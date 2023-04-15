RCB Vs DC IPL Highlights: RCB Defeat DC By 23 Runs

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Manish Pandey's effort goes in vain as RCB defeat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs
Siraj picks up his second of the evening as Delhi Capitals have collapsed like a pack of cards.
Vijaykumar Vyshak shines on his debut as he picks up his third wicket. Lalit Yadav returns to the pavilion.
Manish Pandey departs as his valiant effort goes in vain
Axar Patel departs as Vijaykumar Vyshak has his second.
Abishek Porel fails to make an impact again.
Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner becomes Vijaykumar Vyshak's Maiden IPL wicket
Mohammed Siraj hits it straight on Yash Dhull's stumps and the batsman was destined to leave the field.
While trying to hit a Wayne Parnell short delivery Mitchell Marsh fails to connect it and the leading edge goes straight to the hands of Virat Kohli
Anuj Rawat makes his fielding effort talk as his acute throw dismisses Prithvi Shaw
Riding on Virat Kohli's explosive batting RCB have set up a 175 runs target for Delhi Capitals.
Royal Challengers Bangalore eye 180 run mark
The Slog overs have started as Bangalore eye 170 run mark
Dinesh Karthik has to walk back for a first-ball duck, RCB are 132/6
Glenn Maxwell gets back to the pavilion for 24
Harshal Patel gets out for 4 off 6 balls
Mahipal Lomror departs for 26, RCB are 117/3
12 overs have been bowled, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 110/2
Virat Kohli departs after scoring 50 off 34 balls. RCB are 89/2
Virat Kohli completes half century in 33 balls
Nine overs have been bowled and Royal Challengers Bangalore are 70/1
Aman Khan has left the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper stunned. Du plessis tried to play one over the fielder but Khan managed to hold on to the catch. RCB skipper departs for 22 off 16 deliveries.
The Bangalore openers are leading the team's charge and have given the team an explosive start.
Two overs have been bowled, RCB are 16/0
One over has been bowled RCB are 11/0
Virat Kohli starts Royal Challengers Bangalore innings in style and hits Anrich Nortje for two boundaries
Delhi Capitals Impact Players: Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya
Royal Challengers Bangalore Impact Players: Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak