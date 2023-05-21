RCB Vs GT IPL Today Match Live Score: Will The Rain Gods Wreak Havoc In Bengaluru?

Quick links:
As per accuweather.com, the upcoming RCB vs GT match in Bengaluru on Sunday may experience rainfall. The chances of rain range from 24% to 51% between 2 PM and 5 PM. The temperature in Bangalore is expected to vary from a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius on the day of the match. The likelihood of rainfall decreases to 43% at 6 PM but then rises to 65% at 7 PM. The match between RCB and GT is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with a 49% chance of showers at 8 PM and 65% at 9 PM. The probability of rain then declines to 40% at 10 PM and further drops to 34% at 11 PM on Sunday.
Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel
Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav
RCB last clashed against GT in the Match 67 of IPL 2022.
RCB won the match by 8 wickets after chasing down 170 runs. Virat Kohli hit 73 off 54, alongside Faf du Plessis who scored 44 off 38. While Hardik Pandya earlier remained unbeaten for GT on 62 off 47, Glenn Maxwell remained not out for RCB, scoring 40 runs in 18 balls.
Both teams have earned one win against each other so far in the IPL.
RCB's qualification scenario for the IPL 2023 Playoffs also depends on the result of the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 Match 69. Here's a look at all the possible scenarios.
If RCB & MI both win - In this scenario the team having the best net run rate will advance as both RCB and MI will finish on 16 points. RCB currently have an NRR of +0.180, while MI follow with a negative NRR of -0.128.
If RCB win & MI lose - In this scenario, RCB will guarantee their spot in the playoffs with 16 points.
If RCB lose & MI win - In this scenario, MI will advance into the next round, while RCB will get eliminated.
If RCB & MI both lose - In this scenario, the qualification scenario for both teams will yet again depend on the NRR. It is worth noting that alongside RCB and MI, RR also have 14 points to their name at a NRR of +0.148.
RCB head into the match in a bid to secure the fourth and final spot for the IPL 2023 Playoffs. They are currently level on 14 points with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, who face SRH at Wankhede in the afternoon game on Sunday.
GT, on the other hand, sits at the top of the IPL 2023 points table and look to finish the season on 20 points. With so much in stake for RCB in their home game, fans can expect a high-scoring game at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.