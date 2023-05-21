RCB Vs GT IPL Today Match Live Score: Will The Rain Gods Wreak Havoc In Bengaluru?

RCB's qualification scenario for the IPL 2023 Playoffs also depends on the result of the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 Match 69. Here's a look at all the possible scenarios.

If RCB & MI both win - In this scenario the team having the best net run rate will advance as both RCB and MI will finish on 16 points. RCB currently have an NRR of +0.180, while MI follow with a negative NRR of -0.128.

If RCB win & MI lose - In this scenario, RCB will guarantee their spot in the playoffs with 16 points.

If RCB lose & MI win - In this scenario, MI will advance into the next round, while RCB will get eliminated.

If RCB & MI both lose - In this scenario, the qualification scenario for both teams will yet again depend on the NRR. It is worth noting that alongside RCB and MI, RR also have 14 points to their name at a NRR of +0.148.