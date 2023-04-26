Last Updated:

RCB Vs KKR Highlights: KKR Defeat RCB By 21 Runs

RCB vs KKR Live Score: Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to clash in match number 36 of IPL 2023. The RCB vs KKR live score blog on republicworld.com will bring you all the latest updates and IPL live score of the clash. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE updates of RCB vs KKR IPL match today at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL 2023
 
RCB vs KKR Live Score today IPL Match

Image: BCCI/IPL

23:26 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: "We deserved to lose"

Virat Kohli: To be honest we handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose. We weren't professional enough. We bowled well but fielding was not up to standard. This was a freebie handed over to them. In the field, we dropped two chances, that cost us 25-30 runs. When batting, we set us ourselves up very well, but then four-five soft dismissals. Not wicket-taking balls but we hit straight to the fielders. Even while chasing, after losing wickets, one partnership brought us back in the game. We were one partnership short. We need to stay switched on, and not give away soft plays.

23:13 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: KKR defeat RCB by 21 runs

KKR continue their excellent run against RCB as they have won the match 21 runs.

23:13 IST, April 26th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: Varun Chakravarthy picks up his third

Varun Chakravarthy dismisses Dinesh Karthik.

23:13 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: KKR on the verge of a victory

Hasaranga gets back to the pavilion very cheaply.

22:46 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: RCB six down

Suyash Prabhudesai is involved in a run out as its becoming a impossible task for RCB

22:46 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: Virat goes back after a good knock

The RCB skipper registered another half-century but Andre Russell has him.

22:46 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: RCB four down

Varun Chakravarthy also wins his fight against Mahipal Lomror

22:04 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: Varun Chakravarthy strikes

The dangerous Glenn Maxwell returns early to the pavilion.

22:04 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: Shahbaz fails to make an impact

Shahbaz could manage just two runs as Suyash traps him before the wicket

21:49 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: RCB skipper departs

Suyash Sharma dismisses Faf de Plessis

21:16 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: KKR have breached the 200 run mark

KKR have setup a 201 run target for RCB

21:03 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: RCB have another breakthrough

Hasaranga removes Venkatesh Iyer

21:03 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: KKR skipper fails to reach his half-century

Nitish Rana departs after a well made 48

20:54 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: KKR are on their way towards a massive score

Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer aim to post a massive score on the board

20:22 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: Jason Roy departs

Vijaykumar Vyshak has his second of the evening as he dislodges the stumps of Jason Roy

20:16 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: Vijaykumar Vyshak strikes

RCB have the first breakthrough as Vijaykumar Vyshak dismisses Jagadeesan

20:09 IST, April 26th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: Jason Roy brings up his second fifty of IPL 2023

Jason Roy continues his stride as he has registered his second half-century in IPL 2023

19:54 IST, April 26th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: Jason Roy and Jagadeesan have made a solid start

Jason Roy and Jagadeesan have provided a good start to KKR

19:35 IST, April 26th 2023
RCB vs KKR live score: Mohammed Siraj opens the bowling for RCB

Jason Roy will hope to provide a solid start to KKR

19:20 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: Faf du Plessis is an impact player

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das and Suyash Sharma

19:20 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: KKR will seek to avoid another loss

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), V Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

19:20 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: Virat Kohli leading the RCB side once again

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel

19:02 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: RCB to bowl first

Virat Kohli wins a rare toss and RCB will bat first

17:50 IST, April 26th 2023
IPL live score: RCB eyeing three wins on a trot

It remains to be seen whether Virat Kohli captains the side or Faf du Plessis makes a return to the playing XI

15:36 IST, April 26th 2023
Will RCB be able to counter the KKR spin challenge?

RCB struggled to play KKR spinners like Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, and Varun Chakravarthy when they last met in IPL 2023. The team will look forward to counter the spin challenge and also win the match vs the Knight Riders. 

15:13 IST, April 26th 2023
Middle order and death bowling an issue for RCB

The middle order and the death bowling will be an issue for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The team will hope to address the issue and play well in the match in Bengaluru.

14:41 IST, April 26th 2023
Will the Chinnaswamy pitch help the spinners?

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is expected to be a paradise for the batsmen and we can once again see yet another high scoring encounter in the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 clash. 

14:21 IST, April 26th 2023
What's the weather report from Bengaluru?

The weather in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be partly cloudy and there is a slight possibility of rain.

14:04 IST, April 26th 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Impact Players:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das and Venkatesh Iyer

13:37 IST, April 26th 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Impact Players:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat

