RCB Vs LSG Live Score - Check RCB Vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Bengaluru Eye Comeback

The weather during the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants match in Bengaluru will be clear and since it is an evening match the temperature is expected to be 25-degree celsius.
KL Rahul has an unmatchable romance with RCB and has always rained runs whenever he has played against them. Rahul will look to repeat his performance against his former franchise.
RCB batsman Virat Kohli has roared back into form as he played an unbeaten 82-run knock against Mumbai Indians in the team's first IPL 2023 match. The franchise would expect the same performance from the batsman yet again.
Lucknow Super Giants look to continue winning momentum against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bangalore played their first match against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru and were able to win it by 8 wickets. The team would like to repeat the same performance against LSG.
In a thrilling match in Ahmedabad Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets.
In match 14 of the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming a come back in Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants after a humiliating loss vs Kolkata Knight Riders.
As Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will take on each other in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru both the teams will be aiming to win the match and strengthened their place on the points table.