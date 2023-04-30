MI Vs RR Today Match IPL Live Score: Who Wins The Battle Of Wankhede?

Quick links:
The weather during the Mumbai Indians clash against Rajasthan Royals will be normal and the temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius and there is no chance of rain.
The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is known to be suitable for the batsmen and it looks like the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians encounter will prove out to be yet another high scoring thriller.
Mumbai Indians bowler Jofra Archer has not been able to play in the Indian Premier League 2023 due to his injury and has only featured for the team in two matches. If the bowler get ruled out it will be great to see who will be his replacement.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the top performers of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 and has constantly given them explosive starts along with Jos Buttler. Jaiswal will look to shine again and repeat his previous performance.
Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai a look at the average first innings score at the Wankhede Stadium.
Wankhede Stadium average first innings score: 168
Mumbai Indians bowler Arjun Tendulkar has been in the headlines since he made his debut for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2023. The fans will be eyeing his performance if he plays in the upcoming clash against the Rajasthan Royals.
Mumbai Indians under the leadership of Rohit Sharma are eyeing a comeback after losing two back-to-back matches in the IPL 2023 and will look to get back to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals.
The Rajasthan Royals will hope to continue their win momentum against the Mumbai Indians which they gained after winning their last match against Chennai Super Kings.
The fans will be eyeing the performance of Jos Buttler as he is one of the top scorers of the his team and the Rajasthan Royals will hope for yet another performance from the explosive batsman against Mumbai Indians.
Ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals clash in match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2023 both teams will aim to win the match and also will aim to strengthen their position in the points table.
Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will be up against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.