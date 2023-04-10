Last Updated:

RCB Vs LSG Live Score - Check RCB Vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Bengaluru Eye Comeback

RCB vs LSG: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 15 of IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB on one end is coming off a humiliating loss vs KKR and would eye a comeback, on the other hand, LSG registered a five-wicket win over SRH and would like to continue the momentum. For all Live Updates stay tuned to republicworld.com.

Saksham nagar
Saksham nagar
RCB vs LSG

Image: BCCI/IPL

11:15 IST, April 10th 2023
RCB vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Weather Update from Bengaluru

The weather during the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants match in Bengaluru will be clear and since it is an evening match the temperature is expected to be 25-degree celsius. 

10:36 IST, April 10th 2023
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 LIVE UPDATES: KL Rahul's romance with RCB

KL Rahul has an unmatchable romance with RCB and has always rained runs whenever he has played against them. Rahul will look to repeat his performance against his former franchise.

10:01 IST, April 10th 2023
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Will Virat Kohli rain runs with the bat?

RCB batsman Virat Kohli has roared back into form as he played an unbeaten 82-run knock against Mumbai Indians in the team's first IPL 2023 match. The franchise would expect the same performance from the batsman yet again. 

09:15 IST, April 10th 2023
RCB vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Lucknow Super Giants look to continue winning momentum

 Lucknow Super Giants look to continue winning momentum against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru

08:21 IST, April 10th 2023
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 LIVE: Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by eight in their first match of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore played their first match against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru and were able to win it by 8 wickets. The team would like to repeat the same performance against LSG.

07:29 IST, April 10th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets

In a thrilling match in Ahmedabad Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets

07:29 IST, April 10th 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets

In match 14 of the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by eight wickets 

07:29 IST, April 10th 2023
RCB vs LSG LIVE SCORE: Bangalore aim come back in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming a come back in Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants after a humiliating loss vs Kolkata Knight Riders. 

 

07:29 IST, April 10th 2023
RCB vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Who will win the battle of Bengaluru?

As Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will take on each other in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru both the teams will be aiming to win the match and strengthened their place on the points table. 

