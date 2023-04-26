RCB Vs KKR Highlights: KKR Defeat RCB By 21 Runs

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/IPL
Virat Kohli: To be honest we handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose. We weren't professional enough. We bowled well but fielding was not up to standard. This was a freebie handed over to them. In the field, we dropped two chances, that cost us 25-30 runs. When batting, we set us ourselves up very well, but then four-five soft dismissals. Not wicket-taking balls but we hit straight to the fielders. Even while chasing, after losing wickets, one partnership brought us back in the game. We were one partnership short. We need to stay switched on, and not give away soft plays.
KKR continue their excellent run against RCB as they have won the match 21 runs.
Varun Chakravarthy dismisses Dinesh Karthik.
Hasaranga gets back to the pavilion very cheaply.
Suyash Prabhudesai is involved in a run out as its becoming a impossible task for RCB
The RCB skipper registered another half-century but Andre Russell has him.
Varun Chakravarthy also wins his fight against Mahipal Lomror
The dangerous Glenn Maxwell returns early to the pavilion.
Shahbaz could manage just two runs as Suyash traps him before the wicket
Suyash Sharma dismisses Faf de Plessis
KKR have setup a 201 run target for RCB
Hasaranga removes Venkatesh Iyer
Nitish Rana departs after a well made 48
Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer aim to post a massive score on the board
Vijaykumar Vyshak has his second of the evening as he dislodges the stumps of Jason Roy
RCB have the first breakthrough as Vijaykumar Vyshak dismisses Jagadeesan
Jason Roy continues his stride as he has registered his second half-century in IPL 2023
Jason Roy and Jagadeesan have provided a good start to KKR
Jason Roy will hope to provide a solid start to KKR
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat
Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das and Suyash Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), V Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel
Virat Kohli wins a rare toss and RCB will bat first
It remains to be seen whether Virat Kohli captains the side or Faf du Plessis makes a return to the playing XI
RCB struggled to play KKR spinners like Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, and Varun Chakravarthy when they last met in IPL 2023. The team will look forward to counter the spin challenge and also win the match vs the Knight Riders.
The middle order and the death bowling will be an issue for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The team will hope to address the issue and play well in the match in Bengaluru.
The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is expected to be a paradise for the batsmen and we can once again see yet another high scoring encounter in the RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 clash.
The weather in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be partly cloudy and there is a slight possibility of rain.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das and Venkatesh Iyer
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat