PBKS Vs RR IPL Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Defeat Punjab Kings By Four Wickets

Rajasthan Royals take the upper edge after Jurel struck a six to pick the win.
The real impact player, Shimron Hetmyer gets caught out courtesy to Shikhar Dhawan.
Riyan Parag strikes some balls off the ropes and than departs after losing his wicket.
Nathan Ellis dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to shine as he scores another half century.
The Rajasthan Royals skipper tries an outrageous shot but Rishi Dhawan takes a good catch at the boundary.
Devdutt Padikkal sets up a brilliant platform as he is dismissed by Arshdeep Singh
Kagiso Rabada traps Jos Buttler in front of the wicket and the umpire doesn't hesitate before raising his finger.
Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to fire if Rajasthan are to take control of the game.
Two brilliant cameos from sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan helped Punkab Kings to post a total of 187.
Another Navdeep Saini tricky delivery gets the better of Jitesh Sharma as the latter fails to read it.
Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran have forged a much needed partnership but they need to launch some big shots.
Navdeep Saini uproots Liam Livingtone's stumps. PBKS 50/4 in 6.3 overs
Adam Zampa takes out the big fish Shikhar Dhawan with an acute delivery.
Navdeep Saini dismisses Atharva Taide to provide a second breakthrough.
Trent Boult takes a brilliant catch off his own bowling to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh.
Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Matthew Short.
Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Akash Vasisht, Kuldeep Sen, Murugan Ashwin.
Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rajasthan Royals win the toss and will bow first.
A must win match for each of the teams.
The PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 66 is slated to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala from 7:30 PM onwards.
The previous game between PBKS and DC saw the batsmen smashing balls off the boundaries, which could certainly lead toward a clear impact for the first team arriving to bat.
Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma
PBKS is currently 8th on the points table whereas RR is at 6th.