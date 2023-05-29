'MS Dhoni Has Got It Wrong': Simon Doull Points Out MSD's Mistake In Must-win IPL Final

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League has come to its close with Chennai Super Kings locking horns against Gujarat Titans in the season finale. The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with over 75,000 spectators in attendance. It was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday, but due to heavy rainfall, the officials moved it to the Reserve Day. CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first against Hardik Pandya’s GT on Monday.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth total of 214/4 in 20 overs, the highest-ever in IPL final. Chennai will now have to register the highest successful chase of the IPL final to win the match and their record fifth title. CSK remained unable to chase down more than 200 runs in the ongoing edition of the tournament, meaning the side will have to put on its best performance to defeat Gujarat and win the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has criticised Dhoni’s captaincy in the IPL 2023 final. Doull pointed out that Dhoni used all his resources early while bowling in the first innings of the match. Doull slammed Dhoni’s decision-making, saying that the CSK star got his decision wrong when he allowed Matheesha Pathirana to bowl his 3-over spell in succession.

"Dhoni has played all his cards and left them wide open for everyone to see. Dhoni got his decision wrong to bowl Patheerana for the 3rd over. He's dug a hole here MSD used all his resources so early," Doull said on commentary.

Dhoni removes Gill with a brilliant piece of stumping

Earlier, Dhoni displayed an amazing piece of wicketkeeping skill as he stumped Shubman Gill for 39 off 20 balls. Dhoni, with the gloves, removed the bails in a fraction of a second, leaving everyone stunned by his impressive work behind the stumps. Ravindra Jadeja bowled an outside-off delivery to Gill, who came down the track in an attempt to play a shot over extra cover. However, the GT opener failed to connect with the ball, providing Dhoni with a chance to take off his bails. Dhoni kept his calm and removed the bails in a flash, securing CSK’s maiden wicket of the match.

Image: BCCI