Last Updated:

MI Vs PBKS IPL Highlights: Punjab Kings Defeat Mumbai Indians By 13 Runs

MI vs PBKS Live Score: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians are up against Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings in Match 31 of IPL 2023. The MI vs PBKS live blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of MI vs PBKS, IPL match today at Wankhede.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
MI vs PBKS IPL LIVE score Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match 31 latest updates

Image: IPL/BCCI

pointer
08:32 IST, April 23rd 2023
PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE: Rohit Sharma after the loss vs Punjab Kings

"Yes, a little disappointment there, we made some errors in the field which can happen, not gonna look too much into that. Just keep our heads high, we have won three and lost three, pretty even-stevens at the moment. There is a lot of time left in the tournament. We can't look down and start worrying about things. Yes, we didn't come out on top today. We made some errors but something to go back and look into. (On Green and Sky) Quite happy with the way those two guys batted today and they kept us in the game till the end. Credit to Arshdeep the way he bowled in the last couple of overs", Rohit Sharma said. 

pointer
23:55 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL live score: Sam Curran adjudged the player of the match

Sam Curran: Special win. Amazing ground, played many games with different sides. Great to get the win. Don't think I should be getting the award, with the way our pacers finished the match, Arshdeep and Nathan were incredible and the spinners bowled well. When I went in to bat, I knew I had to give myself a chance. In the previous games, I've looked to go big a little too early, reflected on that. But we got a long line-up and we saw Jitesh went bang-bang and we know he's got that. He's a massive player and we just have to take our responsibility as players come back from injuries. (On captaincy) Two from three, I think we can go back to Shikhar. Great experience, the coaches and the local guys are helping me through. Bayliss, Haddin and Co have created a good, relaxed environment. We've won a few early games which helps.

pointer
23:25 IST, April 22nd 2023
MI vs PBKS live score: Arshdeep removes Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera clean bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs.

pointer
23:25 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL Live score: Arshdeep Singh strikes

Arshdeep crushed Tilak Varma's stumps

pointer
23:04 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL Live score: Suryakumar goes back to the pavilion

Atharva takes a brilliant catch Suryakumar departs after a 26 ball 57

pointer
22:57 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL Live score: Suryakumar completes his 50

Sky looks to consolidate Mumbai's position as he registers his half-century

pointer
22:51 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL Live score: Nathan Ellis breaks the partnership

Cameron Green set up the tone as Mumbai still in the hunt

pointer
22:51 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL Live score: Cameron Green has been in great form

Cameron Green brings up his half-century

pointer
22:51 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL Live score: Suryakumar breaches another milestone

Suryakumar Yadav completes 6000 runs in T20 matches

pointer
22:20 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL Live score: Rohit Sharma departs

Rohit Sharma has a very short dismissal as Mumbai two down

pointer
22:07 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL live score: Mumbai starting to rebuild

Rohit Sharma needs to be at the crease for a longer time if they are to win this match

pointer
21:43 IST, April 22nd 2023
MI vs PBKS live score: Ishan Kishan gets out cheaply

Arshdeep Singh picks up the wicket of Ishan Kishan

pointer
21:26 IST, April 22nd 2023
MI vs PBKS live score: Mumbai Indians need 215 runs to win

Punjab Kings have managed to showcase some heavy batting as Mumbai will have a tough task to cut out

pointer
21:19 IST, April 22nd 2023
MI vs PBKS live score: JItesh Sharma does his job

Behrendorff removes Jitesh Sharma who has been brilliant

pointer
21:19 IST, April 22nd 2023
MI vs PBKS live score: Archer finally gets rid of Sam Curran

Sam Curran departs after an excellent 29 ball 55

pointer
21:12 IST, April 22nd 2023
MI vs PBKS live score: Half-century for Sam Curran

Sam Curran leads the way for his team with a brilliant half-century

pointer
21:10 IST, April 22nd 2023
MI vs PBKS live score: Harpreet Bhatia departs after a well made 41

Cameron Green finally eases the pressure as he clean bowled Harpreet Bhatia

pointer
20:57 IST, April 22nd 2023
MI vs PBKS live score: Arjun Tendulkar having a torrid time with the ball

Arjun Tendulkar conceded 48 runs in three overs as Punjab Kings are back on track

pointer
20:27 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL live score: Atharva Taide departs

Piyush Chawla strikes again as Atharva Taide makes a wrong judgement and he has to depart.

pointer
20:27 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL live score: Liam Livingstone fails to deliver

Liam Livingstone tries to come out of his crease but Piyush Chawla bowls it wide and Ishan Kishan breaks the stumps with ease.

pointer
20:12 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL live score: Arjun Tendulkar strikes

Prabhsimran Singh becomes Arjun Tendulkar's second IPL victim as Mumbai trying to coming back in the game.

pointer
19:52 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL live score: Matthew Short departs

Cameron Green has his first wicket of the match as Matthew Short goes back to the pavilion.

pointer
19:33 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL live score: Arjun Tendulkar is playing his 3rd match in IPL

Arjun Tendulkar opens the bowling for Mumbai Indians

pointer
19:22 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL live score: Impact players list

PBKS Impact Subs: Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Gurnoor Brar

MI Impact Subs: Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Kartikeya Singh, Shams Mulani

pointer
19:22 IST, April 22nd 2023
PBKS vs MI live score: No Shikhar Dhawan for Punjab

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

pointer
19:22 IST, April 22nd 2023
PBKS vs MI live score: Jofra Archer is back for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

pointer
19:12 IST, April 22nd 2023
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score: Mumbai win the toss and will bowl first

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and decided to bat first. Jofra Archer returns to the side.

pointer
18:36 IST, April 22nd 2023
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score: will Jofra Archer play?

Jofra Archer's availability will be a major question for Mumbai Indians

pointer
17:56 IST, April 22nd 2023
MI vs PBKS LIVE Score: Top run-scorers so far for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan - 233 runs in 4 games

Simran Singh - 133 runs in 6 games

Jitesh Sharma - 120 runs in 6 games

pointer
17:24 IST, April 22nd 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Top wicket takers for Mumbai Indians so far

Piyush Chawla - 7 wickets in 5 games

Jason Behrendroff - 6 wickets in 4 games

Riley Meredith - 5 wickets in 3 games

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT