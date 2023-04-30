Last Updated:

MI Vs RR Today Match IPL Live Score: Who Wins The Battle Of Wankhede?

MI vs RR Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Sanju Samsons' Rajasthan Royals are all set to clash in match number 42 of IPL 2023. The MI vs RR live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of MI vs RR IPL match today at the Wankhede Stadium.

13:16 IST, April 30th 2023
How is the weather in Mumbai?

The weather during the Mumbai Indians clash against Rajasthan Royals will be normal and the temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius and there is no chance of rain. 

12:47 IST, April 30th 2023
What's the pitch report from Wankhede Stadium?

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is known to be suitable for the batsmen and it looks like the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians encounter will prove out to be yet another high scoring thriller. 

12:11 IST, April 30th 2023
RR vs MI LIVE IPL SCORE: Who will fill the place of Jofra Archer?

Mumbai Indians bowler Jofra Archer has not been able to play in the Indian Premier League 2023 due to his injury and has only featured for the team in two matches. If the bowler get ruled out it will be great to see who will be his replacement. 

11:19 IST, April 30th 2023
RR vs MI LIVE SCORE: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal shine again?

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the top performers of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 and has constantly given them explosive starts along with Jos Buttler. Jaiswal will look to shine again and repeat his previous performance. 

10:42 IST, April 30th 2023
Wankhede Stadium average first innings score

Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai a look at the average first innings score at the Wankhede Stadium. 

Wankhede Stadium average first innings score: 168

10:10 IST, April 30th 2023
Will Arjun Tendulkar play for MI against Royals?

Mumbai Indians bowler Arjun Tendulkar has been in the headlines since he made his debut for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2023. The fans will be eyeing his performance if he plays in the upcoming clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

09:32 IST, April 30th 2023
Mumbai Indians eye come back against Royals

Mumbai Indians under the leadership of Rohit Sharma are eyeing a comeback after losing two back-to-back matches in the IPL 2023 and will look to get back to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals.

08:51 IST, April 30th 2023
Royals look to continue winning momentum

The Rajasthan Royals will hope to continue their win momentum against the Mumbai Indians which they gained after winning their last match against Chennai Super Kings. 

08:14 IST, April 30th 2023
MI vs RR LIVE IPL SCORE: All eyes on Jos Buttler

The fans will be eyeing the performance of Jos Buttler as he is one of the top scorers of the his team and the Rajasthan Royals will hope for yet another performance from the explosive batsman against Mumbai Indians. 

07:40 IST, April 30th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Sunrisers beat Capitals by nine runs in match 40

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals in match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Nee Delhi. 

07:40 IST, April 30th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE: Titans beat Knight Riders by seven wickets in match 39

Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders in match 39 of the Indian Premier League 2023 by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata. 

07:40 IST, April 30th 2023
MI vs RR IPL LIVE SCORE: Who wins the battle of Wankhede?

Ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals clash in match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2023 both teams will aim to win the match and also will aim to strengthen their position in the points table. 

07:40 IST, April 30th 2023
MI vs RR LIVE SCORE: Royals and Mumbai take on each other in match 42

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will be up against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

