MI Vs SRH IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Sunrisers Come Back After 3 Wickets

Image: BCCI/IPL
Ishan Kishan departs for 38
10 have been overs bowled, Mumbai Indians are 80/1
Nine overs have been bowled and Mumbai Indians are 69/1
Mumbai Indians end powerplay at 53/1
Rohit Sharma departs for 28 as T Natarajan strikes
Rohit-Ishan leading Mumbai charge
Rohit Sharma complete 6000 IPL runs
Two overs have been bowled, Mumbai Indians are 15/0
Marco Jansen comes into the attack and will bowl the second over for SRH
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes out to bowl the first over and opens the bowling for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match begins in Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad: G Philips, Umran Malik, V Sharma, Abdul Samad, M Dagar Sanvir
Mumbai Indians Impact Players: V Vinod, Rohit Sharma, R Singh, K Kartikeya, A Khan
After making his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders, Arjun Tendulkar has retained his place in the playing xi
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI:
Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians Playing XI
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss against Mumbai Indians and have elected to bowl first in Hyderabad
Toss to take place at 7 PM in Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and with both the teams having a balanced squad and coming off wins in the last match it will be interesting who ends up winning the match.
Mumbai Indians will look to continue the winning momentum they gained in the last two matches and will try to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in today's match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eyeing their third win against the Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad and would also like to continue their winning momentum.
Harry Brook smashed the first hundred of the Indian Premier League 2023 in SRH's last and it will be interesting to see what are Mumbai Indians' plans against him.
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had said that the MI doesn't face any difficulty if Jofra Archer plays for them or not. It looks like Archer will also be not available to play against SRH and his elbow injury has evolved once again.
Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
Mumbai Indians predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff
After getting his debut cap against KKR, will Arjun Tendulkar feature again today in the playing XI? Update will be provided at the time of toss.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Markande, T. Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh
Mumbai Indians: Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh, Duan Jansen
After missing out from the playing XI due to a stomach bug, will Rohit Sharma come back to lead his side today?
MI and SRH are sitting adjecent on the League Table. Mi are currently on 8th Position and SRH are on 9th position.