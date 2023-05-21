Last Updated:

MI Vs SRH IPL Highlights: Mumbai Defeat Sunrisers By 8 Wickets

MI vs SRH Live Score: Rohit Sharma' Mumbai Indians and Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to clash in match number 69 of IPL 2023. The MI vs SRH live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of SRH vs MI IPL match today at the Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
MI vs SRH live score IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live updates

Image: BCCI/IPL

pointer
20:22 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Rohit Sharma speaks up after the excellent win

We came with the mindset to win and not worry what happens elsewhere. Just hoping for the best. I haven't spoken to anyone. Even if we don't go through, we got ourselves to blame. If we do, boys get credit. Last year, we did a great favour to RCB. We hope the result there goes our way. We didn't start well but fixed things along the way. If I have to look back, we lost crucial moments and games like against Punjab here and last game vs LSG. We can't look too much into that. Sometimes it doesn't come along which is fair.

pointer
19:21 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Cameron Green brings up his maiden IPL century

Cameron Green scores a brilliant century as Mumbai defeated Sunrisers by eight wickets.

pointer
18:59 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Rohit Sharma departs

Nitish Kumar Reddy takes a blinder at the point to dismiss Rohit Sharma. Mumbai 148/2 in 13.1 overs

pointer
18:53 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Rohit Sharma on song

Mumbai Indians skipper finally seems to be in his stride as he registers another IPL fifty. In the proceedings, he has also breached the 11000 T20 runs mark.

pointer
18:53 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Green brings up another 50

Green launched Vivrant Sharma for a six to bring up his IPL 50.

pointer
18:29 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Mumbai have crossed the 100-run hurdle

Both Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma are dictating the tempo of this crucial clash. Mumbai 100/1 in 9 overs.

pointer
17:59 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Ishan fails to deliver

Ishan Kishan's poor season continues as Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabs his wicket.

pointer
17:43 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Mumbai need to put up a solid opening partnership

Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma open for Mumbai Indians 

pointer
17:33 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Mumbai need 201 runs to win

Mumbai managed to put  up some valiant efforts in the last lap of the match as they now have a target of 201 runs.

pointer
17:33 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Harry Brook's disappointing IPL continues

Harry Brook departs for a golden duck.

pointer
17:33 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Heinrich Klaasen goes for 18

Heinrich Klaasen goes back after a fiery 13 ball 18.

pointer
17:33 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Glenn Phillips departs

Chris Jordan removes Glenn Phillips

pointer
17:00 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Mayank Agarwal departs

Akash Madhwal has another prized account as he gets the better of Mayank Agarwal. SRH 174/2 in 16.4 overs.

pointer
16:46 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Madhwal halts Vivrant

Vivrant Sharma's brilliant innings comes to an end as Akash Madhwal removes him.

pointer
16:39 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Mumbai struggle to break the partnership

Mumbai Indians bowlers have been unable to break the Sunrisers' momentum.

pointer
16:28 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Vivrant brings up his maiden IPL 50

What a time to bring up his maiden 50. Well played Vivrant Sharma!!! SRH 103/0 in 11 overs

pointer
16:08 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: VIvrant and Mayank looking good

Viuvrant and Mayank have put together a solid opening partnership. SRH 64/0 in 7 overs

pointer
15:33 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma open for SRH

Mumbai cannot take things for granted and need a win to ensure their path to the playoffs.

pointer
15:18 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live updates: Mumbai vs Sunrisers playing XI announced

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

MI Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod. Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

SRH Impact Subs: Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad

pointer
15:03 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH: latest update: MI won the toss

MI won the toss elected to field first.

pointer
13:43 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH latest update: IPL 2023 points table ahead of Sunday's doubleheader

 

pointer
13:40 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH latest update: Mumbai Indians predicted XI

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, H Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, A Madhwal

pointer
13:40 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH latest update: Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

pointer
11:22 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH latest update: Can SRH sort out their selection woes?

With their campaign about to end, SRH might also want to end their selection woes. Can they field the best XI today?

pointer
10:05 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH live update: All eyes on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is enduring a tough run off late. Will it be the day when he make the difference?

pointer
08:05 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH latest update: Can Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs?

A win with a heavy margin can put Mumbai above RCB. Moreover, if MI wins today and RCB loses later on in the day, then also MI will qualify for the playoffs.

pointer
07:07 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH latest update: Mumbai Indians full squad

Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Chris Jordan

pointer
07:07 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH latest update: Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad

Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

pointer
07:07 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH latest update: Head to head

MI vs SRH is a contest that has taken place 20 times in the coveted league. On 11 times Mumbai got the win, whereas SRH secured victory on 9 occasions. 

pointer
07:07 IST, May 21st 2023
MI vs SRH latest update: Venue and timing of the match

The MI vs SRH match will take place at the Wankhdede. The match is scheduled for a 3:30 PM start.

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT