'Quicker, Quickest, MS Dhoni': MSD's Lighting Quick Stumping Sets Internet Ablaze

Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Speculations are rife that this could be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last stint in the Indian Premier League, and he would seek to finish his decorated career on a winning note. The 41-year-old continues to haunt his opponents as he provided another moment of exemplary wicket-keeping.

MS Dhoni's stumping in the IPL final erupted on social media

Ravindra Jadeja draws the first blood as dismisses the dangerous Shubman Gill. But it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni who performed all the magic behind the stumps. The former Indian skipper took advantage of Gill’s lapse of concentration and dislodged the stumps with his lightning fast speed.

Netizens cannot get enough of their beloved “Thala” as social media erupted with all kinds of reactions.

MS DHONI IS THE GREATEST WICKET KEEPER OF ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/YLpi3aHGEm — ` (@rahulmsd_91) May 29, 2023

Even former cricketers applauded his efforts as the likes of Tom Moody, Harsha Bhogle and S Badrinath complimented the player on Twitter.

Still the fastest hands in the game. Incredible. Astonishing. That is a stunning stumping from MSD. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 29, 2023

CSK vs GT Playing XIs and Impact subs

CSK: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Moeen Ali, 5 Ambati Rayudu, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Matheesha Pathirana

Subs: Shivam Dube, Mitch Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

GT: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 Vijay Shankar, 6 David Miller, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Rahul Tewatia, 9 Noor Ahmed, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Mohammed Shami

Subs: Josh Little, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R Sai Kishore