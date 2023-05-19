Last Updated:

PBKS Vs RR IPL Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Defeat Punjab Kings By Four Wickets

PBKS vs RR Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are all set to clash in match number 66 of IPL 2023. The PBKS vs RR live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of the RR vs PBKS IPL match today at HPCA stadium, Dharamshala.

IPL 2023
 
23:24 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Royals win by 4 wickets

Rajasthan Royals take the upper edge after Jurel struck a six to pick the win.

23:17 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Shimron Hetmyer got caught out!

The real impact player, Shimron Hetmyer gets caught out courtesy to Shikhar Dhawan.

23:17 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Riyan Parag also goes off the game

Riyan Parag strikes some balls off the ropes and than departs after losing his wicket.

22:55 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Yashasvi departs

Nathan Ellis dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal.

22:55 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: another 50 for Yashasvi

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to shine as he scores another half century.

22:28 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Sanju Samson gets out cheaply

The Rajasthan Royals skipper tries an outrageous shot but Rishi Dhawan takes a good catch at the boundary.

22:23 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Devdutt Padikkal departs after a heroic 50

Devdutt Padikkal sets up a brilliant platform as he is dismissed by Arshdeep Singh

21:43 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Jos Buttler departs

Kagiso Rabada traps Jos Buttler in front of the wicket and the umpire doesn't hesitate before raising his finger.

21:43 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal come to open for RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to fire if Rajasthan are to take control of the game.

21:22 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Rajasthan need 188 runs to win

Two brilliant cameos from sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan helped Punkab Kings to post a total of 187.

20:45 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Jitesh Sharma cannot reach his 50

Another Navdeep Saini tricky delivery gets the better of Jitesh Sharma as the latter fails to read it.

20:38 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Punjab need to go big

Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran have forged a much needed partnership but they need to launch some big shots.

20:07 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Saini clean-bowled Livingstone

Navdeep Saini uproots Liam Livingtone's stumps. PBKS 50/4 in 6.3 overs

20:07 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Zampa takes the big fish

Adam Zampa takes out the big fish Shikhar Dhawan with an acute delivery.

19:55 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Navdeep Saini strikes

Navdeep Saini dismisses Atharva Taide to provide a second breakthrough.

19:39 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Latest Update: Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan open for Punjab

Trent Boult takes a brilliant catch off his own bowling to dismiss  Prabhsimran Singh.

19:20 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Latest Update: Confirmed Impact Players for Punjab Kings

Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Matthew Short.

19:20 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Latest Update: Confirmed Impact Players for Rajasthan Royals

Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Akash Vasisht, Kuldeep Sen, Murugan Ashwin.

19:20 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Punjab Kings Confirmed Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

19:20 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Rajasthan Royals Confirmed Playing XI

 Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

19:03 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: Rajasthan win the toss

Rajasthan Royals win the toss and will bow first.

19:00 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Live Update: toss to follow shortly

A must win match for each of the teams.

17:07 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Latest Update: When and Where

The PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 66 is slated to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala from 7:30 PM onwards.

16:07 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Latest Update: IPL 2023 points table ahead of Match 66

 

15:38 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Latest Update: Will the batters gain an advantage?

The previous game between PBKS and DC saw the batsmen smashing balls off the boundaries, which could certainly lead toward a clear impact for the first team arriving to bat.

14:22 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Latest Update: Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh

14:06 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Latest Update: Predicted Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma

13:34 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Latest Update: PBKS' last five results
  • DC defeated PBKS by 15 runs on May 17
  • PBKS defeated DC by 31 runs on May 13
  • KKR defeated PBKS by 5 wickets on May 8
  • MI defeated PBKS by 6 wickets on May 3
  • PBKS defeated CSK by 4 wickets on April 30
11:39 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR latest update: What's the position on the League table?

PBKS is currently 8th on the points table whereas RR is at 6th.

11:01 IST, May 19th 2023
PBKS vs RR IPL Latest Update: RR's last five results
  • RCB defeated RR by 112 runs on May 14
  • RR defeated KKR by 9 wickets on May 11
  • SRH defeated RR by 4 wickets on May 7
  • GT defeated RR by 9 wickets on May 5
  • MI defeated RR by 6 wickets on April 30

