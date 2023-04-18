Last Updated:

MI Vs SRH IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Sunrisers Come Back After 3 Wickets

MI vs SRH Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to clash in match number 25 of IPL 2023. The MI vs SRH live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of SRH vs MI IPL match today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Prateek Arya
MI vs SRH IPL Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match 25 latest score

20:24 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Ishan Kishan departs for 38

 Ishan Kishan departs for 38

20:20 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: 10 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are 80/1

10 have been overs bowled, Mumbai Indians are 80/1 

20:09 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Nine overs have been bowled, Mumbai are 69/1

Nine overs have been bowled and Mumbai Indians are 69/1  

19:59 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians end powerplay at 53/1

 Mumbai Indians end powerplay at 53/1 

19:51 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Rohit Sharma departs for 28

Rohit Sharma departs for 28 as T Natarajan strikes 

19:48 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Rohit-Ishan leading Mumbai charge

Rohit-Ishan leading Mumbai charge 

19:42 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Rohit Sharma complete 6000 IPL runs

Rohit Sharma complete 6000 IPL runs

19:39 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Two overs have been bowled, Mumbai are 15/0

Two overs have been bowled, Mumbai Indians are 15/0 

19:36 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Marco Jansen comes into the attack

Marco Jansen comes into the attack and will bowl the second over for SRH 

19:33 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes out to bowl the first over

Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes out to bowl the first over and opens the bowling for Sunrisers Hyderabad

19:25 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Match begins in Hyderabad

Match begins in Hyderabad 

19:17 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad: G Philips, Umran Malik, V Sharma, Abdul Samad, M Dagar Sanvir

19:17 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians Impact Players

 Mumbai Indians Impact Players: V Vinod, Rohit Sharma, R Singh, K Kartikeya, A Khan

19:12 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Arjun Tendulkar makes his place in the Mumbai Playing XI

After making his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders, Arjun Tendulkar has retained his place in the playing xi 

19:12 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: 

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

19:12 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH Live Score: Mumbai Indians Playing XI

 Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

19:02 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH IPL SCORE: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss against Mumbai Indians and have elected to bowl first in Hyderabad 

18:26 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Toss at 7 PM in Hyderabad

 Toss to take place at 7 PM in Hyderabad 

18:05 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Who wins the battle of Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and with both the teams having a balanced squad and coming off wins in the last match it will be interesting who ends up winning the match. 

17:10 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE IPL SCORE: Mumbai look to continue winning momentum

Mumbai Indians will look to continue the winning momentum they gained in the last two matches and will try to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in today's match. 

16:54 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Sunrisers eye third win

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eyeing their third win against the Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad and would also like to continue their winning momentum. 

16:06 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH IPL LIVE SCORE: What are Mumbai's plans for the Brook's challenge

Harry Brook smashed the first hundred of the Indian Premier League 2023 in SRH's last and it will be interesting to see what are Mumbai Indians' plans against him.

15:40 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Jofra Archer injury update

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had said that the MI doesn't face any difficulty if Jofra Archer plays for them or not. It looks like Archer will also be not available to play against SRH and his elbow injury has evolved once again. 

14:54 IST, April 18th 2023
IPL LIVE SCORE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

14:54 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Mumbai Indians predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff

13:46 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Will Arjun Tendulkar play today?

After getting his debut cap against KKR, will Arjun Tendulkar feature again today in the playing XI? Update will be provided at the time of toss.

12:35 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH IPL 2023 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Probable impact players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Markande, T. Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh

12:35 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE: Mumbai Indians probable impact players list

Mumbai Indians: Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh, Duan Jansen

11:19 IST, April 18th 2023
MI vs SRH LIVE UPDATES: Will Rohit Sharma be in the playing XI?

After missing out from the playing XI due to a stomach bug, will Rohit Sharma come back to lead his side today?

08:56 IST, April 18th 2023
Mi vs SRH: Position on Points Table

MI and SRH are sitting adjecent on the League Table. Mi are currently on 8th Position and SRH are on 9th position.

