RCB Vs MI, IPL 2023 Highlights: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis Shine As RCB Beat MI By 8 Wkts

RCB vs MI Highlights: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis help Royal Challengers Bangalore chase down 171 runs to defeat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets.

IPL 2023
 
MI vs RCB Live Score

Image: RCB/Twitter

23:45 IST, April 2nd 2023
IPL 2023: Updated points table

 

23:27 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Faf du Plessis gets the POTM award

Faf du Plessis won the player of the match award for his 73 off 43 balls. He helped RCB win the match with his quickfire knock.  

23:04 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Bangalore win by 8 wickets

RCB beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 49 balls to help with the chase. Faf du Plessis also played a major role with the bat. 

23:00 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Karthik departs for duck; RCB 149/2

RCB lost two wickets in quick succession as Dinesh Karthik was dismissed by Cameron Green for a duck in the 16th over. Glenn Maxwell was the next RCB batsman to arrive.

22:57 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Faf du Plessis perishes for 73 off 48

Faf du Plessis got dismissed in the 15th over on the individual score of 73 runs off 48 balls. The wicket ended the 148-run stand for the first wicket between Faf and Virat Kohli. Interestingly, Dinesh Karthik walked in to bat at no. 3.

22:52 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Shokeen drops Kohli

Hrithik Shokeen dropped Virat Kohli's catch at 68 off Arshad Khan's bowling.  

22:48 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Kohli, Faf in total control

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are looking in total control as they help RCB close in on the 172-run target. 

22:38 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Kohli completes 50th fifty in IPL

Virat Kohli completed his 50th half-century in the IPL as he reached the milestone off just 38 balls in the ongoing match against Mumbai Indians. 

22:31 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Updates: 100-run partnership up for Kohli and Faf

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis forge their third 100-run partnership for RCB, their second while opening the batting. 

22:27 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Faf du Plessis scores a fifty

Faf du Plessis scored his 26th IPL half-century in the season opener against Mumbai Indians. 

22:15 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Kohli, Du Plessis still intact at end of 6 overs

RCB smashed 53/0 in the first powerplay. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are still intact in the middle at scores of 23 and 26 runs respectively. 

22:03 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Updates: Jofra Archer comes into the attack

Jofra Archer has come into the attack to bowl his first over for Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli smashed straight at him on his very first delivery. 

21:47 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Virat open the batting with Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli opened the batting for RCB with Faf du Plessis. Jason Behrendorff took the new ball for Mumbai Indians. 

21:30 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai Indians post 171/7 in 20 overs

Mumbai Indians scored 171/7 in 20 overs courtesy of Tilak Varma's unbeaten 84 off 46 balls including 9 boundaries and 4 sixes. 

21:11 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Faf du Plessis takes a blinder

Faf du Plessis took an amazing catch running backward to dismiss Hrithik Shokeen for 5 off 3 balls. Mumbai Indians are 123/7 in 17.1 overs. 

21:03 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Tikal Varma scores a fifty

Tilak Varma gets to his fifty off just 32 balls. He is the only hope for Mumbai Indians at the moment. 

20:59 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Karn Sharma removes dangerman Tim David

Karn Sharma dismissed Tim David for 4 off 7 balls. Mumbai Indians are 105/6 in 15.3 overs. 

20:49 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Nehal Wadhera departs for 21

Karn Sharma dismissed Nehal Wadhera for 21 off 13 balls. Mumbai Indians 98/5 in 13.5 overs. 

20:34 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Tilak Varma on fire

Tilak Varma attacks Glenn Maxwell, hitting consecutive boundaries off the later's first over in the match.  

20:23 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Bracewell gets SKY

Michael Bracewell dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for 15 off 16 balls. Mumbai are 48/4 in 8.5 overs. 

20:16 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Topley leaves the field after injury

Reece Topley is down and out. He was seen leaving the field holding his right shoulder. Topley injured himself while diving in the 8th over. 

20:11 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI Live Score: Rohit Sharma departs

Akash Deep dismissed Rohit Sharma for 1 off 10 balls. Mumbai are struggling at 20/3 in 5.3 overs. 

19:58 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI live score: Nasty collision between Siraj and Dinesh karthik

As Rohit Sharma tries for a pull it hits the top edge and went in the air. Both Siraj and Karthik ran towards the ball in a bid to take the catch but they had a nasty collision and Siraj lied on the pitch for a while.

19:49 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI live score: Topley removes Cameroon Green

Reece Topley welcomes Cameroon Green to the IPL with a peach of a delivery. Green departs for just five runs

19:43 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI live score: Siraj strikes first as Ishan Kishan departs

RCB have the first breakthrough as Siraj dismisses Ishan Kishan for 10.

19:32 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI live score: Mumbai Indians will seek a big score on the board

Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma open the batting for Mumbai Indians.

19:29 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI live score: A two-minute since for Salim Durani who passed away

Both RCB and MI observed a two-minute silence for former Indian cricketer Salim Durani who passed away on Sunday morning.

19:21 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI live updates: Impact Players

Mumbai Indians' impact players: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh

RCB impact players: Substitutes: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, David Willey

19:17 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI live updates: Virat Kohli to lead the charge

RCB starting XI: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Michael Bracewell, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Shahbaz Ahmed, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Harshal Patel, 8 Akash Deep, 9 Reece Topley, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Karn Sharma

19:17 IST, April 2nd 2023
RCB vs MI live updates: Jofra Archer and Tim David will be the players to watch out for

Mumbai Indians starting XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Thilak Varma, 5 Tim David, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Nehal Wadhera, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Hrithik Shokeen, 10 Arshad Khan, 11 Piyush Chawla

