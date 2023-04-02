Quick links:
Image: RCB/Twitter
Faf du Plessis won the player of the match award for his 73 off 43 balls. He helped RCB win the match with his quickfire knock.
RCB beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 49 balls to help with the chase. Faf du Plessis also played a major role with the bat.
RCB lost two wickets in quick succession as Dinesh Karthik was dismissed by Cameron Green for a duck in the 16th over. Glenn Maxwell was the next RCB batsman to arrive.
Faf du Plessis got dismissed in the 15th over on the individual score of 73 runs off 48 balls. The wicket ended the 148-run stand for the first wicket between Faf and Virat Kohli. Interestingly, Dinesh Karthik walked in to bat at no. 3.
Hrithik Shokeen dropped Virat Kohli's catch at 68 off Arshad Khan's bowling.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are looking in total control as they help RCB close in on the 172-run target.
Virat Kohli completed his 50th half-century in the IPL as he reached the milestone off just 38 balls in the ongoing match against Mumbai Indians.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis forge their third 100-run partnership for RCB, their second while opening the batting.
Faf du Plessis scored his 26th IPL half-century in the season opener against Mumbai Indians.
RCB smashed 53/0 in the first powerplay. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are still intact in the middle at scores of 23 and 26 runs respectively.
Jofra Archer has come into the attack to bowl his first over for Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli smashed straight at him on his very first delivery.
Virat Kohli opened the batting for RCB with Faf du Plessis. Jason Behrendorff took the new ball for Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians scored 171/7 in 20 overs courtesy of Tilak Varma's unbeaten 84 off 46 balls including 9 boundaries and 4 sixes.
Faf du Plessis took an amazing catch running backward to dismiss Hrithik Shokeen for 5 off 3 balls. Mumbai Indians are 123/7 in 17.1 overs.
Tilak Varma gets to his fifty off just 32 balls. He is the only hope for Mumbai Indians at the moment.
Karn Sharma dismissed Tim David for 4 off 7 balls. Mumbai Indians are 105/6 in 15.3 overs.
Karn Sharma dismissed Nehal Wadhera for 21 off 13 balls. Mumbai Indians 98/5 in 13.5 overs.
Tilak Varma attacks Glenn Maxwell, hitting consecutive boundaries off the later's first over in the match.
Michael Bracewell dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for 15 off 16 balls. Mumbai are 48/4 in 8.5 overs.
Reece Topley is down and out. He was seen leaving the field holding his right shoulder. Topley injured himself while diving in the 8th over.
Akash Deep dismissed Rohit Sharma for 1 off 10 balls. Mumbai are struggling at 20/3 in 5.3 overs.
As Rohit Sharma tries for a pull it hits the top edge and went in the air. Both Siraj and Karthik ran towards the ball in a bid to take the catch but they had a nasty collision and Siraj lied on the pitch for a while.
Reece Topley welcomes Cameroon Green to the IPL with a peach of a delivery. Green departs for just five runs
RCB have the first breakthrough as Siraj dismisses Ishan Kishan for 10.
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma open the batting for Mumbai Indians.
Both RCB and MI observed a two-minute silence for former Indian cricketer Salim Durani who passed away on Sunday morning.
Mumbai Indians' impact players: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh
RCB impact players: Substitutes: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, David Willey
RCB starting XI: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Michael Bracewell, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Shahbaz Ahmed, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Harshal Patel, 8 Akash Deep, 9 Reece Topley, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Karn Sharma
Mumbai Indians starting XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Thilak Varma, 5 Tim David, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Nehal Wadhera, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Hrithik Shokeen, 10 Arshad Khan, 11 Piyush Chawla