers his half-century
Cameron Green set up the tone as Mumbai still in the hunt
Cameron Green brings up his half-century
Suryakumar Yadav completes 6000 runs in T20 matches
Rohit Sharma has a very short dismissal as Mumbai two down
Rohit Sharma needs to be at the crease for a longer time if they are to win this match
Arshdeep Singh picks up the wicket of Ishan Kishan
Punjab Kings have managed to showcase some heavy batting as Mumbai will have a tough task to cut out
Behrendorff removes Jitesh Sharma who has been brilliant
Sam Curran departs after an excellent 29 ball 55
Sam Curran leads the way for his team with a brilliant half-century
Cameron Green finally eases the pressure as he clean bowled Harpreet Bhatia
Arjun Tendulkar conceded 48 runs in three overs as Punjab Kings are back on track
Piyush Chawla strikes again as Atharva Taide makes a wrong judgement and he has to depart.
Liam Livingstone tries to come out of his crease but Piyush Chawla bowls it wide and Ishan Kishan breaks the stumps with ease.
Prabhsimran Singh becomes Arjun Tendulkar's second IPL victim as Mumbai trying to coming back in the game.
Cameron Green has his first wicket of the match as Matthew Short goes back to the pavilion.
Arjun Tendulkar opens the bowling for Mumbai Indians
PBKS Impact Subs: Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Gurnoor Brar
MI Impact Subs: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Kartikeya Singh, Shams Mulani
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and decided to bat first. Jofra Archer returns to the side.
Jofra Archer's availability will be a major question for Mumbai Indians
Shikhar Dhawan - 233 runs in 4 games
Simran Singh - 133 runs in 6 games
Jitesh Sharma - 120 runs in 6 games
Piyush Chawla - 7 wickets in 5 games
Jason Behrendroff - 6 wickets in 4 games
Riley Meredith - 5 wickets in 3 games