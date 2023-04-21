Netizens Hail IPL As The Biggest League After Apple CEO Tim Cook Attends DC Vs KKR

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League has lived up to all the expectations and has delivered some high-quality games. It has been 15 years since the league's inception and undoubtedly it has cemented its place as one of the most competitive leagues in the world with a plethora of domestic and international talents that have contributed to its success. In the 28th match of the ongoing season, KKR are taking on the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

More than the match, it was the guest box that attracted the attention of the viewers. Apple's CEO Tim Cook was in attendance along with Rajiv Shukla and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. Tim is currently in India to inaugurate two official Apple stores. Earlier in the day, Tim Cook inaugurated Apple's store in Saket, Delhi. As soon as Cook's visuals were flashed on the big screen, he received a huge roar from the crowd. Also, note that this is Tim Cook's second visit to the IPL as he had come to witness a match in Kanpur in 2016.

Here's how the Netizens reacted:

In 2016, the CEO of Apple - Mr. Tim Cook was in Kanpur to witness an IPL contest in presence of Mr. Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI.



Fast Forward to 2023, he makes his visit to yet another IPL game by attending the #DCvKKR game in Delhi 👏🏻👏🏻@ShuklaRajiv | @tim_cook pic.twitter.com/2j1UovSmPd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2023

Apple CEO Tim Cook watching IPL match. This league is the biggest.#DCvsKKR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/r0u83T0485 — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 20, 2023

Delighted to meet Tim Cook CEO of Apple once again in IPL match in delhi. He has come all the way to kanpur in 2016 to watch ipl on my invitation. He has got huge interest in cricket.⁦@BCCI⁩ ⁦@tim_cook⁩ pic.twitter.com/vdEzJacQOl — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) April 20, 2023

Tim Cook at the IPL🔥

The man, the myth, the legend !!! pic.twitter.com/mily0rVhSx — Devangi Joshi (@Devangi_J) April 20, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata locked horns with Delhi Capitals in the 28th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Delhi are searching their first victory in the tournament, whereas KKR have somehow managed to win two matches, against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans respectively. The rainy conditions posed a certain amount of threat to the match, but as soon as the skies cleared up, Delhi Capitals won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. Kolkata Knight Riders were pretty dismal with the bat and could register only 127 runs in their quota of 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals XI: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Jason Roy, Litton Das (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Image: BCCI