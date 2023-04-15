Last Updated:

RCB Vs DC IPL Highlights: RCB Defeat DC By 23 Runs

RCB vs DC Live Score: Faf du Plesis's Royal Challengers Bangalore and David Warner's Delhi Capitals are all set to clash in match number 20 of IPL 2023. with both teams placed at the bottom, the DC vs RCB live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for LIVE updates of RCB vs DC IPL match today at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Saksham nagar
Image: BCCI/IPL

19:15 IST, April 15th 2023
IPL live score: RCB inflicted a fifth consecutive defeat to Delhi

Manish Pandey's effort goes in vain as RCB defeat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs

19:02 IST, April 15th 2023
IPL live score: Aman Hakim Khan returns to the dugout

Siraj picks up his second of the evening as Delhi Capitals have collapsed like a pack of cards.

18:50 IST, April 15th 2023
IPL live score: Vijaykumar Vyshak has three wickets to his name

Vijaykumar Vyshak shines on his debut as he picks up his third wicket. Lalit Yadav returns to the pavilion.

18:43 IST, April 15th 2023
IPL live score: Manish Pandey goes after a valiant effort

Manish Pandey departs as his valiant effort goes in vain

18:33 IST, April 15th 2023
IPL live score: Vijaykumar Vyshak strikes again

Axar Patel departs as Vijaykumar Vyshak has his second.

18:18 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Abishek Porel's miserable run continues

Abishek Porel fails to make an impact again.

18:02 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: David Warner had a disappointing afternoon

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner becomes Vijaykumar Vyshak's Maiden IPL wicket

17:43 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Yash Dhull departs

Mohammed Siraj hits it straight on Yash Dhull's stumps and the batsman was destined to leave the field. 

17:38 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Mitchell Marsh out for a duck

While trying to hit a Wayne Parnell short delivery Mitchell Marsh fails to connect it and the leading edge goes straight to the hands of Virat Kohli

17:31 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Prithvi Shaw fails to deliver once again

Anuj Rawat makes his fielding effort talk as his acute throw dismisses Prithvi Shaw

17:13 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: RCB post 174/6 at the end of 20 overs

Riding on Virat Kohli's explosive batting RCB have set up a 175 runs target for Delhi Capitals.

17:03 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Bangalore eye 180 run mark

Royal Challengers Bangalore eye 180 run mark 

16:53 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Slog overs have started as Bangalore eye 170 run mark

The Slog overs have started as Bangalore eye 170 run mark 

16:43 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Dinesh Karthik has to walk back for a first ball duck

Dinesh Karthik has to walk back for a first-ball duck, RCB are 132/6

16:40 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE: Glenn Maxwell gets back to the pavilion for 24

 Glenn Maxwell gets back to the pavilion for 24 

16:40 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Harshal Patel gets out for 4

 Harshal Patel gets out for 4 off 6 balls 

16:31 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Mahipal Lomror departs for 26

Mahipal Lomror departs for 26, RCB are 117/3

16:25 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC IPL 2023: 12 overs have been bowled, Bangalore are 110/2

12 overs have been bowled, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 110/2

16:15 IST, April 15th 2023
KKR vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli departs after scoring half century

Virat Kohli departs after scoring 50 off 34 balls. RCB are 89/2

16:12 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli completes half century in 33 balls

Virat Kohli completes half century in 33 balls 

16:08 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Nine overs have been bowled, Bangalore are 70/1

Nine overs have been bowled and Royal Challengers Bangalore are 70/1

15:51 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE IPL Score: Faf du Plessis falls

Aman Khan has left the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper stunned. Du plessis tried to play one over the fielder but Khan managed to hold on to the catch. RCB skipper departs for 22 off 16 deliveries. 

15:45 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Bangalore openers leading the charge

The Bangalore openers are leading the team's charge and have given the team an explosive start. 

15:38 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Two overs bowled, Bangalore are 16/0

Two overs have been bowled, RCB are 16/0 

15:38 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: After one over Bangalore are 11/0

One over has been bowled RCB are 11/0 

15:33 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Virat Kohli starts Bangalore innings in style

Virat Kohli starts Royal Challengers Bangalore innings in style and hits Anrich Nortje for two boundaries 

15:12 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs MI LIVE SCORE: Delhi Capitals Impact Players

Delhi Capitals Impact Players: Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya

15:12 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore Impact Players: Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.

15:09 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:  David Warner (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel,  Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav,  Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

15:09 IST, April 15th 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE SCORE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

