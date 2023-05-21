MI Vs SRH IPL Highlights: Mumbai Defeat Sunrisers By 8 Wickets

Quick links:
We came with the mindset to win and not worry what happens elsewhere. Just hoping for the best. I haven't spoken to anyone. Even if we don't go through, we got ourselves to blame. If we do, boys get credit. Last year, we did a great favour to RCB. We hope the result there goes our way. We didn't start well but fixed things along the way. If I have to look back, we lost crucial moments and games like against Punjab here and last game vs LSG. We can't look too much into that. Sometimes it doesn't come along which is fair.
Cameron Green scores a brilliant century as Mumbai defeated Sunrisers by eight wickets.
Nitish Kumar Reddy takes a blinder at the point to dismiss Rohit Sharma. Mumbai 148/2 in 13.1 overs
Mumbai Indians skipper finally seems to be in his stride as he registers another IPL fifty. In the proceedings, he has also breached the 11000 T20 runs mark.
Green launched Vivrant Sharma for a six to bring up his IPL 50.
Both Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma are dictating the tempo of this crucial clash. Mumbai 100/1 in 9 overs.
Ishan Kishan's poor season continues as Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabs his wicket.
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma open for Mumbai Indians
Mumbai managed to put up some valiant efforts in the last lap of the match as they now have a target of 201 runs.
Harry Brook departs for a golden duck.
Heinrich Klaasen goes back after a fiery 13 ball 18.
Chris Jordan removes Glenn Phillips
Akash Madhwal has another prized account as he gets the better of Mayank Agarwal. SRH 174/2 in 16.4 overs.
Vivrant Sharma's brilliant innings comes to an end as Akash Madhwal removes him.
Mumbai Indians bowlers have been unable to break the Sunrisers' momentum.
What a time to bring up his maiden 50. Well played Vivrant Sharma!!! SRH 103/0 in 11 overs
Viuvrant and Mayank have put together a solid opening partnership. SRH 64/0 in 7 overs
Mumbai cannot take things for granted and need a win to ensure their path to the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
MI Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod. Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
SRH Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad
MI won the toss elected to field first.
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, H Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, A Madhwal
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy
With their campaign about to end, SRH might also want to end their selection woes. Can they field the best XI today?
Rohit Sharma is enduring a tough run off late. Will it be the day when he make the difference?
A win with a heavy margin can put Mumbai above RCB. Moreover, if MI wins today and RCB loses later on in the day, then also MI will qualify for the playoffs.
Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Chris Jordan
Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh
MI vs SRH is a contest that has taken place 20 times in the coveted league. On 11 times Mumbai got the win, whereas SRH secured victory on 9 occasions.
The MI vs SRH match will take place at the Wankhdede. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 PM start.